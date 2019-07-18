Pennsylvania Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – July 19, 2019

NORTHWEST REGION

From the Game Commission

Jefferson County Game Warden Andrew D. Troutman reports that, on the first day of the spring turkey season, he encountered an individual who didn’t have ID with him and had failed to report his deer harvests from deer season. He would have been warned for all the infractions if he would not have lied when asked if he was hunting with anyone else. As it turned out, his little brother was hunting unaccompanied with an unplugged shotgun.

Crawford County Game Warden Mark Allegro cited a man for unlawfully taking two antlered deer during the 2018 firearms deer season. When interviewed, the man admitted to shooting the deer, however, he said they were both mistake kills. He stated that the first – a 5-point – was shot in mistake for a legal antlered deer, and the second – an 8 point – was shot in mistake for an antlerless deer. Homemade farm tags were placed on the deer; neither was reported as a legal harvest.

Venango County Game Warden Jason R. Amory reports that charges are pending against an individual for unlawful use of an electronic device and for trespassing while hunting. These charges stem from an incident in Irwin Township where hunters were pursuing coyotes without permission from the landowner.

Jefferson County Game Warden Roger A. Hartless reports finding several portable treestands on state game lands that, by regulation, should have been removed weeks ago.

Erie County Game Warden Andrew Hueser reports many individuals are failing to comply with the regulations at the shooting range at State Game Land 109. Individuals using the range must hold either a valid range permit or a valid hunting or furtaker license.

Erie County Game Warden Cody Jones reports that law enforcement presence on state game lands shooting ranges are increasing. “We ask that everyone be cognizant of the range regulations and to practice range/firearm safety,” Jones said.

Mercer County Game Warden Madison Kyle reports encountering the illegal operation of ATVs on state game lands. Kyle has cited several people for this unlawful act. A plea has not been determined.

Forest County Game Warden Frank Leichtenberger found a set of keys March 30 on State Game Land 24 in Forest County. The owner can contact Leichtenberger by calling the Northwest Region office at 814-432-3187 or by stopping at his residence.

Forest County Game Warden Frank Leichtenberger reports charges he filed resulted in several hearings. One involved a young man who was riding an ATV on the Allegheny National Forest in April 2018 and fled to avoid a vehicle stop. Leichtenberger was able to find the camp where the ATV had come from, and, after a long wait, the ATV rider, who had been caught before in the same place. This time, the rider received several citations. He was found guilty of interfering with an officer, was fined $1,000, and will probably have his hunting privileges revoked for several years.

Butler County Game Warden Randy Pilarcik received a call about a dog that got into a backyard fight with a raccoon and killed it. When he picked up the dead raccoon for rabies testing, it had a face full of porcupine quills, which seemed to indicate the raccoon hadn’t been acting normally. Test results revealed the raccoon was rabid. The family dog was being treated by a veterinarian.

Jefferson County Game Warden Andrew D. Troutman reports that two citations recently were filed after two dogs dragged down a large adult deer. A concerned sportsman took video of the incident and, after a short investigation, the owners were found. “Most people can’t believe their dog would do such a thing, but when there is video, perspectives change in a hurry,” Troutman said.

SOUTHWEST REGION

From the Game Commission

Allegheny County Game Warden Dan Puhala reports a hunter recently pleaded guilty to unlawfully stalking a turkey during the spring season and shooting it with a semi-automatic handgun. The hunter was fined $500, plus court costs, and faces possible license revocation.

Beaver County Game Warden Mike Yeck reports a hunter pleaded guilty to unlawfully harvesting two gobblers on the same day during the spring turkey season. The hunter possessed a second spring gobbler license, but even so, no more than one turkey may be harvested per day by properly licensed hunters.

Beaver County Game Warden Mike Yeck said two individuals pleaded guilty to littering while on state game lands. In one case, the subject had been routinely depositing materials in a parking area and was identified through the use of surveillance cameras.

Beaver County Game Warden Mike Yeck reports an individual who was attempting to trap a nuisance coyote killed two red foxes and a domestic dog while using non-approved cable restraints. The subject was charged with failure to set the restraints so that trapped animals would not become ensnared in nearby trees, failure to properly affix identification tags to the restraints, failure to complete a cable restraint certification course, failure to possess a valid furtaker license and damage to property. Parties involved reached an agreement for restitution of the dog.

Fayette County Game Warden Charles T. Schuster reports several individuals were warned for shooting firearms at the State Game Land 51 shooting range without the required hunting license, furtaker license or shooting range permit.

Fayette and Westmoreland counties Game Warden Andy Harvey reports several individuals have pleaded guilty to operating motorized vehicles on lands closed to such activities.

Fayette and Westmoreland counties Game Warden Andy Harvey reports multiple garbage dumps have been located on State Game Land 51 in Dunbar. Information was found identifying individuals using the dumps. Investigations are underway.

Somerset County Game Warden Brian Witherite reports that littering sites unfortunately are on the increase.

