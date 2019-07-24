Finally, public will hear suggestions for two DNR gems

The strategic planning report will be introduced at a public meeting at the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Sparta. (World Shooting and Recreation Complex Facebook photo)

Two of the Illinois DNR’s largest and most underutilized properties will be the topic of a special public meeting Aug. 5 in Sparta.

After a year of study, Southern Illinois University will offer its suggestions on getting the most out of the hunter and angler paradise that is the 19,700-acre Pyramid State Park and the trapshooter nirvana that is the World Shooting and Recreation Complex.

It’s only a coincidence that the two southern Illinois sites are less than 30 miles apart.

As has been reported, DNR and SIU signed a memoranda of understanding in May 2018. The goal partnership’s goal was “to analyze the current strengths and weaknesses of each facility as well as their infrastructure requirements and potential for growth in order to create plans for each to reach its maximum potential for use and economic growth with consideration given to the natural elements as well.”

In other words, they were charged with finding out how the state can make money off the two sites.

The strategic planning report will be introduced at a public meeting at 4 p.m. on Aug. 5 at the World Shooting and Recreational Complex Main Event Center in Sparta. The public is invited.

New DNR Director Colleen Callahan will be there, as will SIU Chancellor John M. Dunn.

Illinois Outdoor News will be there, too. Stay tuned.