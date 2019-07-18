Michigan Outdoor News Calendar – July 19, 2019

Banquets/Fundraisers

Sept. 7: Hesperia Area Chapter WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Christ the King, Hesperia. For more info call Brad Harrald, 231-450-0216.

Sept. 18: Petoskey Area Chapter WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Emmet County Communtiy Building, Petoskey. For more info call Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.

Sept. 20: K of C Sportsman’s Wild Game Dinner, 6 p.m., Fern Hill Golf Club, Clinton Twp. For more info call Bill, 586-286-3620.

Sept. 23: Grand Traverse Chapter WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Boones Long Lake Inn, Traverse City. For more info call Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.

Season Dates

Aug. 1: Application period ends for fall turkey licenses and begins for reserved waterfowl hunts.

Aug. 1: Crow season begins.

Aug. 8: NRC Meeting in Lansing.

Aug. 15: Application period ends for antlerless deer licenses.

Aug. 28: Application period ends for reserved waterfowl hunting.

Sport Shows

Sept. 12-15: Metro Boat Show: Thurs.-Fri., 12-7:30 p.m.; Sat., 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; Sun., 11 -6, Lake St. Clair Metropark. For more info call Liz Szlaga, 734-261-0123.

Jan. 18-26, 2020: Detroit Boat Show: Sat., 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sun.-Mon. 11-6; Tues.-Fri., 3-9; Cobo Center. For more info call Liz Szlaga, 734-261-0123.

March 12-15, 2020: Novi Boat Show: Thurs.-Fri., 2-9 p.m.; Sat. 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sun., 11-6 ; Suburban Collection Showplace. For more info call Liz Szlaga, 734-261-0123.

Archery

Dundee Sportsman’s Club, 2300 Plank Road, Dundee,. For info call 734-777-2719.

Sunday: 4th Sunday, 3-D Archery

* * *

Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club, Clarkston. For info contact 248-623-0444 or visit ocsclub.org

Monday: FITA, 6 p.m.

Tuesday: Indoors, Cricket, 7 p.m.

July 30: Broadhead League, 4 p.m.

July 31: Broadhead League, 9 a.m.

Aug. 1: Broadhead League, 4 p.m.

Aug. 11: 3-D Shoot 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sept. 7: Flashlight Shoot, at dark.

Sept. 7: Bowhunter Jamboree, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sept. 8: Bowhunter Jamboree, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sept. 24: Flint League, 7 p.m.

Shooting Sports

Multi-Lakes Conservation Association 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Township. For info call Pete Cesaro, 248-363-9109.

Sporting Clays:

Thursday: 3 p.m.-dusk.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sunday: Noon-dusk

* * *

Rockford Sportsman’s Club, 11115 Northland Drive. For info call 616-866-4273 or checkout www.rockfordsportsmansclub.com

First Saturday of each month (except November): Cowboy Action Shoot.

* * *

Chesaning Area Conservation Club, 13750 Baldwin Rd., Chesaning. For info call Duane Moore, 989-865-6940.

Wednesday: Trap, 6:30-10 p.m.

* * *

Four Square Conservation Club & Sportsman’s Association, 6777 Cline Road. For info call 810-327-6859 or www.foursquaresportsman.com

Every Thursday Night: Indoor Pistol Shoot.

* * *

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club, 8888 Dexter Townhall Rd. Dexter.

Tuesday: Trap Shooting, 4 p.m.

* * *

West Walker Sportsman Club, 0-601 Leonard St. NW, Grand Rapids. For info call Patrick Murray, 616-453-5081.

All Year: Open 7 days a week.

* * *

Big Bear Sportsman’s Club, for more info call Dave Somset, 231-362-3103.

Every Sunday: Shooting 5-Stand & Trap, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

* * *

Livingston County Wildlife Conservation Club, For info call 810-231-1811.

Every Tuesday: Trap Shoots, 4 p.m.-dusk.

* * *

USPSA matches, Tuscola County Conservation Club, Caro.

July 27: Sign in, 10 a.m.

Aug. 29: Sign in, 10 a.m.

Sept. 28: Sign in, 10 a.m.

Special Events

Multi Lakes Conservation Association, 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Township. For info call Glenn Kruckenberg, 248-363-9109 or www.multilakes.com

Sunday: Country breakfast, 2nd Sunday of every month, 9 a.m.-noon.

Tuesday: Bingo, 6:30 p.m.

Friday: Fish Fry, 5:30-8 p.m.

Dog Events

March-October: “Puppy Fair” Multi-Lakes Conservation Club, Commerce Township; 2nd Sunday of the month, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. For more info, call Dave Elam, 248-624-0944.

Tournaments/Contests

Aug. 10: Copper Country American Woodcock Society, 8:30 a.m., Ottawa Sportsmen’s Club. For more info call Jim LaBeske, 906-370-4433.

Meetings

Huron Valley Sportfishing Club meets on the 3rd Thursday of every month, 7:30 p.m., American Legion Post 200. For info call Richard Montre, 734-847-7814.

Multi-Lakes Conservation Association meets every 3rd Wednesday of every month except November, 8 p.m., at the Clubhouse. For info call Sam Mullins, 248-363-9109.

Detroit Area Steelheaders meets the last Tuesday of every month, 7:30 p.m., Polish/American Hall. For info call Bob Mitchell, 586-524-8887.

Freeland Conservation Club meets 1st Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., at the Club. For info call Ken Balden, 989-695-2641.

Downriver Walleye Federation meets 3rd Monday of every month, except December, 7:30 p.m., Westfield Center. For info call Terry Pickard, 248-520-0116.

Huron Valley Steelheaders meets 3rd Thursday of every month. American Legion Post #200 For info call Carroll White, 734-626-3112.

Grand Blanc Huntsman’s Club meets 2nd Sunday of every month, 5:30 p.m., at the Clubhouse. For info call 248-321-9503.

Mid-Michigan United Sportsman Alliance meets 2nd Tuesday of every month, 6:30 p.m., Twin Ponds Sport Shop, Stanton. For info call Dave Bean, 989-831-4890.

Wayne County Quail Forever meets the fourth Monday of every month, 6:30 p.m., Flat Rock Rec. Center, I-75 & Gibraltar Rd. For info call Ed Moore, 734-782-0329 or 734-771-5607.

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club meets 2nd Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., at the Club. For info call John Wilde, 734-646-6132.