Washington County Game Warden Adam Traynor reports seven mature gobblers were found dumped in a parking lot on State Game Land 232. The toms had only their beards and spurs cut off, and after conducting a necropsy on the animals, all seven had gunshot wounds consistent with being shot off the roost. An investigation is ongoing.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Michael J. Papinchak reports two individuals pleaded guilty to having alcoholic beverages on the Loyahanna Reservoir.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Michael J. Papinchak reports that five bags of heroin and a loaded crossbow were seized as part of a hunting-from-a-vehicle investigation. The individual entered a guilty plea resulting in fines and probation.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Michael J. Papinchak received information from State Police about possible unlawfully taken deer. Upon investigation at the residence, the deer were determined to have been unlawfully taken, as was an owl found on the front porch. A guilty plea was accepted, fines and probation were applied.

SOUTH-CENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

Franklin County Game Warden Trevor Shauf reports an individual found a great blue heron caught in a leg-hold trap. The incident is being investigated. The bird was able to be released and fly off.

Blair County Game Warden Michael College reports an Allegheny Township man was cited for hunting turkeys during a closed season in Frankstown Township. Fines could exceed $1,000.

Blair and Bedford counties Game Warden Brandon Pfister reports that a Bedford County man has pleaded guilty to the unlawful killing of two bucks this past season. One was a large 13-point and the other was a large 8-point. Total fines of $3,850 were assessed

Blair and Bedford counties Game Warden Brandon Pfister reports that a Bedford County man has pleaded guilty to unlawfully killing a deer a night through use of a spotlight in the area of Blue Knob State Park. Total fines exceeded $4,000.

Adams County Game Warden Darren J. David reports that, during a Memorial Day weekend enforcement detail on state game lands, an unconscious woman was found lying on the ground in front of her vehicle. EMS was contacted, and she was taken to the hospital.

Snyder County Game Warden Harold J. Malehorn reports an individual pleaded guilty to shooting a turkey before the season. He was assessed a total of $1,100 in fines and could lose his license for three years.

Snyder County Game Warden Harold J. Malehorn reports an individual pleaded guilty to shooting an immature bald eagle. He was assessed a $150 fine and $2,500 restitution.

Cumberland County Game Warden Timothy L. Wenrich reports that two people have been charged for possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia on State Game Land 170.

Cumberland County Game Warden Timothy L. Wenrich reports he encountered an incident where a pedestrian was nearly struck by a scooter in Monroe Township. The scooter’s rider was found to be in possession of and under the influence of a controlled substance. He was arrested for those violations.

Cumberland County Game Warden Timothy L. Wenrich reports that Deputy Game Warden Bryan Dunn has encountered and cited numerous people for violations at the State Game Land 230 shooting ranges.

York County Game Warden Cameron Murphy reports that, while dropping off a road-killed deer at a deer pit, he happened across several teens smoking marijuana in the parking lot on State Game Land 416 in York County. Citations were filed.

NORTHEAST REGION

From the Game Commission

Sullivan County Game Warden Rick Finnegan reports that several cabin owners were warned for feeding bears, and others might be cited.

Susquehanna County Game Warden Ben Rebuck reports investigating an incident where supplemental feeding of wildlife contributed to bears congregating in the area.

Northumberland County Game Warden Derek Spitler reports an individual pleaded guilty to the unlawful taking of three antlerless white-tailed deer. The deer were taken in January in Upper Mahanoy Township.

Montour and Northumberland counties Game Warden Jared Turner reports that an individual from Turbotville was cited for possession of an illegal deer and hunting without a license on State Game Land 226 near Millville.

SOUTHEAST REGION

From the Game Commission

Berks County Game Warden Ryan L. Zawada said citations were filed against a Lancaster County man and an animal auction for attempting to sell two wild Canada geese. The man had taken the goose eggs from a wild nest and incubated them. After three years, he was tired of having the geese around his property, so he caught them and transferred them to an animal auction company, which attempted to sell them.

Bucks County Game Warden Tyler Barnes interviewed a Warminster Township resident about an antlered deer that was illegally harvested this past archery season. Using information gathered from neighboring Game Warden Shawna Burkett and Deputy Game Warden Kevin Maguire, a suspect was identified. Barnes and Burkett arrived at the suspect’s house and were able to determine he used a crossbow to shoot the buck from a vehicle in a densely populated area. Multiple citations were filed.

Chester County Game Warden Matthew Johnson, reports that, in early May, a Pottstown man was charged with three counts of unlawfully shooting three gray squirrels in his yard. The subject baited an area of his lawn with bird seed to lure the squirrels to a location where he could shoot them with a .22 rifle from a room inside his house. The subject’s justification was that the squirrels ate from his wife’s birdfeeders and would come onto his deck, but he admitted that they never caused any damage to his property. The subject pleaded guilty to all three charges.

Lancaster County Game Warden Daniel Gibble reports citing an individual with releasing a cat on state game lands.

Northampton County Game Warden Bradley Kreider reports that, two years after filing citations for littering on state game lands, he received a hearing notice from the Magisterial District judge that the individual was located, and the warrant successfully executed.

Schuylkill County Game Warden Jason Macunas reports that an Auburn man recently pleaded guilty to baiting wildlife on state game lands. The individual had a tube feeder consisting of a plastic PVC pipe attached to a tree to contain and dispense grain. Individuals are reminded that the feeding of wildlife or placing any minerals to attract wildlife on state game lands is prohibited.