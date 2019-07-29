Wild Turkey Stuffed Peppers

INGREDIENTS

4 Bell peppers any color

1 cup cooked wild rice

1 cup cooked, chopped wild turkey meat

2 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup yellow onion, finely diced

2 garlic cloves finely minced

1 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic salt

1 cup cooked black beans, drained and rinsed

1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

3/4 cup salsa

1 cup shredded Mexican-blend cheese

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F

Cut tops from bell peppers and finely mince. Remove the seeds and white membrane from inside the peppers and place hollowed out peppers into an open baking dish.

In a separate bowl, sprinkle turkey meat with cumin, chili powder and garlic salt. Allow to rest.

Using a large skillet over medium heat, melt the butter and add the onions and bits of finely minced pepper (from the tops). Cook until onions are softened and just starting to caramelize, stirring frequently, for about 5 minutes. Add the minced garlic and cook for 1 more minute to lightly release aroma. Don’t overcook or your garlic will become bitter.

Add seasoned turkey meat, black beans, cilantro and salsa to the onion/pepper and garlic mixture in the skillet, and cook for 2 more minutes to warm through. Remove from heat and stir in cooked wild rice.

Carefully spoon the filling into the peppers. Top individually with the shredded cheese. Bake uncovered for 30-40 minutes until peppers have softened and cheese is melted.