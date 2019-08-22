New York Outdoor News Calendar – Aug. 23, 2019

Season Dates

Sept. 1: Early Canada goose season opens

Sept. 1: Snipe, rail and gallinule season opens

Sept. 1: Crow season opens

Sept. 1: Squirrel season opens (statewide, except Long Island)

Sept. 3: Early Canada goose season opens (portions of Long Island)

Sept. 7: Early bear season opens (portions of southeastern New York)

Sept. 14: Archery bear season opens (Northern Zone)

Sept. 14: Early firearms bear season opens (portions of Northern Zone)

Sept. 20: Ruffed grouse season opens (Northern Zone)

Sept. 21-22: Youth waterfowl hunt weekend (Northeast and Southeast zones)

Sept. 22: Early bear season closes (portions of southeastern New York)

Sept. 25: Early Canada goose season closes

Sept. 27: Archery deer season opens (Northern Zone)

Sept. 28-29: Youth pheasant hunt weekend (Northern Zone and portions of southeastern New York)

Sept. 28-29: Youth waterfowl hunt weekend (Lake Champlain Zone)

Sept. 30: Early Canada goose season closes (portions of Long Island)

Sept. 30: Summer flounder (fluke) season closes

Shows

Sept. 14-15: New York State Arms Collectors Association Syracuse Gun Show, New York State Fairgrounds Empire Expo Center, Syracuse, Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, 9-3. For more info contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger at 607-748-1010 (between 10 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Sept. 21-22: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday, 9-3, Hamburg Fairgrounds. For more info call Bruce Johnston, 716-542-9929.

Oct. 12-13: Southern Tier Outdoor Show, Steuben County Fairgrounds, Bath. For more info go to www.southerntieroutdoorshow.com.

Oct. 13: Midstate Arms Collectors and Shooters Club Lisle Gun Show, Lisle Fire Company, Route 79 North, Lisle, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger at 607-748-1010 (10 a.m.-5 -p.m.).

Oct. 27: Antique and Modern Gun Show, American Legion Hall, Babylon, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info call Carly at 631-241-3299

Nov. 3: Midstate Arms Collectors and Shooters Club Oneonta Gun Show, Quality Inn, Route 23 Southside, Oneonta, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger at 607-748-1010 (10 a.m.-5 -p.m.).

Tournaments/Contests

July 1-Aug. 31: NYS Summer Classic Fishing Tournament. For information and to register go to www.NYSsummerclassic.com.

Aug. 16-Sept. 2: Lake Ontario Counties (LOC) Fall Trout and Salmon Derby. For more info go to www.loc.org.

Aug. 17-25: 43rd Annual Greater Niagara Fall Classic Fish Odyssey Derby. For more info go to www.fishodyssey.net.

Aug. 23-24: Innovative Outdoors Walleye Challenge, Dunkirk. For more info contact chairman Jim Steel at 716-481-5348 or go online to www.innovative-outdoors.com.

Sept. 12-13: REDBONE@LARGE, Lower Niagara Sportfishing Challenge, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation benefit. For more info contact Tiffany Rolleck at 716-204-2535.

Sept. 28: Cuba Rod & Gun Club, Squirrel Slam, 1:30 p.m. at the Club. For more info call Ellen Bagley, 585-307-0316.

Banquets/Fundraisers

Sept. 7: Clifton Springs Whitetails Unlimited Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Sons of Italy, Geneva. For more info call Rich Morano, 585-705-9235.

Sept. 21: Southern Tier Whitetails Unlimited Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Howard Community Center, Howard. For more info call Dan Cornish, 607-329-2563.

Sept. 28: Finger Lakes Whitetails Unlimited Banquet, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, Horseheads. For more info call Shawn Bell, 607-343-3614.

Sept. 28: Northshore Oneida Lake Chapter of Ducks Unlimited Banquet, Greenview Country Club, West Monroe, 4:30 p.m. For info and tickets contact Chris Sanson at 315-225-7988.

Oct. 5: Adirondack Mountain Whitetails Unlimited Banquet, 5 p.m., West Side Ball Room, Plattsburgh. For more info call Bill Bailey, 413-244-2304.

Oct. 19: East Worcester Whitetails Unlimited Banquet, 4:30 p.m., East Worcester Fish & Game Club, Worcester. For more info call Dave Lorette, 607-397-1740.

Education/Seminars

Sept. 12, 14: Conservation Club of Brockport Hunter Ed course at the club. For more info call Mike Cyr, 585-362-7404.

Sept. 14: Females and Firearms Educational Event, Old Bethpage Rifle and Pistol Club, West Babylon, 9 a.m. Pre-registration is required at (631) 226-7202 or online at suffolkalliance.org.

Oct. 11-12: Town of Hamlin Recreation Department, Hunter Ed, Recreation Department gym, Hamlin. For more info call Mike Cyr, 585-964-7222

Oct. 18-19: Faith Alliance Church Hunter Ed, at the church. For more info call Mike Cyr, 585-589-7820.

* * *

NY Shooter Supply Reloading Classes, 6 p.m., 1st & 3rd Tues. For more info call Matthew Musto, 518-456-6383.

