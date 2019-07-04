Minnesota Outdoor News Calendar – July 5, 2019

Banquets/Fundraisers

July 13: Treehouse Sandstone Banquet, Tobies Hinckley. www.TreeHouseSandstone.org for more info.

Aug. 15: Metro QF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Tinucci’s Restaurant, Newport. For more info call Thurman Tucker, 612-588-2007.

Aug. 16: Quackerbackers DU Banquet, Front Porch Bar & Grill Wabasha. For more info call Casey Winmann, 651-366-1890

Aug. 23: Rochester Area WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Rochester International Event Center, Rochester. For more info call Randy Baker, 507-951-2848.

Aug. 23: Warroad Area WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Springsteel Resort, Warroad. For more info call Ike Miller, 218-202-0610.

Sept. 6: Central MDHA Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Henry’s Banquet Ctr, Foley. For more info call Dennis Sowada, 320-333-8015.

Season Dates

Aug. 16: Bear baiting season begins.

Outdoor Media

• Minnesota Outdoor News Radio hosted by Rob Drieslein and Tim Lesmeister. Special guests and current hunting and fishing related news – airs Saturdays and Sundays on the MNN stations or www.outdoornews.com

• Ron Schara’s Minnesota Bound, Saturdays at noon, Sunday at 10:30 on KARE 11, KTTC in Rochester, KBJR in Duluth, KVLY in Fargo and KEYC in Mankato.

• Writeoutdoors.com, Seasonal fishing and hunting tips from Outdoor News Writer Ron Hustvedt.

• Outdoornews.com, outdoor news from around the country along with local photos, fishing reports and more.

• Sportsman’s Journal. Saturday at noon. Fox Sports. During Regular 13 week season. Sportsman’s Notebook WDIO TV channels 10 and 13. Sundays 10:30 p.m.

Shows

Aug. 9-11, 16-18: Game Fair. Armstrong Kennels, Ramsey. Fri. & Sat. 9-6 p.m., Sun. 9-5 p.m. Visit the Outdoor News Booth. For more info www.gamefair.com

Aug. 22-Sept. 2: Outdoor News at Minnesota State Fair. Corner of Judson & Nelson. For more info www.mnstatefair.org.

* * *

Crocodile Productions, Inc. Gun & Knife Shows. For more info www.CrocodileProductionsInc.com or call 763-754-7140.

July 20-21, 2019: Bloomington Armory.

July 27-28, 2019: Hastings Armory

Aug. 3-4, 2019: Anoka Ice Arena.

* * *

Minnesota Weapons Collectors Assoc. Schedule. Call 612-721-8976 for more info or tables. Sat. shows 8-5 p.m. & Sun. 9-3 p.m. Adm. $5.

Aug. 17-18: Jackpot Junction, Morton.

Sept. 28-29: State Fair Education Bldg.

Oct. 26-27: State Fair Coliseum Bldg.

Dec. 14-15: State Fair Education Bldg.

Education/Seminar

July 27: ATV Hands-on Class/Riding Course, 10 a.m., Nicollet Conservation Club, Nicollet. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

Aug. 10: FAS Hunters Trail, Field Day, 8-3:30 p.m., St. George Parish Center, New Ulm. For more info call Steve Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

Aug. 11: DNR ATV Hands-On Class/Riding Course, 8-noon, St. George Parish Center, New Ulm. For more info call Steve Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

Sept. 8: FAS Hunters Trail, Field Day, 9-4 p.m., Ted Schotzko Wildlife Habitat Acres, Tracy. For more info call Steve Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

Oct. 18-20: DNR FAS Safety Class, 7 p.m., St. George Parish Center, New Ulm. For more info call Steve Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

Oct. 20: DNR Hunters Trail, Field Day, 8-3:30 p.m., St. George Parish Center, New Ulm. For more info call Steve Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

* * *

Three Rivers Park District, Schedule of Events. For more info call 763-559-6700 or www.threeriversparkdistrict.org

Now-Oct.: Camping in Three Rivers, Baker Campground, Lake Auburn Campground, Cleary Lake Campground.

Now-Aug. 8: Archery Club, 6-7:30 p.m., Baker Near-Wilderness Settlement.

July 6: Stand-up Paddleboard, 9-11 a.m., Cleary Lake Regional Park.

July 6: Log Rolling Demo, 2-4 p.m., Cleary Lake Regional Park, Baker Park Reserve.

July 9: Flatwater Kayaking Essentials for Women, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Fish Lake Regional Park.

July 12: 50+ Stand-up Paddleboard, 9-11 a.m., Bryant Lake Regional Park.

July 13: Big Woods Classic, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lake Rebecca Park Reserve.

