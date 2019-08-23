Billy or nanny? Differentiating between the two adds to challenge of mountain goat hunt

Steve Piatt

My goals for my upcoming British Columbia mountain goat hunt are pretty simple, even though I know the hunt will be anything but that. Embrace the experience. Enjoy the adventure. Expect adversity. Make some big memories.

But at some point, I know it’s entirely possible that moment of truth will arrive and I’ll have a shot opportunity. Thankfully, my guide will be by my side to size up a billy – and even help me identify a goat as a billy or a nanny.

It’s not as simple as it sounds. Mountain goats are among the hardest animals to judge in the field, especially since both billies and nannies sport horns. That can make things a little hairy when you’re viewing them a mile or more away through a spotting scope and trying to decide whether to make what is usually an arduous vertical trek to get into shooting range.

But there are differences. A nanny’s horns are usually shorter and a bit narrower, and the horns on a billy – especially a big billy – will appear to be so close together they actually touch; on a nanny, there is clearly white space between the horns.

That said, a billy possesses two large, black glands directly behind their horns, which are easily mistaken for incredible horn mass. I’m not looking for a trophy billy, just something that’s representative of the species, but the challenge of judging a billy in the field still exists.

Also, a billy, and especially a big billy, will have a definite hump on its back and will simply appear thicker than a nanny. A nanny’s horns typically rise straight up, while a billy will have a slight curl over their entire length – which, on a good billy, is only about 9 inches.

So you can see the challenge. I dealt with it several years back in Wyoming during an archery hunt for pronghorn antelope as well. It’s not like sizing up a whitetail, that’s for sure.

Fortunately, my guide will be in my ear the entire time. All I really have to do is conquer the mountain and make the shot when and if that moment of truth arrives.

