Pennsylvania Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – July 5, 2019

NORTHWEST REGION

From the Game Commission

Crawford County Game Warden Mark Allegro filed charges against a woman who killed a sub-legal antlered deer during the firearms deer season, but failed to report it. The woman said she was not aware of antler restrictions when she shot the deer, but on the following day, a relative informed her that the deer she shot was not legal. Rather than report the mistake kill, she decided to keep the deer.

Clarion and Jefferson counties LMGS Jesse Bish said 364 acres of grasses were treated with prescribed fire this spring in Clarion and Jefferson counties.

Crawford County LMGS Chris Deal reports members of Land Management Group 6 recently had to remove four dump-truck loads of garbage from State Game Land 101. The dumping is being investigated.

Lawrence County Game Warden Byron Gibbs said a Lawrence County man was charged for damaging a trap set by nuisance wildlife control operator who was attempting to catch a suspected sick raccoon in a residential community in Neshannock Township.

Lawrence County Game Warden Byron Gibbs said a Lawrence County couple was charged for dumping bags of trash along Slippery Rock Creek.

Lawrence County Game Warden Byron Gibbs reports that multiple people were charged for abandoning their treestands on state game lands after the season. The stands were seized and may be returned after the charges are adjudicated. Treestands must be removed from state game lands within two weeks after the close of deer season. If they are left attached to trees year-round, they will damage the tree and can become unsafe.

Jefferson County Game Warden Roger Hartless reports encountering an assortment of violations during the youth turkey hunt and during the first day of the regular spring gobbler season. Violations encountered included hunting while not properly accompanied, hunting with an unplugged shotgun, placing a loaded firearm against a vehicle, and possession of expired spring turkey tags while hunting.

Erie County Game Warden Cody Jones is working on a littering case on State Game Land 102, a pheasant-poaching case, and unlawful ATV use on State Game Land 102.

Mercer County Game Warden Madison Kyle discovered a hunter in possession of two illegal turkeys on the opening day of spring gobbler season. The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending.

Butler County Game Warden Jacob Olexsak investigated multiple safety-zone violations during the spring turkey season. Charges are pending.

Butler County Game Warden Jacob Olexsak is investigating littering and dumping violations that have occurred on state game lands and private lands.

Butler County Game Warden Jacob Olexsak said a woman pleaded guilty to taking an unlawful deer during the 2018 archery season. She also pleaded guilty to using a license that she was not eligible for, which was purchased by another person in her name.

Butler County Game Warden Jacob Olexsak reports that he has received complaints of unlawful state game lands use such as ATV riding, treestands left after season, littering and damage to property. Enforcement efforts will continue.

Butler County Game Warden Jacob Olexsak reports that guilty pleas have been entered in a case that stemmed from the unlawful taking of an antlered deer in Virginia. The subject took the deer over unlawful lures in Virginia then imported the carcass into Pennsylvania. Both states brought charges as the offenses related to violations of CWD rules.

Butler County Game Warden Jacob Olexsak reports that hearings are scheduled for two subjects who unlawfully imported high-risk parts into Pennsylvania after taking the white-tailed deer in a CWD endemic state.

SOUTH-CENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

Bedford County Game Warden Jeremy Coughenour reports that two Chambersburg area men recently pleaded guilty to charges of placing feed for wildlife within a CWD Disease Management Area and hunting for turkeys in a baited area.

Juniata County Game Warden Eric Kelly reports multiple charges are pending against an individual for failure to adhere to permit requirements.

York County Game Warden Justin Ritter reports one individual pleaded guilty to taking a white-tailed deer beyond season limits, as well as four counts of unlawful taking or possession of wildlife.

York County Game Warden Scott Brookens reports that an individual has been charged with felony fleeing and eluding, misdemeanor reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, and several game law violations after striking a deputy’s vehicle during a traffic stop and leading a pursuit that ended in Frederick, Md.

Perry County Game Warden Kevin P. Anderson Jr. reports that several fishing and boating violations have been encountered while patrolling on the Susquehanna and Juniata rivers. Violations included fishing without a license, boating without PFDs and underage drinking.

Blair and Huntingdon counties LMO Chris Skipper reports that recent projects on State Game Lands 166 to enhance bridge approaches and address a flooded road, and on State Game Lands 67 to address water issues on a road will provide for better hunter access.

NORTHEAST REGION

From the Game Commission

Bradford County Game Warden Blake Barth reports charging an individual for unlawfully shooting a black bear in his yard. The bear was eating from a birdfeeder when the homeowner fired a shot from his .357 pistol and struck the bear. The investigation revealed there was no imminent threat to human safety.

Monroe County Game Warden Praveed Abraham advises shooters using the state game lands shooting ranges that the maximum ammunition capacity for all firearms is six rounds.

Columbia County Game Warden Rick Deiterich reports citing a Millville teenager with having a loaded shotgun in his car while driving on State Game Lands 226 near Millville. When Deiterich approached the vehicle, the defendant was pumping live rounds out of his shotgun.

Wayne County Game Warden Adriel Douglass reports issuing citations to persons for possessing untagged turkeys during the spring turkey season and for violations of state game lands regulations.

Luzerne Cunty Game Warden Justin Faus reports that ATV activity on State Game Lands 119 has been high recently and he cited eight individuals in less than a week for operating ATVs on the game lands.