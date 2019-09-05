Illinois Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – Sept. 6, 2019

Northwest Zone – Captain Laura Petreikis

In Rock Island County, CPO Francisko conducted numerous boat patrols on the Rock and Mississippi rivers to check fishermen and perform boat safety inspections. This resulted in 11 citations (three fishing and eight boating) being issued. Forty-eight written warnings were also issued.

In Rock Island County, Sgt. Petreikis and CPOT Doescher cited a woman for possession of two undersized bass and two undersized northern pike. In a separate incidence, they cited a man for an unattended device.

In Dekalb County, CPO Murry received complaints of individuals entering Shabbona Lake State Recreation Area before the opening hours of 6 a.m. When he investigated the complaint, he observed an individual enter the park at 5:20 a.m. and launch a boat. A citation was issued to the individual for the offense. Another boater entered the area and began launching his boat at 5:40 a.m. That individual was also issued a citation for the offense.

In LaSalle County, While on patrol at Starved Rock State Park, CPO Murry observed two individuals with fishing poles and fishing equipment after the posted closing time. When he approached the individuals, he could see that they were snagging. Both fishermen were cited for violation of the posted closing time and snagging, and their equipment was seized as evidence.

In Winnebago County, CPO Alt and CPOT Peecher responded to a complaint of two individuals dumping an article along the Rock Cut State Park boundary fence. The men claimed to be scraping and picking up the article that was dumped by someone else. The article in question was not stolen. The investigation revealed that the men were parked unlawfully, driving an unregistered/uninsured motor vehicle, and one of the men was identified as a violent child sexual predator-victim under age 18. A child sexual predator is prohibited from entering, remaining, accessing, or being within 500 feet of any public park, school, or park building. The subject was arrested for the violation and transported to the Winnebago County Jail in lieu of bond.

In Peoria County, CPO Lazzell and CPOT McCarter cited a boat operator on the Illinois River for failure to have a child under 13 years of age in a life jacket while underway. One written warning was issued for failure to display navigational lights after sunset.

In Jersey County, CPOT Olroyd and CPO Goetten stopped a suspicious vehicle along the river and found that the driver was in possession of several items of contraband, including methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. The driver was arrested. In a separate incidence, they arrested a fisherman on a no bond warrant for burglary.

In Macoupin County, CPO Gushleff cited a Missouri man at Beaver Dam State Park for possessing eight short crappies.

Northeast Zone – Capt. Jed Whitchurch

In Lake County, CPO Reid and Sgt. Schreiber arrested three subjects in one evening while conducting a boat patrol on the Chain O’Lakes. The first subject was stopped for a passenger location violation and received an additional citation for insufficient PFDs. The second subject was stopped for violating a posted no wake zone. The third subject was stopped for no stern light after sunset and an additional charge for expired watercraft registration (2009). All three subjects were arrested for operating a watercraft while under the influence of alcohol but refused chemical testing.

In Grundy County, CPO Anderson has been investigating a group of trespassers who have been sneaking into Mazonia-Braidwood State Fish and Wildlife Area during closed hours and illegally fishing, as well as leaving large amounts of garbage and litter behind.

In Kendall County, CPO Bergland found a large gathering at Silver Springs State Fish and Wildlife Area, and several people were found to be in possession of alcohol. The individuals claimed that they did not see the large sign prohibiting alcohol at the entrance to the site. Appropriate enforcement action was taken.

In Will County, CPOT Prasun and CPO Farber conducted vessel inspections. CPOT Prasun observed a watercraft that had a passenger seated in an improper location, and he conducted a vessel inspection. While talking to the boat operator, he observed several signs of impairment. Field sobriety testing was done, and the operator submitted to chemical testing. The operator’s BAC was .131%.

In Will County, CPO Honiotes received a call from a frantic woman because she was concerned for the safety of her husband and son who were floating the DuPage River for the first time. The family was unfamiliar with the River and had never floated it before. When the husband and son were not at their pre-planned pick up location, the mother was informed by some kayakers that they would not arrive at the location until well past dark because of where they started from. The husband and son were later located walking down the street by a good Samaritan who transported them to the pick-up location.

In Cook County, CPO Sanford and CPOT Elliot located two individuals fishing without a valid sport fishing license at Wolf Lake. Both individuals were issued a written warning for the violation.

In Cook County, CPO Stanbary and CPOT Wahlbrink conducted boating enforcement. Two warnings were issued for equipment violations, and a citation was issued to a boater for failing to transfer certificate of number. In a separate incident, a male subject was arrested for an outstanding Indiana warrant. The subject was wanted on a no bond felony warrant. He was taken into custody and transferred to the Chicago Police Department without incident.

In Cook County, CPO Stanbary and CPOT Wahlbrink conducted boat patrols on the Chicago River and Lake Michigan. During the patrols, multiple vessel inspections were completed; and two warning were issued to boaters for a registration violation and careless operation of a watercraft. A citation was issued to a personal watercraft operator after he was stopped for the jumping the wake of a large pleasure boat in close proximity to the underway vessel and other recreating boats.

In Cook County, During a boat patrol on the Chicago River, CPO Stanbary and CPOT Wahlbrink arrested a boater for operating a watercraft under the influence of alcohol. The boater was stopped after the officers spotted the boat being driven erratically and violating a no wake zone.

