Outdoor News Radio – Aug. 31, 2019

As summer transitions into fall, there’s lots to talk about, starting with the recent walleye fishing closure on Lake Mille Lacs, which Tim Spielman breaks down with host Rob Drieslein. They also discuss baiting concerns for early season Minnesota Canada goose hunters. Freshwater Fishing Hall of Famer “Tackle” Terry Tuma joins Rob with some late-summer walleye tips, then the show transitions to wildlife art talk. Melissa Mickelson, who recently won the state trout and salmon stamp, stops in to discuss her love for painting walleyes and northern pike, then Outdoor News production supervisor Ron Nelson drops in to talk about the new Outdoor News print of the year, a bass print entitled “Most Rewarding Catch,” and he provides perspective on the state of the modern wildlife art industry.