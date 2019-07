New York Outdoor News Calendar – July 26, 2019

Season Dates

Sept. 1: Early Canada goose season

Shows

Aug. 9-11: Cattaraugus Trappers Association Rendezvous, Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds, Little Valley. For more info call Kevin Parker, 716-474-7251.

Aug. 11: Midstate Arms Collectors and Shooters Club Unadilla Gun Show and Flea Market, Unadilla Rod and Gun Club, Butternut Road, Unadilla, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger at 607-748-1010 (10 a.m.-5 -p.m.).

Aug. 17-18: Clayton Rotary Club Gun Show, Sat. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun. 9-4 p.m., Cerow Rec Park, Clayton. For more info call Thomas Neely, 315-408-8479.

Sept. 14-15: New York State Arms Collectors Association Syracuse Gun Show, New York State Fairgrounds Empire Expo Center, Syracuse, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 9-3 Sunday. For more info contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger at 607-748-1010 (between 10 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Sept. 21-22: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Sat. 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sun. 9-3, Hamburg Fairgrounds. For more info call Bruce Johnston, 716-542-9929.

Oct. 12-13: Southern Tier Outdoor Show, Steuben County Fairgrounds, Bath. For more info go to www.southerntieroutdoorshow.com.

Oct. 13: Midstate Arms Collectors and Shooters Club Lisle Gun Show, Lisle Fire Company, Route 79 North, Lisle, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger at 607-748-1010 (10 a.m.-5 -p.m.).

Oct. 27: Antique and Modern Gun Show, American Legion Hall, Babylon, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info call Carly at 631-241-3299

Nov. 3: Midstate Arms Collectors and Shooters Club Oneonta Gun Show, Quality Inn, Route 23 Southside, Oneonta, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger at 607-748-1010 (10 a.m.-5 -p.m.).

Tournaments/Contests

June 29-July 28: 10th Annual Lake Ontario Counties (LOC) Summer Derby. For more info go to www.loc.org.

July 1-Aug. 31: NYS Summer Classic Fishing Tournament. For information and to register go to www.NYSsummerclassic.com.

Aug. 2-4: Northern Chautauqua Conservation Club Walleye Tournament. For more info contact chairman Zen Olow at 716-640-2776.

Aug. 3-18: Orleans County Rotary Derby, Lake Ontario (from Niagara River to Genesee River). For more info visit the Slippery Sinker or call 585-589-9881.

Aug. 16: 4th Annual Reelin’ for a Cure Tournament, ladies day only event, Olcott Harbor. For more info call Stephanie at 716-481-6388.

Aug. 16-Sept. 2: Lake Ontario Counties (LOC) Fall Trout and Salmon Derby. For more info go to www.loc.org.

Aug. 17-25: 43rd Annual Greater Niagara Fall Classic Fish Odyssey Derby. For more info go to www.fishodyssey.net.

Aug. 23-24: Innovative Outdoors Walleye Challenge, Dunkirk. For more info contact chairman Jim Steel at 716-481-5348 or go online to www.innovative-outdoors.com.

Sept. 12-13: REDBONE@LARGE, Lower Niagara Sportfishing Challenge, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation benefit. For more info contact Tiffany Rolleck at 716-204-2535.

Banquets/Fundraisers

Aug. 10: Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Leatheringstocking Chapter banquet, 4 p.m., Meadow Links Golf Course. For more info call Jon Michaels, 607-267-4037.

Sept. 7: Clifton Springs Whitetails Unlimited Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Sons of Italy, Geneva. For more info call Rich Morano, 585-705-9235.

Sept. 21: Southern Tier Whitetails Unlimited Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Howard community Center, Howard. For more info call Dan Cornish, 607-329-2563.

Sept. 28: Finger Lakes Whitetails Unlimited Banquet, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, Horseheads. For more info call Shawn Bell, 607-343-3614.

Education/Seminars

Aug. 9-10: Conservation Club of Brockport, Hunter Ed. At the Club. For more info call Mike Cyr, 585-637-5961.

Aug. 16-17: Town of Hamlin Rec. Dept., Hunter Ed, Hamlin Rec. Dept. Gym, Hamlin. For more info call Mike Cyr, 585-964-7222.

Oct. 11-12: Town of Hamlin Rec. Dept., Hunter Ed, Hamlin Rec. Dept. Gym, Hamlin. For more info call Mike Cyr, 585-964-7222

Oct. 18-19: Faith Alliance Church Hunter Ed, at the Church. For more info call Mike Cyr, 585-589-7820.