In Macon County, District 19 CPOs responded to Lake Decatur for a serious personal injury boat accident where the offending watercraft fled the scene. Lake Decatur patrol units assisted in locating the offending watercraft. CPO Reeves and CPOT Anderson located the operator of the watercraft and its passengers. Sgt. Williamson and CPO Viverito interviewed the passengers of the boat that was hit. A Decatur man was arrested for OUI and failing to render aid to an injured person after the accident.

In Macon County, Sgt. Williamson was notified of a suspicious car fire at Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park and Memorial. CPOs Viverito and Reeves, along with K-9 Hank and CPOT Anderson, were dispatched to the scene. When they arrived at the scene, they found a fully engulfed vehicle that was being extinguished by the local fire department. The owner of the vehicle was reported to have a history of psychological challenges and was nowhere to be found. Search and rescue teams were brought in, and the man was located the next day. He was found to be in a manic state. He was transported to the hospital for injuries and was involuntarily committed..

South Zone – Capt. Jim Mayes

In Clark County, CPOT Hyatt and CPO Wellum received a complaint from a resident about two deer in a creek that were thin and unwilling to leave the water. Videos were sent to the district wildlife biologist for review.

In Coles County, CPOT Miller and CPO Mieure issued a citation to a Mattoon man at Lake Paradise for no fishing license. In a separate incidence, they issued a written warning to an Oakland woman at Lake Paradise for no fishing license.

In Coles County, While conducting fishing enforcement at Oakland Lake, CPOT Miller and CPO Mieure issued a Paris man a written warning for fishing license not in possession.

In Coles County, CPOT Miller and CPO Mieure issued a written warning to a Charleston man at Fox Ridge State Park for no habitat stamp while squirrel hunting.

In Edgar County, CPOT Hyatt and CPO Wellum received a complaint of a subject illegally possessing a crocodile. They spoke with the subject, and the complaint was unfounded.

In Edgar County, CPOT Hyatt and CPO Wellum received a complaint from an Edgar County resident that people were illegally digging ginseng on his property. The complainant did see the subjects on the property before the ginseng disappeared. The officers spoke with suspects, and the case is pending.

In Edgar County, CPOT Hyatt and CPO Wellum located an individual using a cast net on Twin Lakes, and CPOT Hyatt found a sport fish caught in the net. The subject was informed of the laws regarding the use of a cast net, and appropriate enforcement action was taken.

In Clinton County, CPO Schachner received a call regarding two subjects illegally taking fish with a cast net. The complainant notified him that the suspects had left. CPO Schachner anticipated the suspects’ route of travel, and they were stopped on their way home. Both subjects illegally used the cast net to take 181 white bass and one bluegill. One of the subjects was a nonresident and did not have a valid fishing license. The fish were seized, and appropriate enforcement action was taken.

In Clinton County, while on patrol at Carlyle Lake, CPO Schachner observed a boat operating without navigation lights after sunset. The boat was stopped, and it was quickly determined that the operator was under the influence of alcohol. The operator was arrested for OUI and transported to the county jail where he recorded a BAC of .163%.

In Montgomery County, CPO Lentz cited a subject at Lake Lou Yaeger for possession of largemouth bass less than 15 inches. Another subject was cited for littering and pollution of a waterway for throwing bags of house trash in a creek. Two subjects at Coffeen Lake Fish and Wildlife area were cited for taking ginseng out of season, taking ginseng from state property, and not having a harvester’s license.

In Montgomery County, while CPOs Gushleff and Lentz inspected vessels at Coffeen Lake, CPO Gushleff noticed that one operator seemed to be impaired. After running the subject through field sobriety testing, it was determined that the man was impaired; and he was arrested for OUI.

In Montgomery County, CPO Gushleff cited a boater at Hillsboro Lake for improper passenger location while the boat was coming into the dock. A warning was also issued for failure to wear the lanyard cut off.

In St. Clair County, CPO Schachner stopped a vehicle for illegal lighting. The vehicle had an intensely bright LED lightbar which was blinding other drivers. The driver, along with the three passengers, were intoxicated. The driver was arrested for DUI, and the vehicle was towed. The driver was transported to a local police department where he recorded a BAC of .190%.

In Franklin County, CPOT Wilkinson and CPO Haggerty conducted fish enforcement. During the check of one fisherman, it was found that they did not possess a valid sport fishing license; and they had a warrant issued for their arrest. The subject was taken into custody and transported to jail.

In Marion County, CPO Smith and Sgt. Hyatt responded to a stranded boater complaint originating from Forbes Lake. The officers used spotlights and eventually found the stranded/disabled boat with three subjects on board. The disabled boat was towed to the nearest boat launch.

In Lawrence County, While patrolling the Wabash River, CPOs Smith and Taylor, along with Sgt. Hyatt, encountered four canoes/kayaks. Three life jacket violations were discovered, and citations were issued to each. CPO Taylor gave each of the three subjects a life jacket from his boat for them to use until they arrived at the boat launch.

In Jackson County, CPO Tapley and CPOT Hyatt responded to a personal injury boat accident at Kinkaid Lake. A boat was pulling three children on a tube when it collided with another boat. Two of the three children were thrown into the other boat. The third child hit the side of the boat. She was taken to a local hospital where she was treated and released. The other two children were treated on scene. A citation was issued for violation of navigation rules.

In Williamson County, CPO Johnson handled a boat accident at the Lake of Egypt. An inexperienced female was operating a jet ski and got caught in the wave of another boat. She powered down, and the wave forced the jet ski into a dock. She jumped off before impact, and no injuries occurred.