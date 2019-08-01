Pennsylvania Outdoor News Fishing & Hunting Report – Aug. 2, 2019

Boaters born after Jan. 1, 1982, are reminded that it is mandatory to have a Boating Safety Education Certificate on board when operating any motorboat with greater than 25 horsepower.

Personal watercraft operators of any age are also required to have their Boating Safety Education Certificate on board.

Properly-fitted U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets are mandatory for every person on any boat, including kayaks and paddleboards.

NORTHWEST REGION

Lake Erie — As weather allowed, the excellent walleye bite continued in July with anglers catching numbers of nice fish in anywhere from 30 to 50 feet down. Spoons on dipsy divers and crawler harnesses on bottom bouncers in shallower water were effective. Perch were reported in about 50 feet, but walleyes were the main draw. Bass anglers reported numbers of nice smallmouths in recent weeks.

Presque Isle Bay (Erie County) — Misery Bay was yielding panfish, except for crappies, and some nice-sized largemouth bass.

Eaton Reservoir (Erie County) — Northern pike, walleyes and crappies were reported through mid-July.

Lake Pleasant (Erie County) — This small, deep, natural lake was giving up some large bluegills and nice-sized perch through mid-July.

Lake LaBoeuf (Erie County) — Fishing was slow as of July 18, with a few bluegills reported.

Pymatuning Reservoir (Crawford County) — Reports on daytime walleye action were mixed through mid-July before the intense heat wave hit. Legal-size fish were hitting jigs and crawlers drifted or targeted to the edges of weed beds. Crawler harnesses were taking fish in the stumps. Some walleyes were coming on plugs. The night bite was productive for some. Some nice perch were reported, as well as catfish and bass, and bluegills averaging 7 inches on small jigs. Crappies were hit or miss. The Shenango River below the dam was yielding muskies.

Canadohta Lake (Crawford County) —Muskies were active earlier in July, with fish up to 35 inches released. Small walleyes also were biting.

Conneaut Lake (Crawford County) — Crappies, including a few slabs, and other panfish were reported in recent weeks.

Woodcock Creek Lake (Crawford County) — Walleyes and smallmouth bass were reported through mid-July.

Shenango Reservoir (Mercer County)

Hybrid striped bass up to 10-plus pounds were reported on Bomber Long-As through mid-July. White bass also were hitting, with a number feeding on shad on top. Walleye action was spotty.

Lake Wilhelm (Mercer County) — Some nice walleyes up to 26 inches were reported through mid-July, with the bite best on crawler harnesses in the mornings and again at dusk and at night on the southern section of the lake. Bass up to 5 pounds also were hitting, as were crappies up to 9 inches.

Sugar Creek (Venango County) — Rainbow, brown and brook trout were reported in various sizes up to 20 inches on crawlers and redworms in early July. Smallmouth bass also were hitting.

Justus Lake (Venango County) — A 48-inch muskie was released on a double-jointed deep Husky Jerk in recent weeks.

Allegheny River (Venango County) — Smallmouth bass up to 19-plus inches were hitting on top for some along the shores or in slack water around structure through mid-July. Tube jigs, live bait, and spinners also were effective. Northern pike and muskies were biting topwater lures, spinnerbaits and chubs from boat and shore. Walleyes, rock bass, and freshwater drum were reported on paddle swim baits, crankbaits, and other lures. Some anglers were catching bass in the tributaries when water in the main stem was high.

Lake Arthur (Butler County) — Largemouth bass were hitting plastic worms and stickbaits in various colors, including green watermelon through mid-July. Hybrid striped bass also were reported.

Neshannock Creek (Lawrence County) — Smallmouth bass were reported on live baits as well as green plastic worms and spinning lures in recent weeks.

SOUTHWEST REGION

Ohio River (Allegheny County) — Anglers were doing well on catfish despite the high, fast water of mid-July; frozen shrimp and chicken livers were effective.

Montour Run (Allegheny County) — Before the extreme heat in recent weeks, anglers were still catching trout in the deeper holes of this Ohio River tributary.

Allegheny River (Allegheny County) — Catfish were reported on a variety of baits, ranging from chunks of ham to french fries near Sharpsburg mid-month.

Youghiogheny River (Fayette County) — Despite high, muddy conditions midmonth, anglers were catching freshwater drum.

Youghiogheny River Reservoir (Somerset County) — As conditions allowed, anglers were catching bass and walleyes in recent weeks.

