Wisconsin Outdoor News Fishing & Hunting Report – July 12, 2019

AMERY AREA

Leeches or nightcrawlers are producing walleyes in 12 to 16 feet on Half Moon Lake and Cedar Lake. Hit Lake Wapogasset, Apple River, and Bear Trap Lake for muskies with topwater baits during low-light periods. The 12- to 14-foot weedlines on Bear Trap, Pike, and Balsam lakes are safe bets for panfish, largemouth bass, and some northern pike.

Country Store (715) 268-7482

ASHLAND AREA

Trollers are still using crankbaits in shallower water. Smallmouth fishing is in full swing at Sandcut, Oak Point, and Brush Point, with some post-spawn fish moving all over the bay whereever there is structure. Anglers have been successful using plastics on light jigs, crankbaits, hair jigs, and live bait worked slowly in 10 feet of water or less. There have been some beautiful smallmouths being caught. Walleye fishing has been a bit spotty, but they are being caught. There are always northerns in the mix.

Angler’s All, (715) 682-5754.

River Rock, (715) 682-3232.

DOOR PENINSULA AND ALGOMA/KEWAUNEE AREA

All of the ramps on bay have been busy. Smallmouth bass fishing was hit-and-miss last week depending on where anglers were fishing. Anglers fishing near Egg Harbor had a slower week compared to anglers fishing near Ephraim. The water temps around Egg Harbor ranged from 64 to 70 degrees. While temps in Ephraim remained relatively consistent at around 67 degrees. Anglers who had the best success were working the shallows in less than 15 feet of water. Ned Rigs, plastic tubes along the bottom, and drop shots produced the most fish. Shore fishermen using the Anderson dock in Ephraim and the marina in Ellison Bay caught smallmouths on crawlers, leeches, or minnows on a slip bobber. There were reports of yellow perch being caught throughout the week around Egg Harbor and Sister Bay. In Sturgeon Bay, there were a few reports of quality perch being caught inside the canal in 6-10 feet of water. Slip bobbers with minnows and crawlers have been producing the most fish. Smallmouths are still being caught in the canal on tubes and dropshots.

Howie’s Tackle, (920) 746-9916.

Algoma Chamber of Commerce, (920) 487-3090.

EAGLE RIVER AREA

Walleye fishing is good at this point, but with the fish spread out somewhat. You can find fish in the weeds, especially early and late in the day. There are also a lot of fish in the deeper holes on the Eagle River Chain. All live bait types are working now at different times. There is also some mayfly hatching going on, so switch to leeches in those areas. On the larger lakes, weed areas from 6 to 14 feet are the best areas. Half crawlers have been working well in these areas on jigs. Look at the deeper rock bars in the evenings. North Twin and Big Sand lakes have been producing some decent fish. Bass fishing remains in the very good range, especially for largemouths. They are hitting all types of baits; plastics seem to working best. Fish in 2 to 12 feet in the weeds. Smallies are hitting in 8 to 15 feet over hard-bottomed areas. Muskie action is improving from a very slow start this year. The rising water temps a causing these fish to move well now.

Eagle Sports Center, (715) 479-8804.

GREEN BAY/APPLETON AREA

On the Fox River, water levels remain high – if not increased – with low water clarity. A lot of wood debris was floating near the river mouth last week. Shore angler effort was low. One Voyageur Park angler reported a catch of five freshwater drum. Another party caught ten walleyes, but all were undersized. The Duck Creek ramps showed light usage. Weather conditions caused angler effort and overall boating traffic to be low. Those who fished found little success on the bay. At Bayshore Park, walleye anglers didn’t have much luck last week, averaging one fish each. They had more luck catching sheepshead while trolling.

Smokey’s on the Bay Bait, Tackle and Guide Service, (920) 436-0600.

HAYWARD AREA

Walleyes continue to be taken with leeches in 10 to 14 feet of water on Round Lake, Lake Lac Courte Oreilles, and Grindstone Lake. Smallmouth bass remain active on the points and shorelines of Owen Lake, Grindstone, and Round. The cribs and weedlines on the Chippewa River are holding crappies and panfish , while muskie action has been best with bucktails on the Chippewa Flowage in less than 10 feet of water.

Hayward Bait, (715) 634-2921.

Hayward Lakes Visitor and Convention Bureau, (800) 724-2992.

LAKE MICHIGAN/METRO AREA LAKES

In Sheboygan piers fishing success rates have still been very low, but ramp activity remains steady, with most boat anglers reporting above average success on cohos and kings depths ranging from 60 feet to 200 feet. Those who had the most success seemed to be fishing at the deeper end. Flashers/flies are still the most popular bait.

