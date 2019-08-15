Minnesota Outdoor News Calendar – Aug. 16, 2019

Banquets/Fundraisers

Aug. 16: Quackerbackers DU Banquet, Front Porch Bar & Grill Wabasha. For more info call Casey Winmann, 651-366-1890

Aug. 17: Paul Bunyan RMEF Banquet, 4 p.m., Bemidji Eagles Club, Bemidji. For more info call April Collman, 218-556-7004.

Aug. 22: West Metro Delta Waterfowl Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Shakopee Ballroom. For more info call Eric Noyes, 612-387-1067.

Aug. 23: Rochester Area WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Rochester International Event Center, Rochester. For more info call Randy Baker, 507-951-2848.

Aug. 23: Warroad Area WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Springsteel Resort, Warroad. For more info call Ike Miller, 218-202-0610.

Aug. 24: Forest Lake DU Banquet, 5 p.m., Forest Lake VFW. For more info call Matthew Polansky, 763-286-6458.

Sept. 5: Hutchinson DU Banquet, McLeod County 5:30 p.m., Crow River Winery. For more info call Jeremy Anfinson, 320-583-1185.

Sept. 5: Freeborn County DU Banquet, Wedgewood Cove. For more info call Sean Brink, 507-383-1335.

Sept. 5: Delta Waterfowl Banquet, 5 p.m., Timberlake Lodge, Grand Rapids. For more info call Steven Chesness, 218-259-7798.

Sept. 6: Central MDHA Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Henry’s Banquet Ctr, Foley. For more info call Dennis Sowada, 320-333-8015.

Sept. 6: Duluth DU Banquet, Dry Dock Bar & Grill. For more info call Matthew Schwab, 218-626-5494.

Sept. 6: Perham DU Banquet, Perham Lakeside Golf. For more info call Tony Paul, 218-371-6338.

Sept. 7: Deer Creek Long Spurs Banquet, 5 p.m., Stewartville Sportsman’s Club. For more info call Matt Hill, 507-951-5614.

Sept. 7: Wright County MDHA Banquet, noon, The Nordic Brewing Co., Monticello. For more info call Jeff Foster, 763-350-7337.

Sept. 7: Warroad/NW Angle DU Banquet, 7 p.m., American Legion Warroad. For more info call Tony Krahn, 218-386-2974.

Sept. 8: MDAA Banquet, noon, Freeport Community Center, Freeport. For more info call Gregg Weller, 320-291-4156.

Sept. 12: Martin County DU Banquet, Knight of Columbus Hall. For more info call Gary Hamman, 507-236-8250.

Sept. 12: Jackson County DU Banquet, Jackson Golf Club. For more info call Fred Diemer, 507-822-4338.

Sept. 13: Morrison County Pheasants Forever, 5:30 p.m., Falls Ballroom, Little Falls. For more info call Dave Spartz 320-360-1123.

Sept. 13: Lost Marsh DU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Waldorf Community Center. For more info call Mark Jenzen, 507-995-4296.

Sept. 14: Winona County WTU Banquet, Winona Elks Lodge. For more info call Wayne Valentine, 507-454-2762.

Sept. 17: Shoot for the Troops, 12:30 p.m., LeBlanc’s Rice Creek Game Farm. For more info call Dan Bokinskie, 320-267-8919.

Sept. 19: Dakota SE PF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., The Speedway Event Center, West Fargo. For more info call Wade DeVlieger, 701-261-4630.

Sept. 19: Meeker County DU Banquet, Eagles Club. For more info call Ethan Jenzen, 320-593-9327.

Sept. 21: East Central MNDH Banquet, 5 p.m., Jack & Jim’s, Duelm. For more info call Dave Jackson, 763-227-7048.

Sept. 26: Steele County DU Banquet, Foundation Bld. For more info call Bob Hoen, 507-456-5046.

Sept. 28: North Suburban MDHA Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Banquets of Minnesota, Fridley. For more info call Steve Ranallo, 612-325-2866.

Oct. 3: Winnagamie Home Builders Assoc. WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., La Sure’s Hall, Oshkosh. For more info call Jodi Vandermolen, 920-235-2962.

Oct. 5: Birchdale Area WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Birchdale Community Center, Birchdale. For more info call Jay Boomgaarden, 218-556-5001.

