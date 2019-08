Michigan Outdoor News Calendar – Aug. 16, 2019

Banquets/Fundraisers

Sept. 7: Fish Point Wildlife Association Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Sebewaing VFW Hall, Sebewaing. For more info call Mike Dabrowski, 586-255-0181.

Sept. 18: Petoskey Area Chapter WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Emmet County Community Building, Petoskey. For info Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.

Sept. 20: K of C Sportsman’s Wild Game Dinner, 6 p.m., Fern Hill Golf Club, Clinton Twp. For more info call Bill, 586-286-3620.

Sept. 23: Grand Traverse Chapter WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Boones Long Lake Inn, Traverse City. For more info call Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.

Oct. 5: Ruby Creek WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Ruby Creek Conservation Club, Branch. For more info call Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.

Oct. 5: Clinton County WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Smith Hall, St. Johns. For more info call Jake Madar, 989-292-2480.

Oct. 8: Allegan WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., The Silo, Allegan. For more info call Brian Becktold, 616-502-0881.

Oct. 10: South Macomb WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., St. Basil Banquet Hall, Sterling Heights. For more info call Kevin Lee, 248-390-7541.

Oct. 12: K9 Camo Companions Banquet, noon, VFW Hall, Sand Lake. For more info call Billi Thielke, 616-326-2550.

Oct. 12: Cass City/Gagetown WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Sherwood on the Hill Golf Course, Gagetown. For more info call Jason Maraskine, 989-486-1961.

Oct. 19: White River WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Double J Resort, Rothbury. For more info call Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.

Oct. 19: Huron County WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Ubly Fox Club, Bad Axe. For more info call Greg Talaski, 989-550-4620.

Season Dates

Aug. 19: Limited-license turkey hunt results released

Aug. 26: Leftover turkey licensed on sale

Aug. 28: Reserved waterfowl license application period ends

Aug. 27-30: Elk season open, management unit L

Sept. 10: Bear season opens in the UP.

Sept. 15: Ruffed grouse, rabbit, hare, & squirrel season opens.

Sept. 15: Fall turkey season opens.

Sept. 30: Trout season ends.

Shows

Sept. 12-15: Metro Boat Show: Thurs.-Fri., 12-7:30 p.m.; Sat., 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; Sun., 11-6, Lake St. Clair Metropark. For more info call Liz Szlaga, 734-261-0123.

Jan. 18-26, 2020: Detroit Boat Show: Sat., 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sun.-Mon. 11-6; Tues.-Fri., 3-9; Cobo Center. For more info call Liz Szlaga, 734-261-0123.

March 12-15, 2020: Novi Boat Show: Thurs.-Fri., 2-9 p.m.; Sat., 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sun., 11-6; Suburban Collection Showplace. For more info call Liz Szlaga, 734-261-0123.

Archery

Dundee Sportsman’s Club, 2300 Plank Road, Dundee,. For info call 734-777-2719.

Sunday: 4th Sunday, 3-D Archery

Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club, Clarkston. For info contact 248-623-0444 or visit ocsclub.org

Monday: FITA, 6 p.m.

Tuesday: Indoors, Cricket, 7 p.m.

Sept. 7: Flashlight Shoot, at dark.

Sept. 7: Bowhunter Jamboree, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sept. 8: Bowhunter Jamboree, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sept. 24: Flint League, 7 p.m.

Oct. 3: Women League, 6 p.m.

Dog Events

March-October: “Puppy Fair” Multi-Lakes Conservation Club, Commerce Township; 2nd Sunday of the month, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. For more info, call Dave Elam, 248-624-0944.

Special Events

Aug. 22: Bugle, Bows & Beer, 6-8 p.m., Lumberjack Restaurant, West Branch. For more info call Lori Card, 248-494-3676.

* * *

Multi Lakes Conservation Association, 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Township. For info call Glenn Kruckenberg, 248-363-9109 or www.multilakes.com

Sunday: Country breakfast, 2nd Sunday of every month, 9 a.m.-noon.