July 13: Family Archery, 2-4 p.m., Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

July 13: KidSplash Intro to Stand-up Paddleboarding, 9-11 a.m., Bryant Lake Regional Park.

July 13: Rafting on the River, 9-noon, Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

July 14: Adapted Kayak River Trip, 9-4 p.m., Lake Rebecca Park Reserve.

July 14: Family Kayaking, 9-11 a.m., Cleary Lake Regional Park.

July 15: Flatwater Kayaking Essentials, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Bryant Lake Regional Park.

July 16: Rafting on the River, 6-9:30 p.m., coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

July 16: Stand-up Paddleboard Lesson for Women, 7-9 p.m., Bryant Lake Regional Park.

July 19: KidSplash, Intro to Kayaking, 10-noon, Fish Lake Regional Park.

July 20: Bird Banding, 9-noon, Lowry Nature Center.

July 20: Dragonfly Festival, 10-1 p.m., Eastman Nature Center.

July 20: Rafting on the River, 9-noon, Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

July 20: KidSplash, Intro Stand-up Paddleboarding, 9-11 a.m., Bryant Lake Regional Park.

* * *

Maplewood Nature Center Schedule of Events. For more info call Karen Wachal, 651-249-2170.

July 6: Tasty Treats from the Bees, 10-11:30 p.m.

July 9: Firefly Magic Night Hike, 8:30-10 p.m.

July 10, 17, 24, 31, Aug. 7: Junior Volunteers, 9:30-11:15 a.m.

July 13: Wilderness Wisdom, 10-11:30 p.m.

July 19: Priory Bat Survey, 8:30-10:15 p.m.

July 20: American Indian Traditional Games, 10-11:30 a.m.

July 27: Meet the Animals, 2-3 p.m.

Aug. 3: Dazzling Dragonflies & Damselflies, 10-11 a.m.

Aug. 17: Super Spiders, 9:30-11 a.m.

Sept. 14: Acorns & Animals, ECFE, 10-11:30 a.m.

Oct. 12: Under a Log, ECFE, 10-11:30 a.m.

Nov. 9: Wiggly Snake, Slippery Salamander, ECFE, 10-11:30 a.m.

Tournaments/Contests

Now-Sept. 30: Legacy Fishing Retreat’s “Gone Fishing” Contest. www.LegacyFishingRetreat.com for more info.

Oct. 8-12: Pope County Pheasant Restoration, Youth Hunt, Sunset Lodge. For more info call Dan Baumbager, 320-815-2651.

Shooting/Archery

Now-Nov. 2: Bald Eagle Sportsman’s Assoc, Shoots every Sat., 10-5 p.m., BESA Range. For more info call Ken Froelich, 651-429-9874.

Aug. 4: South St. Paul Gun Club, Family Fun Shoot, 10-3 p.m., at the Club. For more info call 651-455-7249.

* * *

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc, 10917 Duffield Ave. NW, Maple Lake. For more info call Jason Neu, 320-267-8145.

Every Tues. Starting May: Weekly Trap Shooting, 6:30 p.m.

* * *

Byron Sportsmen’s & Conservation Club, 902 2nd Ave. NW, Byron 55920. For more info call Mark Clark, 507-993-1152.

Thurs.: Non Competitive Sporting Clay Course, 5-7 p.m.

* * *

Monticello Rod and Gun Club, 1821 West River Street, Monticello, MN. For more info call Dan, 952-334-8658.

Tues.: 6 p.m., 3 Gun, Till Labor Day.

Wed.: 5:30 p.m., Trap, Till Labor Day

Thurs.: 6 p.m., Defensive pistol & carbine. Till Labor Day.

* * *

Menomonie Archery Club, Shoot Schedule, 608 Crestview Ct. Menomonie, WI. For more info call Mike, 715-308-5437.

July 20-21, Aug. 24-25: Open 3D Shoot.

July 27-28: Traditional Only Shoot.

* * *

Rochester Archery Club, 697 75th St. NW, Rochester MN. www.rochesterarcheryclub.com for more info.

July 20-21, Aug. 17-18: 3D Shoot.

* * *

Cedar River Archery Club, 54961 270 St, Austin MN. For more info call Tim Hansen, 507-208-5698.

July 13-14: Shoots, 8-2 p.m.

Aug. 3: Kids Day, 9-1 p.m.

Aug. 17-18: Traditional Only Shoot, 8-2 p.m.

Sept. 7-8: Sure-Shot Challenge, 8-2 p.m.

Special Events

Aug. 14: Disabled Military Veterans, come enjoy a relaxing day at Veteran’s Lake, 10-4 p.m. For more info call Kristina Dahlin, 320-808-3680.

