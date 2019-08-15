Michigan Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – Aug. 16, 2019

DISTRICT 1

CO Jeremy Sergey received a report of an individual who killed a snapping turtle when the turtle season was closed. Sergey interviewed the individual and obtained a confession as well as photographs of the individual holding the dead turtle. Charges have been filed with the Menominee County District Court for killing a turtle out of season.

CO Boudreaux noticed aquatic plants hanging from the trailer of a boat he was following. Boudreaux conducted a traffic stop on the subjects and learned they had left a lake in Forsyth Township earlier in the day after fishing. The pair stated they were very aware of the increase of enforcement on aquatic invasive species (AIS) and said they checked their boat when they pulled out of the launch. Further inspection of the boat revealed water in the livewell and numerous aquatic plants attached to the trailer. A civil infraction citation was issued for failing to remove aquatic vegetation from a vessel/trailer before leaving a body of water.

CO Jenni Hanson was the first to arrive on scene of an off-road vehicle (ORV) accident in Gogebic County. Two riders were operating on a closed trail when one of the riders took a turn too fast. He flew off his four-wheeler, slamming his back into a tree. Hanson provided medical aid until the paramedics arrived with a rescue sled. The responders extricated the patient out of the woods and took him to the Aspirus Ironwood Hospital.

Sgt. Marc Pomroy and COs Doug Hermanson, Dave Miller and Cody Smith worked an Isle Royale patrol targeting subjects reported to be taking over-limits of lake trout. The COs worked in conjunction with the US Coast Guard and National Park Service rangers to conduct surveillance of a fishing group staying on the island. Contact was made with the group when they left the island and were found to be in possession of an over-limit of lake trout. Miller cited the boat owner for possessing the over-limit of lake trout.

DISTRICT 2

COs Andrea Dani and Mike Evink patrolled Lake Superior from Munising Bay to Grand Marais Bay, and into AuTrain Bay. The officers were called to a medical issue at the Devil’s Log Slide but were called off while en route. While passing the north end of Grand Island, the officers were waved over by a group of boaters. The boaters were stranded on a pontoon boat with a dead engine. The officers towed the boat back to shore in Munising Bay.

COs Steve Butzin and Michael Evink assisted Cpl. Michael Hammill with a marine patrol of Lake Michigan south of Manistique. The three checked 40 plus vessels participating in a salmon derby. One ticket was issued for fishing using too many lines. The COs then assisted Hammill grapple for a hazard that has been accumulating anglers’ gear. The officers located and recovered a tangled mess in 150 feet of water.

COs Chris Lynch and Steve Butzin attended Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement training. This training will help the COs become more proficient at detecting, apprehending, testing and prosecuting impaired drivers on boats, snowmobiles, ORVS and motor vehicles. The course covered impairing effects of drugs, alcohol, and/or the combination of both.

COs Todd Sumbera and Colton Gelinas responded to a call from central dispatch of a vehicle in the ditch along US-2. Upon arrival, it was found that the subject had put his truck and 23-foot boat in the ditch. Further investigation revealed that the subject was under the influence of alcohol and drugs. COs arrested and lodged the subject in the Mackinac County jail.

DISTRICT 3

COs Chad Baldwin and Ethen Mapes responded to the report of two overturned kayakers in Lake Michigan near Fisherman’s Island. The sun was setting, and the lake was very rough. Baldwin and Mapes neared the area and glassed through binoculars to locate the individuals who were clinging to one of the submerged kayaks. Upon contact, the kayakers were found to be very cold and frightened. A marine deputy boat from the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Department arrived on scene and assisted in the rescue. The kayakers were recovered and covered in dry clothes and given hand warmers as they were evaluated for possible hypothermia. The kayakers did not seek further medical attention once they returned to shore. If not for a PDF and a throwable floatation device, this outcome would have been much different.

CO Tim Rosochacki responded to a boating accident on Silver Lake in Cheboygan County. Two subjects on a tube were pulled into another boat and sustained injuries. Rosochacki assisted EMS on scene and conducted an investigation. The report was forwarded to the Cheboygan County Prosecutor for review and possible charges.