In Port Washington, fishing pressure out of the ramp has been high. Most anglers who went out were successful on cohos, kings and rainbows. The average catch was six fish per boat, but some anglers came back with their limit from 60 all the way to 200 feet.

In Milwaukee County, McKinley Marina was busy. Most boats came in with a few fish, averaging about three fish per boat. Steelhead and cohos were the most common catches. The pier saw a lot of action from anglers, but success was very limited. Fishing efforts remain low at the South Shore ramp and Bender ramp.

In Racine County, warmer weather brought a lot more anglers to the big lake. Boat anglers saw lots off success while shore fishing for salmon or trout is still a struggle. Perch are in and are being caught in decent numbers. Perch have been caught close to shore, with some anglers even catching their five-fish limits. Minnows have been the most effective bait. Racine ramp boaters are still targeting cohos out to 200 feet.

Kenosha fishing reports are similar to those of Racine. Shore fishing for salmon and trout has still been tough. The perch have been biting on minnows. Many boat anglers are still targeting trout or salmon and were returning with many fish per boat. Cohos are still the most common catch.

DNR hotline, (414) 382-7920.

Smokey’s Bait Shop, (262) 691-0360.

Dick Smith’s Bait, (262) 646 2218.

LAKE WINNEBAGO AREA

Perch action has really kicked in on the reefs and rock piles on Lake Winnebago. Anglers are also picking up a few walleyes out there while searching for perch. Catfish action has been better than good on the Fox River.

Critter’s, (920) 582-0471.

Fox River Bait, (920) 233-7409.

Dutch’s, (920) 922-0311.

MADISON AREA

Water temperatures have warmed up, with Lake Mendota at 69 to 70 degrees. Smallmouth action on Mendota continues to be very good in 12 to 14 feet of water. A few small walleyes have been mixed in with those smallies. Mendota bluegill action has been a little slow, but perch reports are picking up. On Lake Monona, perch and bluegills have been somewhat active on weed edges and a little deeper. The perch have been holding tighter to the weed edge than the bluegills. Muskie action has been a little slow on the entire chain.

D&S Bait and Tackle, (608) 244-3474.

Dorn Hardware, (608) 244-5403.

MARATHON COUNTY AREA

Reports county-wide have been encouraging – browns and brook trout have been reported on most stretches of the Plover River. Nightcrawlers are always popular, but some of the bigger trout have been caught on flies. Smaller lakes like Norri Lake saw nice crappies to 14 inches. Mud Lake had nice bass and bluegill catches. In the Wausau/Schofield area, anglers are fishing the Wisconsin River, Lake Wausau, below the Rothschild dam and all the way south to Lake Dubay for northern pike, catfish, walleyes and crappies.

Riverside Rentals & Bait Shop, (715) 574-1771.

MARINETTE/OCONTO AREA

In Oconto County, a few anglers who were out were fishing panfish at the Stiles dam on the Oconto River. Slow fishing was reported. A few shore anglers were out on the lower Oconto River at Breakwater Park. Catfish and perch were the targeted species, with small perch, sheepshead, and white perch being caught.

In Marinette County, perch anglers fished the Peshtigo River and in the bay off the river. Plenty of perch were being caught, but most are averaging 5 inches. Bigger perch up to 14 inches have been reported, but they seem to be scattered. Bass and walleye anglers were finding slow fishing, with only a few bass caught at the mouth of the Menominee River.

A&K Bait & Tackle, (715) 732-9595.

MINOCQUA/WOODRUFF/LAKE TOMAHAWK AREA

With lakes all in the low to even high 70s for surface temps, patterns are stabilizing for some good summer fishing!

Smallmouth bass: Very good. Fish deep weed edges in 14 and rock tops of 14 to 18 feet.

Largemouth bass: Very good. Try wacky worming or using Sweet Beavers in cabbage flats of 8 to 12 feet. Spinnerbaits accounting for good action on cloudy/windy days.

Northern pike: Good to very good. Use spinnerbaits, chatter baits and shallow jerkbaits over weed tops.

Muskies: Good. Topwater action is picking up. Don’t be shy to fish in 3 to 4 feet in the early morning for the best topwater action.

Walleyes: Good to fair. On larger lakes, fish deep rock humps topping out at 18 to 22 feet.

Island Sport Shop, (715) 356-4797.

J and J Sports, (715) 277-2616.