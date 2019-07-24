Designation of newest Ohio water trail: ODNR offers kayak float opportunity from PIB to Gibraltar Island

Put-In-Bay, Ohio — If you ever had an interest in kayaking, especially on Lake Erie, there is a good opportunity coming up from the Ohio DNR.

The ODNR invites the public to Oak Point State Park on South Bass Island to attend the designation of Ohio’s newest state water trail on Tuesday, Aug. 6, at 10:30 a.m. The Lake Erie Islands Water Trail guides paddlers to the public accesses on the waters of the Lake Erie Islands region.

“Lake Erie has long provided visitors to Ohio’s north coast wonderful on-the-water recreational opportunities,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “The water trail highlights the beauty of Lake Erie and its lovely islands which will further enhance paddling one of the state’s best boating destinations.”

The ceremony will feature remarks by ODNR Director Mary Mertz as well as the Lake Erie Water Trail Partners including Put-in-Bay Township Park District, National Park Service, U.S Fish and Wildlife Service and The Ohio State University Sea Grant.

Following the designation ceremony, participants are invited to join ODNR Director Mertz on a 45-minute kayak float from Put-In-Bay to Gibraltar Island. Kayaks will be available, or attendees may bring their own kayak. Light refreshments will also be served.

Interested attendees are encouraged to depart from Catawba on the Miller Ferry at 9 a.m. (cost is $7.50 per adult one-way or $15 per adult roundtrip). For more information on ferry tickets, please visit www.millerferry.com.

Because parking is limited at Oak Point State Park, attendees should park their car at Miller Ferry. A shuttle will bring transport attendees to the event upon arrival of the 9 a.m. ferry at Put-In-Bay. After the ceremony and canoe float, a shuttle will return participants to the ferry dock in time to board the 1 p.m. ferry back to Catawba.

Attendees are requested to RSVP by Friday, Aug. 1, to the ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft by calling (614) 265-6520 or emailing heidi.evans@dnr.state.oh.us.