COs Tom Oberg and Kyle Cherry were first on scene at an ORV accident that occurred not very far from their location. The COs located a rider who went off the roadway and hit a tree. The COs evaluated the individual and waited for EMS to arrive on scene. The subject was transported to Otsego Memorial Hospital for injuries.

CO Sidney Collins was parked on a drive off M-33 when a subject walked toward her patrol truck. Collins contacted the subject who was looking to get a ride home. After further investigation, the subject told Collins that he was in a heated argument the night before and walked away from the home to avoid further argument. The subject told Collins that he had been walking since the night before. When the story was not adding up, Collins was able to figure out that he had taken his truck the night before and it broke down somewhere on state land. The subject had no wallet or identification on him. Collins ran the subject through the Law Enforcement Information Network system, and the subject was found to have several warrants and a suspended driver’s license. He was transported to the county jail.

DISTRICT 4

COs William Kinney and Troy Ludwig assisted the Wexford County Sheriff’s Department with the recovery of an individual who drowned while tubing the Manistee River in Wexford County. The fast current had pushed the individual into a logjam, causing her to be swept under and unable to free herself.

CO Josiah Killingbeck responded to a report of an overturned kayak, where the kayaker had failed to resurface, in northern Lake County. Killingbeck arrived on scene just as fire department personnel had located the subject. Killingbeck assisted in removing the subject from the river and began cardiopulmonary resuscitation. In a joint effort with EMS and fire personnel, the victim’s heart was restarted, and Killingbeck was asked to drive the ambulance to the hospital while EMS personal continued with life saving measures. Unfortunately, the subject later died at the hospital.

CO Angela Greenway and Sgt. Mike Bomay were first on scene of a grass fire along US 131. Bomay utilized his issued fire extinguisher to slow the fire, while Greenway advised dispatch of the location. Upon arrival of the Big Rapids Fire Department, Greenway took one of the fire hoses and continued to extinguish the fire, while Bomay utilized the fire department’s water extinguisher. The fire was put out safely. Additional fire personnel arrived to secure the scene.

CO Josh Reed assisted the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office, along with Probation and Parole, at a residence north of Big Rapids. The Sheriff’s Office had requested assistance with a fawn it had discovered in a bedroom during a probation violation complaint. The deputies had discovered the fawn after locating and searching for methamphetamines in several other bedrooms. Upon arrival, Reed was able to capture the fawn and investigate why the fawn was in the residence. The suspect advised that he believed the fawn was abandoned, even though a doe and second fawn were seen hanging around the property surrounding the residence. The suspect and several other subjects began feeding the fawn and it would not leave the residence. The suspect advised he would leave the sliding door open for the fawn and it would enter the residence when it wanted to. All the subjects involved were arrested on drug related charges by the Sheriff’s Office. Charges for the fawn were sent to the prosecutor’s office for review.

DISTRICT 5

CO Mike Hearn received a complaint from a motorist who observed a large live trap that had been set in a wooded area of private property along a road near her home. Hearn located the trap, which was being monitored with a Wi-Fi trail camera and a laser toggle system to activate the door. Hearn contacted the property owner to question him about the trap. The property owner had no knowledge of the trap and had not granted anyone permission to be on the property. A subsequent investigation led Hearn to a local houndsman who had been hired by a neighbor to catch a domestic dog that had escaped. Hearn contacted the property owner and advised him of the situation. The property owner did not want to pursue trespass charges, but requested the equipment be promptly removed.

