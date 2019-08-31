Captive elk on Burnett County farm tests positive for CWD

MADISON – The Wisconsin DNR was notified by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection that a captive elk on a captive elk farm in Burnett County tested positive for chronic wasting disease.

State law requires that the Wisconsin DNR enact a ban on feeding and baiting of deer in counties or portions of counties within a 10-mile radius of a captive or free-roaming domestic or wild animal that tests positive for CWD or tuberculosis.

As required by law, this will create a three-year baiting and feeding ban in Burnett County and two-year baiting and feeding bans for Barron, Polk and Washburn counties beginning Sept. 1. All four counties are already considered CWD-affected due to the 2011 wild CWD positive deer detection in Washburn County.

Hunters should check the DNR’s baiting and feeding webpage frequently for updates, as new baiting and feeding bans may be enacted in 2019 with new CWD detections. Note: the map on this page is updated on the day new bans go into effect. Hunters can also contact local wildlife staff to determine if baiting and feeding bans are in effect in their county. No counties statewide will be removed from the ban during the 2019 deer hunting season.

For more information regarding baiting and feeding regulations and CWD in Wisconsin and how to have adult deer tested during the hunting seasons, visit the DNR’s website, dnr.wi.gov, and search “bait and feeding” and “CWD sampling,” respectively. To report a sick deer on the landscape, search keywords “sick deer” or contact a local wildlife biologist.