Oct. 12: WTU Crooked Horn Chapter Banquet. 5 p.m., Jack and Jim’s Restaurant, Foley. For more info call Wayne Wilson, 320-266-2553.

Oct. 25: Fillmore County WTU Banquet, 6 p.m., Mabel Community Center, Mabel. For more info call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.

Season Dates

Aug. 16: Bear baiting season begins.

Sept. 1: Early Canada goose, mourning dove, & crow seasons open.

Sept. 1: Bear season opens.

Sept. 1: Rails and snipe seasons open.

Sept. 7: MN/WI border waters lake sturgeon opens.

Sept. 8: Smallmouth bass season closes.

Sept. 9: Smallmouth bass C&R season opens.

Sept. 14: Sharp-tailed (northwest) & ruffed grouse, Hungarian partridge, sandhill crane, rabbit, & squirrel seasons open.

Sept. 14: Deer archery season opens.

Sept. 15: Trout season  (southeast) closes.

Sept. 15: Early Canada goose season closes.

Sept. 16: Trout season (southeast, C&R) opens.

Sept. 21: Woodcock season opens.

Sept. 21: Waterfowl season opens (tentative)

Sept. 28: Turkey season (fall) opens.

Sept. 28: Prairie chicken season opens.

Sept. 30: Lake trout (summer, inland waters) and stream trout (summer, in streams, except southeast) seasons close.

Sept. 30: MN/WI border waters lake sturgeon closes.

Outdoor Media

• Minnesota Outdoor News Radio hosted by Rob Drieslein and Tim Lesmeister. Special guests and current hunting and fishing related news – airs Saturdays and Sundays on the MNN stations or www.outdoornews.com

• Ron Schara’s Minnesota Bound, Saturdays at noon, Sunday at 10:30 on KARE 11, KTTC in Rochester, KBJR in Duluth, KVLY in Fargo and KEYC in Mankato.

Writeoutdoors.com, Seasonal fishing and hunting tips from Outdoor News Writer Ron Hustvedt.

Outdoornews.com, outdoor news from around the country along with local photos, fishing reports and more.

• Sportsman’s Journal. Saturday at noon. Fox Sports. During Regular 13 week season. Sportsman’s Notebook WDIO TV channels 10 and 13. Sundays 10:30 p.m.

Special Events

Aug. 23-25: Minnesota BHA Rendezvous, Old Wadena Park Campground, Staples. For more info www.backcountryhunters.org

Sept. 7: MWA Prairie Pothole Day, 9-5 p.m., Stoney Ridge Farm, New London.

Shows

Aug. 16-18: Game Fair. Armstrong Kennels, Ramsey. Fri. & Sat. 9-6 p.m., Sun. 9-5 p.m. Visit the Outdoor News Booth. For more info www.gamefair.com

Aug. 22-Sept. 2: Outdoor News at Minnesota State Fair. Corner of Judson & Nelson. For more info www.mnstatefair.org.

Aug. 24-25: Zumbro Valley Arms Collectors Gun Show, Sat. 9-5 p.m., Sun. 9-3 p.m., Graham Arena, Olmsted County Fairgrounds, Rochester. 

Oct. 5-6: Marshall Gun Show, Sat. 9-5 p.m., Sun. 9-3 p.m., Marshall Convention & Visitors Bureau, Red Baron Arena, For more info call 507-532-4484.

* * *

Crocodile Productions, Inc. Gun & Knife Shows. For more info www.CrocodileProductionsInc.com or call 763-754-7140.

Oct. 5-6: Hastings Armory.

Oct. 12-13: Cambridge AFRC (Armory)

Nov.. 2-3: Mankato NG Training Ctr.

Nov. 30, Dec. 1: Brooklyn Park Armory.

Dec. 28-29: Bloomington Armory.

* * *

Minnesota Weapons Collectors Assoc. Schedule. Call 612-721-8976 for more info or tables. Sat. shows 8-5 p.m. & Sun. 9-3 p.m. Adm. $5.

Aug. 17-18: Jackpot Junction, Morton.

Sept. 28-29: State Fair Education Bldg.

Oct. 26-27: State Fair Coliseum Bldg.

Dec. 14-15: State Fair Education Bldg.

Education/Seminar 

Sept. 6-8: Gordon MacQuarrie Pilgrimage, Barnes (WI) Area Historical Association. For more info go to www.bahamuseum.org.

