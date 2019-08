Angling Buzz: How long should you fish one spot? [video]

There’s no way around it – our minds spin in circles when the fish aren’t snapping.

Are the fish gone?

Should I change baits?

Do I need to fish slower?

Should I change spots?

There’s a lot of factors at play, which can make the decision a whole lot tougher. In this video, Joel Nelson and Angling Buzz share a few general rules of thumb for when the bite’s slowin’ down.