CO Brad Bellville received a Report All Poaching (RAP) complaint of a deceased fox in a live trap next to a cabin in Ogemaw County. Bellville arrived on scene to find there was no one home. He photographed the trap and deceased fox and began attempting to locate the owner of the cabin. After a few hours of investigation, Bellville was able to contact the property owner via phone. Bellville obtained a full confession; however, the landowner stated that the trap was set to catch raccoons living under the cabin before he left to go back downstate. In further discussion, Bellville determined that the trap had not been checked in several days violating the 24-hour trap check law. Charges are being sought through the Ogemaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

CO Mark Papineau assisted the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Department with an intoxicated subject lying in the roadway in rural Gladwin County. Deputies arrived on scene and contacted the highly intoxicated subject who informed them that he was out “mudding” and got stuck. The subject led the deputies to the location of the vehicle, which was stuck in a closed wetland area of state land. Papineau investigated the damage to the wetland, and with assistance from the DNR Forest Resources Division, an approximate restitution value was determined to repair the damaged area. Warrants are being sought for the malicious destruction of a wetland.

DISTRICT 6

COs Josh Jackson and Mike Haas were checking local lakes in Montcalm County for marine activity and entered Clifford Lake public access. The COs noticed two vehicles with boat trailers that were obstructing traffic flow at the access site. Neither vehicle had a recreation passport, and one vehicle was parked in a no-parking zone. Citations were issued for parking violations.

COs Josh Jackson and Mike Haas received a tip of illegal campsites on state land and responded. The COs were searching along Wabasis Creek when they witnessed a man shorefishing. The two COs parked their patrol vehicle and set out on foot to contact the angler. As they approached, the subject was walking along the river but had no fishing gear in sight. The COs asked the man about fishing and found that he had thrown all his gear, including his fishing pole, into the nearby weeds. The subject told the COs he was worried about a possible warrant and did not want to go to jail. The subject did not have a current warrant for his arrest, nor did he have a current fishing license. Subsequently, the angler was issued a citation for fishing without a license.

COs Dan Robinson and Adam Schiller taught a boater safety course as part of the Mt. Pleasant Youth Academy. The COs spent three days on the material and testing. On day four the cadets had the chance to spend time on a variety of patrol vessels. The cadets operated the boats, demonstrated rescue skills, “man-overboard” drills, and experienced being stopped by a patrol boat. COs Mike Haas, Josh Russell and Josh Jackson assisted with the activities on the water and provided their patrol vessels for the activities.

DISTRICT 7

COs Sam Schluckbier, Rich Cardenas and Carter Woodwyk assisted Allegan County, Kent County and the MSP dive teams on a drowning victim recovery effort on Green Lake in Allegan County. Officers were able to locate the victim who had went into the water a few days earlier.

CO Sam Schluckbier assisted local law enforcement agencies on a hit and run accident. The passenger inside the vehicle that hit a building in Allegan County fled the scene into the woods. Officers searched the area on foot and set up a perimeter around the area. Eventually, the suspect was apprehended and arrested for outstanding warrants.

While checking a public launch in Allegan County, CO Sam Schluckbier observed a PWC being driven full speed toward the dock and shoreline. Schluckbier stopped the driver and found him to be a juvenile that had not taken a boater’s safety class. The juvenile’s father was nearby but was not aware of the law requirements for PWC operation. A citation was issued to the father for allowing a juvenile to operate without a safety certification. Directions were given to the subjects on how to complete the class.

CO Kyle McQueer was patrolling St. Joseph County when he observed an individual fishing a channel, Prairie River, off Lake Templene. After contacting the individual, he stated he did not have his fishing license on him, but he did buy one. After an RSS check was run, it was determined he had not purchased a fishing license since 2013. A citation was issued for fishing without a license.

CO Justin Ulberg observed two anglers fishing in a boat from a distance on an inland lake in Kent County. After a short while the anglers headed towards the boat launch. Ulberg contacted the anglers to check for fishing licenses. One of the subjects advised that he was only out for a boat ride and was not fishing. Ulberg informed the angler that he had observed him fish from a distance. The subject admitted to fishing without a license and was issued a citation.

DISTRICT 8

COs Daniel Prince and Peter Purdy issued two citations to subjects wakeboarding and water skiing on a Livingston County lake without observers. One of the subjects asked if their dog counted as an observer, saying the dog barked when they fell. The answer was, “No.”