Sept. 8: FAS Hunters Trail, Field Day, 9-4 p.m., Ted Schotzko Wildlife Habitat Acres, Tracy. For more info call Steve Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

Sept. 14: Ramsey County PF Hunter Ed, 8 a.m., Sand Pine Pheasants. For more info call Daniel Jambor, 763-228-4958.

Oct. 18-20: DNR FAS Safety Class, 7 p.m., St. George Parish Center, New Ulm. For more info call Steve Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

Oct. 20: DNR Hunters Trail, Field Day, 8-3:30 p.m., St. George Parish Center, New Ulm. For more info call Steve Rykhus, 507-276-3521.   

* * *

Three Rivers Park District, Schedule of Events. For more info call 763-559-6700 or www.threeriversparkdistrict.org

Now-Oct.: Camping in Three Rivers, Baker Campground, Lake Auburn Campground, Cleary Lake Campground.

Aug. 17: Prairie Seed Collection, 10:30-1:30 p.m., Crow-Hassen Park Reserve.

Aug. 17: Family Kayaking, 9-11 a.m., Cedar Lake Farm Regional Park.

Aug. 17: bird Banding, 9-noon, Lowry Nature Center.

Aug. 17: Bird Banding, 9-noon, Eastman Nature Center.

Aug. 27: Prairie Seed Collection, 10:30-1:30 p.m., Crow-Hassan Park Reserve.

Aug. 29: Prairie Seed Collection, 10:30-1:30 p.m., Eastman Nature Center.

Aug. 31: Wellness Hike in the Prairie, 10-11:30 a.m., Crow-Hassan Park Reserve.

                               * * *

Maplewood Nature Center Schedule of Events. For more info call Karen Wachal, 651-249-2170.

Aug. 17: Super Spiders, 9:30-11 a.m.

Aug. 24: Monarchs/Monarcas, 1-2:30 p.m.

Aug. 27: Prairie Walk at Gladstone Preserve, 6-7:30 p.m.

Sept. 7: Buckthorn Removal Demonstration & Removal, 10-noon.

Sept. 10: New Volunteer Orientation, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Sept. 12: Stories from the Past, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Sept. 14: Acorns & Animals, ECFE, 10-11:30 a.m.

Sept. 21: Nature Center Turns 40, 1-3:30 p.m.

Oct. 1: Emerald Ash Borer, 6:30-8 p.m.

Oct. 5, Nov. 16: Live Animals, 10-11 a.m.

Oct. 12: Autumn Art in Nature, 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Oct. 12: Under a Log, ECFE, 10-11:30 a.m.

Oct. 19: Bird Walk, 1-2:30 p.m.

Oct. 26: Bruentrup Boo Bash, 1-3 p.m.

Nov. 2: Terrific Turtles, 10-11: 30 a.m.

Nov. 9: Wiggly Snake, Slippery Salamander, ECFE, 10-11:30 a.m.

Nov. 9: Woodland Spoon Carving, 1-4:30 p.m.

Nov. 12, Dec. 12: Walk When the Moon is Full, 6:30-8 p.m.

Nov. 23: It’s the Bomb, 1:30-3 p.m.

Dec. 7: Wild Weather in Minnesota, 1-2:30 p.m.

Dec. 14: December Brrrd-Count, 9-noon.

Dec. 28: S’more Nature Fun, 1:30-3 p.m.

Tournaments/Contests

Now-Sept. 30: Legacy Fishing Retreat’s “Gone Fishing” Contest. www.LegacyFishingRetreat.com for more info.

Aug. 23: North Star Basscats, tournament, 10-4 p.m., Mille Lacs Lake, McQuiod’s Inn. For more info call Lybacks Marine, 320-676-3611.

Oct. 8-12: Pope County Pheasant Restoration, Youth Hunt, Sunset Lodge. For more info call Dan Baumbager, 320-815-2651.

Shooting/Archery

Now-Nov. 2: Bald Eagle Sportsman’s Assoc, Shoots every Sat., 10-5 p.m., BESA Range. For more info call Ken Froelich, 651-429-9874.

* * *

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc, 10917 Duffield Ave. NW, Maple Lake. For more info call Jason Neu, 320-267-8145.

Every Tues. Starting May: Weekly Trap Shooting, 6:30 p.m.

* * *

Byron Sportsmen’s & Conservation Club, 902 2nd Ave. NW, Byron 55920. For more info call Mark Clark, 507-993-1152.