* * *

NY Shooter Supply Reloading Classes, 6 p.m., 1st & 3rd Tues. For more info call Matthew Musto, 518-456-6383.

* * *

(DEC has established a website where registration for sportsman education programs can be made online. To find a course near you, go to:

www.register-ed.com/programs/new_york

* * *

NY Shooter Supply Reloading Classes, 6 p.m., 1st & 3rd Tuesday. For more info call Matthew Musto, 518-456-6383.

Special Events

Aug. 17: Greene County Women’s League, Cancer Patient Aid & Car Show, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Chicken Run Family Restaurant & Steak House, Windham. For more info call 518-291-0883.

Aug. 24: Bullzeye Archery Customer Appreciation Day, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more info call Rich Albaugh, 585-657-7417.

Sept. 5-8: Fishing Education Weekend with Lance Valentine, Lake Erie at Dunkirk Harbor. For more info contact Jim Steel at 716-481-5348 or go online to www.innovative-outdoors.com.

Sept. 7: Kids’ Fishing Derby, sponsored by the Broome County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs and Broome County Parks Dept., 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Cole Park, Colesville Road, free, ages 1-15. For more info contact Bill Holmes at 607-797-6670. (Rain date Sept. 8).

Sept. 28: National Hunting and Fishing Day celebration, Congers Lake Memorial Park, 6 Gilchrest Road (off Route 303), Congers, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Activities will include fishing, archery and fly-fishing demonstrations, hunting dogs, wilderness survival and more.

Sept. 28-29: Honeywell Sportsmen’s Days at Carpenter’s Brook, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Carpenter’s Brook Fish Hatchery, Elbridge. Activities include fishing, clay target shooting, and archery. For more information go to cnytrout.com

Archery

July 28: CNY 3-D Archery, Deerslayer Bowman. For more info call Zach Eason, 315-882-7061.

Aug. 4, Sept. 8: CNY 3-D Archery, FM Rod & Gun. For more info call Paul Stewart, 315-256-3235.

Aug. 11: CNY 3-D Archery, Clay Sportsman. For more info call Jim Kilmartin, 315-727-9898.

Aug. 17: 12th Rock Sports & B & B Archery Tournament, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 12th Rock Property, Middletown, N.Y. For more info call Mark Jaloszynski, 845-692-9092.

Aug. 18, Sept. 22: CNY 3-D Archery, Chittenango Rod & Gun. For more info call Larry Ferris, 315-559-5136.

Aug. 25: CNY 3-D Archery, Cortland Field Archery. For more info call Jeff Stewart, 607-849-8718.

Sept. 1: CNY 3-D Archery, Pompey Rod & Gun. For more info call Bob Fallert, 315-656-8810.

Sept. 8: Capitaland 3-D Archery Shoots, Kayaderosseras Fish and Game Club, 706 Geyser Road, Ballston Spa. Registration from 8 a.m.-noon. For more info call Jack Holton at 518-587-1321 or 518-774-1856.

Sept. 15: Deerslayer Bowman CNY Championship. For more info call Zach Eason, 315-882-7061.

* * *

Northern Dutchess Rod and Gun Club, 140 Enterprise Rd, Rhinebeck, NY. For more info call Ron Hamilton, 845-532-2718.

July 28, Aug. 25, Sept. 15: 3-D Archery Shoots, 7 a.m.-noon.

Shoots

Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Association, Trap Shoot, Thursday evenings 6 p.m. For more info call George, 607-692-4843.

* * *

Sept. 28: Third Annual Boy Scouts of America Sporting Clays Shoot, Painted Post Field & Stream Club, Painted Post. For more info contact Jim Griffin at 607-292-3227 or via email at frc375ss@gmail.com or Vaughn Neiler at 607-732-0885 or at TeamVK@aol.com.

Meetings

Central New York Izaak Walton League meets last Tuesday of the month 7 p.m., Fayetteville-Manilus Rod & Gun Club, Manlius. For info Mark Matt, 315-420-9209.

Cortland Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., Homer. For info call Robin Chernow, 607-849-6718.

Utica Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, MWP Arts Institute, Utica. For more info call Audrey Lewis, 315-853-1066.

Keuka Lake Chapter Izaak Walton League meets second Thursday of the month, 7 p.m., Branchport. Info, Lorraine Jackson, 315-536-0539.

Rome Chapter Izaak Walton League meets second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Rome. For more info call Arthur Fuhrman, 315-336-2460.

Orange County Trappers meets monthly, 7:30 p.m., Shawangunk Fish & Game Association. For more info call Michael Finn, 845-406-8916.