Tuesday: Bingo, 6:30 p.m.

Friday: Fish Fry, 5:30-8 p.m.

Education/Seminar

Sept. 3: Frankenmuth Conservation Club Hunter Ed, 5:30-9 p.m. For more info call Bill Fischer, 989-395-5945.

Shooting Sports

Aug. 25: Huron Pointe Sportsman’s Association Heritage Day, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., at the club. For more info call 586-598-8018.

* * *

Multi-Lakes Conservation Association 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Township. For info call Pete Cesaro, 248-363-9109.

Sporting Clays:

Thursday: 3 p.m.-dusk.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sunday: Noon-dusk

* * *

Rockford Sportsman’s Club, 11115 Northland Drive. For info call 616-866-4273 or checkout www.rockfordsportsmansclub.com

First Saturday of each month (except November): Cowboy Action Shoot.

* * *

Chesaning Area Conservation Club, 13750 Baldwin Rd., Chesaning. For info call Duane Moore, 989-865-6940.

Wednesday: Trap, 6:30-10 p.m.

* * *

Four Square Conservation Club & Sportsman’s Association, 6777 Cline Road. For info call 810-327-6859 or www.foursquaresportsman.com

Every Thursday Night: Indoor Pistol Shoot.

* * *

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club, 8888 Dexter Townhall Rd. Dexter.

Tuesday: Trap Shooting, 4 p.m.

* * *

West Walker Sportsman Club, 0-601 Leonard St. NW, Grand Rapids. For info call Patrick Murray, 616-453-5081.

All Year: Open 7 days a week.

* * *

Big Bear Sportsman’s Club, for more info call Dave Somset, 231-362-3103.

Every Sunday: Shooting 5-Stand & Trap, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

* * *

Livingston County Wildlife Conservation Club, For info call 810-231-1811.

Every Tuesday: Trap Shoots, 4 p.m.-dusk.

* * *

USPSA matches, Tuscola County Conservation Club, Caro.

Aug. 29: Sign in, 10 a.m.

Sept. 28: Sign in, 10 a.m.

Meetings

Huron Valley Sportfishing Club meets on the 3rd Thursday of every month, 7:30 p.m., American Legion Post 200. For info call Richard Montre, 734-847-7814.

Multi-Lakes Conservation Association meets every 3rd Wednesday of every month except November, 8 p.m., at the Clubhouse. For info call Sam Mullins, 248-363-9109.

Detroit Area Steelheaders meets the last Tuesday of every month, 7:30 p.m., Polish/American Hall. For info call Bob Mitchell, 586-524-8887.

Freeland Conservation Club meets 1st Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., at the Club. For info call Ken Balden, 989-695-2641.

Downriver Walleye Federation meets 3rd Monday of every month, except December, 7:30 p.m., Westfield Center. For info call Terry Pickard, 248-520-0116.

Huron Valley Steelheaders meets 3rd Thursday of every month. American Legion Post #200 For info call Carroll White, 734-626-3112.

Grand Blanc Huntsman’s Club meets 2nd Sunday of every month, 5:30 p.m., at the Clubhouse. For info call 248-321-9503.

Mid-Michigan United Sportsman Alliance meets 2nd Tuesday of every month, 6:30 p.m., Twin Ponds Sport Shop, Stanton. For info call Dave Bean, 989-831-4890.

Wayne County Quail Forever meets the fourth Monday of every month, 6:30 p.m., Flat Rock Rec. Center, I-75 & Gibraltar Rd. For info call Ed Moore, 734-782-0329 or 734-771-5607.

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club meets 2nd Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., at the Club. For info call John Wilde, 734-646-6132.

Metro-West Steelheaders meets the 1st Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Livonia Senior Citizens Activity Center. For info call Bill King, 734-420-4481.

Dwight Lydell Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. 7 p.m., Belmont. For info contact Tom Watson, twwatson@comcast.net