Thurs.: Non Competitive Sporting Clay Course, 5-7 p.m.

 * * *

Monticello Rod and Gun Club, 1821 West River Street, Monticello, MN. For more info call Dan, 952-334-8658. 

Tues.: 6 p.m., 3 Gun, Till Labor Day.

Wed.: 5:30 p.m., Trap, Till Labor Day

Thurs.: 6 p.m., Defensive pistol & carbine. Till Labor Day.

* * *

Cedar River Archery Club, 54961 270 St, Austin MN. For more info call Tim Hansen, 507-208-5698.

Aug. 17-18: Traditional Only Shoot, 8-2 p.m.

Sept. 7-8: Sure-Shot Challenge, 8-2 p.m.

* * *

Menomonie Archery Club, Shoot Schedule, 608 Crestview Ct. Menomonie, WI. For more info call Mike, 715-308-5437.

Aug. 24-25: Open 3D Shoot.

* * *

Rochester Archery Club, 697 75th St. NW, Rochester MN. www.rochesterarcheryclub.com for more info.

Aug. 17-18: 3D Shoot.

* * *

Straight River Archery Club Schedule. Sat 8-3 p.m., Sun 8-2 p.m. For info call Mark Wannarka, 507-338-0045 or www.straighriverarcheryclub.org

Aug. 24-25: The “20” Rifle & Pistol Club, Owatonna

* * *

Dakota County Gun Club, 17501 Station Trail, Rosemount, 55068. 2011 Events. For more info call Bruce 952-985-3247 or www.dakotacountygunclub.org

Aug. 17: Ladies can shoot, noon-5 p.m.

Oct. 12-13, 19-20, 27-28, Nov. 2-3: Deer Rifle Sight-in, 9-4:30 p.m.

MWA day. For more info call 320-796-2787.

Meetings

Owatonna Valley Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Owatonna. For more info call Ted Mittelstadt, 507-451-7946.

Wapashaw Izaak Walton League meets 4th Weds. of the month, 6:30 p.m., VFW Club Wabasha. For more info call Eleanor Groby, 651-565-2380.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club South meets Gander Mountain, Lakeville, 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Crow River Sportsman’s Club March thru Nov. meets 3rd Thurs. of every month, 7 p.m, at the Club. For more info call Scott Berning, 763-242-1306.

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc. Meets every 2nd Wed. of the month. For more info call Jason Neu, 320-267-8145.

St. Cloud Fly Anglers Club meets every 3rd Mon. of the month, 6:30 p.m., VFW Post 4847. For more info call Dave Kollmann, 320-252-5906.

Ringnecks Forevermore Assoc. meets 1st Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Bertha Lions Building.

Brainerd Lakes Chapter of Muskies Inc. meets 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m, Waterfall Inn. For more info call Jeff Young, 218-821-3669.

Monticello Rod & Gun Club. Meets last Thurs. of the Month, 7 p.m. www.monticellorodandgun.org for more info.

Wes Libbey-Northern Lakes Izaak Walton League meets 4th Weds. of the month, 7 p.m., KAXE Radio Station, Grand Rapids. For more info call Marcia Anderson, 218-301-6786.

W.J. McCabe Izaak Walton League meets 1st Weds. of the month, 7 p.m., Hartley Nature Center, Duluth. For more info call Martha Minchak, 218-628-3462.

North Metro Chapter Muskies Inc. meets the 3rd Wed. of every month. 7 p.m., Coon Rapids VFW. For more info call 612-916-7426 or www.northmetromuskie.com

Cass County Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m., Deep Portage Conservation Reserve, Hackensack. For more info call Jerry Lamon, 218-947-3870.

New London Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. of the month, 6:30 p.m., McKale’s Family Restaurant, New London. For more info call Kevin Fasen, 320-354-4708.

Lake Superior Chapter of Muskies Inc. meets 2nd Tues. of every month Oct. thru May. 7 p.m., Mr. D’s Bar & Grill. For more info call 218-273-6389.

Rochester Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Izaak Walton Cabin, Rochester. For more info e-mail rochesterikes@gmail.com

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club North meets Thorne Bros, Blaine, 4th Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Minnesota Valley In-Fisherman Club meets the 4th Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. at Apple Valley American Legion club, 14521 Granada Dr., Apple Valley. Gary, 952-423-3662.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club West meets at Cabela’s, Rogers, 2nd Tues. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Brown County PF meets the quarterly, 8 p.m., Serviceman’s Club, Sleepy Eye. For more info call Tim Kraskey, 612-298-0909.