Monongahela River — Despite high, muddy conditions midmonth, anglers in more fishable conditions above the Cheat River to Point Marion lock were catching freshwater drum and smallmouth bass.

Highpoint Lake (Somerset County) — Chain pickerel, bass, and bluegills were reported in recent weeks at this lake high in the mountains.

Quemahoning Reservoir (Somerset County) — Northern pike walleyes, smallmouth bass, and common carp were hitting in recent weeks.

Conemaugh River Lake (Westmoreland County) — Nice numbers and sizes of smallmouth bass were hitting from the concrete wingwalls, especially on minnows at dawn and dusk, earlier in July. Walleyes were reported off the far side rocks beside the wingwall at night. Shoreline areas were yielding yellow perch and freshwater drum.

NORTHCENTRAL REGION

Hammond Lake (Tioga County) — The Tackle Shack July 20 reported an outstanding topwater frog bite on largemouth bass in the mornings and late in the evenings.

Cowanesque Lake (Tioga County)

Excellent fishing for largemouth and smallmouth bass was reported by The Tackle Shack July 20. Hybrid striped bass also were hitting. Crankbaits were effective on the three species.

Hamilton Lake — The bass fishing was outstanding as of July 20. A decent panfish bite was reported on small jigs tipped with minnows. Mostly bluegills up to 12 inches were biting along with some perch; crappies were in the deeper water.

Tioga Lake — A freak storm July 19 cooled water enough to spur a little walleye action. Smallmouth bass also were reported by The Tackle Shack.

SOUTHCENTRAL REGION

Raystown Lake (Huntingdon County) — Smallmouth bass around 16 inches and largemouth bass up to 20-plus inches were reported in recent weeks.

Memorial Lake, Lions Lake, Stoever’s Dam (Lebanon County) — Anglers were catching sunfish on crawlers in recent weeks.

Susquehanna River —The lower reaches were yielding catfish on shrimp, minnows, crawlers, liver and stinkbait in recent weeks. One angler released a nice muskie.

Pinchot Lake (York County) — Crappies were reported on live bait, and hybrid striped bass on chicken liver in recent weeks. Shore anglers were landing catfish.

Lake Marburg (York County) — This Codorus State Park lake was yielding bluegills and other panfish and white perch in recent weeks. Fish were coming under bridges and around coves on live bait and soft plastics.

Long Arm Reservoir (York County) —Walleyes were reported on live bait in the early evenings in recent weeks. Catfish and carp were reported near the boat ramp in the evenings.

NORTHEAST REGION

North Branch Susquehanna River (Bradford County) — Warm, low water conditions slowed the bass bite around July 17, but anglers were successful targeting catfish with liver or crawlers in the evening and nighttime hours.

Lackawanna Lake (Lackawanna County) — Largemouth bass were hitting on soft plastic twister tails and crawlers near the pier and Bullhead Bay areas through mid-July. Kayakers were out in force.

Lake Wallenpaupack (Pike County) — Striped bass were hitting through July 17, with live alewives under bobbers effective.

Beltzville Lake (Carbon County) —Striped bass up to 30-plus inches were reported in recent weeks. Largemouth bass also were hitting.

SOUTHEAST REGION

Delaware River — Brinkman’s Bait and Tackle reported good catfish and perch fishing around Philadelphia as of July 20. Channel catfish up to 6 pounds were reported, as were small, sublegal-size striped bass hitting on chunks of crawlers. Around New Hope, smallmouth bass fishing on small jigs and minnows was productive.

Schuylkill River — The night-time flathead catfish bite on live bait was productive, according to Brinkman’s, which reported fish up to 20 pounds through July 20.

Tuscarora Lake (Schuylkill County) —The bass bite was hit or miss in recent weeks. Panfish were cooperative, especially at the weedy end of the lake. Some chain pickerel were also reported.

Locust Lake (Schuylkill County) — Trout moved to the deeper water in the middle of the lake midmonth. Nice catches of bass and chain pickerel were hitting near the shoreline. Sunfish were plentiful, as well.

New Jersey saltwater fishing — Outstanding fishing was reported by Brinkman’s July 20, with bluefin tuna hitting within 20 to 30 miles, and king fish and flounder being caught from the beaches. Bonita and Spanish mackerel also were reported.

Compiled by Deborah Weisberg