* * *

(DEC has established a website where registration for sportsman education programs can be made online. To find a course near you, go to:

www.register-ed.com/programs/new_york

* * *

Special Events

Aug. 24: Yates County Chapter of SCOPE 17th Annual Meet the Candidates Pig Roast, Firemen’s Field, Penn Yan, 3-6 p.m. For tickets call Bill and Sue Button at 585-554-6868.

Aug. 24: Bullzeye Archery Customer Appreciation Day, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more info call Rich Albaugh, 585-657-7417.

Sept. 1: Earlville Conservation Club Third Annual Youth Fishing Derby, Madison Lake, 8 a.m. Pre-register by Aug. 25 by calling John Henry Coleman at 315-893-7281.

Sept. 5-8: Fishing Education Weekend with Lance Valentine, Lake Erie at Dunkirk Harbor. For more info contact Jim Steel at 716-481-5348 or go online to www.innovative-outdoors.com.

Sept. 7: Kids’ Fishing Derby, sponsored by the Broome County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs and Broome County Parks Dept., 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Cole Park, Colesville Road, free, ages 1-15. For more info contact Bill Holmes at 607-797-6670.

Sept. 7: Sporting Clays and Pig Roast Event, Guan-Ho-Ha Fish & Game Club, Scotia. Proceeds benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities through Kids & Clays. For more info contact Steve Borst at 518-365-8961 or email bigursis@aol.com or Matt Goss at 518-847-9614 or matt1goss@yahoo.com.

Sept. 8: Cortland County Trappers Association Annual Trapper and Sportsman Day, Solon Sportsmen’s Club, Cincinnatus, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more info contact Les Wedge at 607-749-3292.

Sept. 13-14: Oswego County Trappers Convention, Oswego County Nature Park (Camp Zerbie), Route 104, Williamstown. For more info contact Don at 315-591-0581 or Bruce at 315-591-3525.

Sept. 19-21: Vintage Gunners Cup: 22nd Annual World Side-by-Side Shotgun and Rifle Championship and Exhibition, Hausmann’s Hidden Hollow Sporting Clays, Friendsville, Pa. For more info go to Vintagers.org of the Facebook page, Vintage Gunners.

Sept. 28: National Hunting and Fishing Day celebration, Congers Lake Memorial Park, 6 Gilchrest Road (off Route 303), Congers, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Activities will include fishing, archery and fly-fishing demonstrations, hunting dogs, wilderness survival and more.

Sept. 28-29: Honeywell Sportsmen’s Days at Carpenter’s Brook, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Carpenter’s Brook Fish Hatchery, Elbridge. Activities include fishing, clay target shooting, and archery. For more information go to cnytrout.com.

Archery

Aug. 25: CNY 3-D Archery, Cortland Field Archery. For more info call Jeff Stewart, 607-849-8718.

Sept. 1: CNY 3-D Archery, Pompey Rod & Gun. For more info call Bob Fallert, 315-656-8810.

Sept. 8: CNY 3-D Archery, Fayetteville-Manlius Rod & Gun. For more info call Paul Stewart, 315-256-3235.

Sept. 15: Deerslayer Bowman CNY Championship. For more info call Zach Eason, 315-882-7061.

Sept. 22: CNY 3-D Archery, Chittenango Rod & Gun. For more info call Larry Ferris, 315-559-5136.

* * *

Northern Dutchess Rod and Gun Club, 140 Enterprise Rd, Rhinebeck, NY. For more info call Ron Hamilton, 845-532-2718.

Aug. 25, Sept. 15: 3-D Archery Shoots, 7 a.m.-noon.

Shoots

Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Association, Trap Shoot, Thursday evenings 6 p.m. For more info call George, 607-692-4843.

* * *

Sept. 28: Third Annual Boy Scouts of America Sporting Clays Shoot, Painted Post Field & Stream Club, Painted Post. For more info contact Jim Griffin at 607-292-3227 or via email at frc375ss@gmail.com or Vaughn Neiler at 607-732-0885 or at TeamVK@aol.com.

Meetings

Central New York Izaak Walton League meets last Tuesday of the month 7 p.m., Fayetteville-Manilus Rod & Gun Club, Manlius. For info Mark Matt, 315-420-9209.

Cortland Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., Homer. For info call Robin Chernow, 607-849-6718.

Utica Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, MWP Arts Institute, Utica. For more info call Audrey Lewis, 315-853-1066.

Keuka Lake Chapter Izaak Walton League meets second Thursday of the month, 7 p.m., Branchport. Info, Lorraine Jackson, 315-536-0539.

Rome Chapter Izaak Walton League meets second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Rome. For more info call Arthur Fuhrman, 315-336-2460.

Orange County Trappers meets monthly, 7:30 p.m., Shawangunk Fish & Game Association. For more info call Michael Finn, 845-406-8916.

Oswego County Trappers meet the first Tuesday of the month (except July and November) at 7 p.m. at The Leatherstocking Club, Route 104, New Haven. For more info contact Don at 315-591-0581 or Bruce at 315-591-3525.