CO Nick Wellman was assisting a disabled pontoon during the Corn Roast festival when CO James Nason radioed him and advised him of a PWC that was operating from the island and the operator was not wearing a PFD. Wellman took his patrol boat and located the PWC and the rider who was now operating in a careless manner near another PWC, still not wearing a PFD. Wellman conducted a stop on the PWC and immediately smelled alcohol coming from the driver. Wellman advised the operator of the violation and then took the operator to the public access for SFSTs. COs Jeffrey Goss and Nathan Beelman assisted with taking the PWC back to a residence. Upon running the operator through SFSTs and a PBT, the operator failed several portions of the test and blew a 0.236. The operator was lodged in the Branch County jail on BUI. Wellman was assisted by all officers from the group patrol.

While patrolling through Branch County, CO James Nason witnessed a Chevy Impala pass multiple cars in a no-passing-zone at a high rate of speed. Nason caught up to the individual and conducted a traffic stop. Once contacting the driver, the subject stated that he was traveling to a relative’s house and admitted to passing the other vehicles on the road while traveling up a hill, not knowing what could be coming in the other direction. Nason explained how dangerous the violation was and the driver agreed. A citation was issued for careless operation of a motor vehicle.

DISTRICT 9

COs Nick Ingersoll and Brandon Vacek conducted a marine patrol on Lake Erie when they observed a vessel traveling back to the launch approximately 25 minutes past sunset without navigation lights. Ingersoll and Vacek stopped the vessel and asked why they did not have their navigation lights on, and they advised they were having a few issues coming in and it took longer to come in than planned. Ingersoll and Vacek then asked to see the vessels navigation lights, and that is when the vessel operator advised they did not have them on the vessel. The COs issued the operator a citation for no navigation lights and advised them of the safety issues traveling on the waterway without lights after sunset.

CO Nick Ingersoll was checking anglers near Paul’s Bait Shop on the River Raisin when he contacted one angler with two bass. Ingersoll asked the angler if he knew the size limit on largemouth bass, and the angler stated he was unsure. Ingersoll advised the angler that the bass appeared to be undersized, measured the angler’s bass, and it was determined to be a half inch short. The angler was advised he was fishing next to a bait shop that has fishing guides and if he didn’t know the size limit, he should have picked up a fishing guide. The individual was issued a citation for undersized bass, and the bass was released.

CO Justin Muehlhauser worked a complaint regarding several geese which were found dead on a pond at an apartment complex. The CO sent a carcass in for a necropsy and toxicology. The toxicology came back negative and the necropsy showed evidence of trauma to the head and neck. The CO interviewed residents who observed a man harassing the geese on multiple occasions. In one instance, the man was observed snatching a gosling up by the neck and throwing it into his vehicle. Another time he was seen allowing his dog to attack the geese while he held the leash. The CO interviewed the suspect who admitted to harassing the geese on multiple occasions. He stated that he never killed any geese. He felt that the geese are becoming to accustom to people, and someone needs to instill fear into them and felt that he was doing it for their own good. Muehlhauser will be requesting charges for harassing wildlife to the local prosecutor’s office.

CO Keven Luther received a complaint from DNR Station 20 about an individual in possession of a fawn white-tailed deer. Luther contacted the suspects and after a short interview took possession of the fawn in question. The female suspect was advised of the violation and given a verbal warning. The fawn was then turned over to CO Dan Walzak to be dropped off to the Monroe County wildlife rehabilitator.

COs Dave Schaumburger and Dan Walzak conducted a marine patrol in the midnight hours and came across a vessel that was operating without forward navigation lights. Contact was made with the vessel operator who decided to operate the vessel knowing the lights were not working. A citation was issued for not having operational navigation lights.

CO Dave Schaumburger, while conducting a marine patrol in Wayne County, located a stringer of smallmouth bass at a popular shore angling spot. The CO asked the angler to hold up the stringer of fish, when Schaumburger saw what appeared to be an undersized bass. The CO measured the fish and it was only 13 inches. A citation was issued for possessing an undersized bass.