New Ulm #79 Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. of the month 7 p.m., Brown County Fairgrounds, New Ulm. For more info call Tom Wilfahrt, 507-276-1858.

Prairie Woods Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Public Library, Detroit Lakes. For more info call Dean Hendrickson, 218-439-6303.

Sheldon Valley Sportsmans Club meets the 2nd Wed. of the Month, American Legion Club 8, Houston. For more info call Neil, 507-450-8422.

Austin Izaak Walton League meets 1st Mon. of the month, 7 p.m., Todd Park, Austin. For more info call Barbara Owens, 507-433-2735.

Central Minnesota Retriever Club meets the 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m. www.cmrcmn.org for more info.

Wright County PF meets 1st Mon. of every month, 7:30 p.m., Buffalo Legion, Buffalo. For more info call Mellissa Sandquist, 763-354-4090.

Minnesota Valley Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Bloomington. For more info call John Crampton, 952-884-6704.

South Forty Archers meets on the 2nd Tues of the month all Summer, 7 p.m., Club House Ritter Park, Lakeville. For more info call David Anderson, 612-860-3909

Bush Lake Izaak Walton League meets quarterly, west Bush Lake Park Bloomington. For more info call Gregg Thopson, 612-618-8616.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club East meets at Cabela’s Woodbury, 4th Tues. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Ringnecks Forevermore Assoc. meets 1st Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Bertha Lions Building.

Four Points Retriever Club. Meets on 2nd Tues of each Month. 6 p.m., Latuff Pizzarea, Plymouth. For more info call Terry Strege, 763-682-5624.

Twin Cities Chapter Muskies Inc. Meets every 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m., KC Hall, Bloomington. For more info call Denise Olson, 612-804-4687.

Fur Fin and Feather Club meets every Weds. at Osseo American Legion. For more info call Lloyd 763-473-4103.

Will Dilg Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Betty Jo’s Restaurant, Winona. For more info call Michael Kennedy, 507-452-6642.

Lake Country Retriever Club meets the 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m., Minnesota Horse & Hunt Club. For more info www.lcretrieverclub.org

LeSueur County PF Chapter 214. Meets the 1st Wed. of the month, Sept.-May, 7:30 p.m., American Legion, Montgomery. For more info call Ken Mader, 507-661-4841.

Scott County Pheasants Forever Chapter #125 meets 2nd Thurs. of each month, Oct.-April, 7 p.m., No meeting in March,The Ridges at Sand Creek Golf Course. For more info call James Legg 507-665-6300.

Rapids Archery Club meets the 2nd Mon. of each month at the archery building located at the Bunker Hills Regional Park. For more info call Dan, 763-427-0808.

Mississippi Longtails PF meets first Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., The Point on Hwy’s 61 & 10 in Hastings. For more info call Dan Richmond, 651-730-4434.

Dakota County Sportsman’s Club meets every 3rd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Rosemount American Legion. For more info call Jerry Wicklund, 612-384-4584.

Jaques Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Wildwood Library, Mahtomedi. For more info call John Siekmeier, 651-291-1829.

Walter J. Breckenridge Izaak Walton League meets 4th Tues. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Brooklyn Park. For more info call Mary Ellen Vetter, 763-561-1761.

Minnesota Decoy and Wildfowl Carving Club. Meets 1st Tues of every month, 7 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, Mpls. For more info call Phillip Nelson, 763-226-7619.

Fishers of Men Twin Cities meets the 1st Thurs. of each month, 7 p.m., Lutheran Church of The Master. For more info call John Cummins, www.fishersofmenclub.org or 612-670-0707.

Twin Cities Walleyes Unlimited meets the 1st Thurs of the Month, 7 p.m., Bloomington Events Center. For more info call Joe Roach, 612-440-7171.

St. Cloud Chapter of Muskie’s Inc. Meets the 3rd Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., Waite Park American Legion. For more info call Ken Schmitt, 320-290-6272.

 PERM

PERM Monthly meeting in Elk River, 1st Monday of the month, 7:30 p.m. at Cinema Professional Building, Elk River. For info call 763-441-6869. www.perm.org