Aug. 23-25: Minnesota BHA Rendezvous, Old Wadena Park Campground, Staples. For more info www.backcountryhunters.org

Sept. 7: Prairie Pothole MWA day. For more info call 320-796-2787.

Meetings

Owatonna Valley Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Owatonna. For more info call Ted Mittelstadt, 507-451-7946.

Wapashaw Izaak Walton League meets 4th Weds. of the month, 6:30 p.m., VFW Club Wabasha. For more info call Eleanor Groby, 651-565-2380.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club South meets Gander Mountain, Lakeville, 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Crow River Sportsman’s Club March thru Nov. meets 3rd Thurs. of every month, 7 p.m, at the Club. For more info call Scott Berning, 763-242-1306.

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc. Meets every 2nd Wed. of the month. For more info call Jason Neu, 320-267-8145.

St. Cloud Fly Anglers Club meets every 3rd Mon. of the month, 6:30 p.m., VFW Post 4847. For more info call Dave Kollmann, 320-252-5906.

Brainerd Lakes Chapter of Muskies Inc. meets 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m, Waterfall Inn. For more info call Jeff Young, 218-821-3669.

Wes Libbey-Northern Lakes Izaak Walton League meets 4th Weds. of the month, 7 p.m., KAXE Radio Station, Grand Rapids. For more info call Marcia Anderson, 218-301-6786.

W.J. McCabe Izaak Walton League meets 1st Weds. of the month, 7 p.m., Hartley Nature Center, Duluth. For more info call Martha Minchak, 218-628-3462.

North Metro Chapter Muskies Inc. meets the 3rd Wed. of every month. 7 p.m., Coon Rapids VFW. For more info call 612-916-7426 or www.northmetromuskie.com

Cass County Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m., Deep Portage Conservation Reserve, Hackensack. For more info call Jerry Lamon, 218-947-3870.

New London Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. of the month, 6:30 p.m., McKale’s Family Restaurant, New London. For more info call Kevin Fasen, 320-354-4708.

Lake Superior Chapter of Muskies Inc. meets 2nd Tues. of every month Oct. thru May. 7 p.m., Mr. D’s Bar & Grill. For more info call 218-273-6389.

Ringnecks Forevermore Assoc. meets 1st Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Bertha Lions Building.

Rochester Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Izaak Walton Cabin, Rochester. For more info e-mail rochesterikes@gmail.com

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club North meets Thorne Bros, Blaine, 4th Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Minnesota Valley In-Fisherman Club meets the 4th Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. at Apple Valley American Legion club, 14521 Granada Dr., Apple Valley. Gary, 952-423-3662.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club West meets at Cabela’s, Rogers, 2nd Tues. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

New Ulm #79 Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. of the month 7 p.m., Brown County Fairgrounds, New Ulm. For more info call Tom Wilfahrt, 507-276-1858.

Prairie Woods Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Public Library, Detroit Lakes. For more info call Dean Hendrickson, 218-439-6303.

Sheldon Valley Sportsmans Club meets the 2nd Wed. of the Month, American Legion Club 8, Houston. For more info call Neil, 507-450-8422.

Austin Izaak Walton League meets 1st Mon. of the month, 7 p.m., Todd Park, Austin. For more info call Barbara Owens, 507-433-2735.

Central Minnesota Retriever Club meets the 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m. www.cmrcmn.org for more info.

Wright County PF meets 1st Mon. of every month, 7:30 p.m., Buffalo Legion, Buffalo. For more info call Mellissa Sandquist, 763-354-4090.

Minnesota Valley Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Bloomington. For more info call John Crampton, 952-884-6704.

South Forty Archers meets on the 2nd Tues of the month all Summer, 7 p.m., Club House Ritter Park, Lakeville. For more info call David Anderson, 612-860-3909

Bush Lake Izaak Walton League meets quarterly, west Bush Lake Park Bloomington. For more info call Gregg Thopson, 612-618-8616.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club East meets at Cabela’s Woodbury, 4th Tues. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Ringnecks Forevermore Assoc. meets 1st Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Bertha Lions Building.

Four Points Retriever Club. Meets on 2nd Tues of each Month. 6 p.m., Latuff Pizzarea, Plymouth. For more info call Terry Strege, 763-682-5624.

Twin Cities Chapter Muskies Inc. Meets every 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m., KC Hall, Bloomington. For more info call Denise Olson, 612-804-4687.

Fur Fin and Feather Club meets every Weds. at Osseo American Legion. For more info call Lloyd 763-473-4103.

Will Dilg Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Betty Jo’s Restaurant, Winona. For more info call Michael Kennedy, 507-452-6642.

Brown County PF meets the quarterly, 8 p.m., Serviceman’s Club, Sleepy Eye. For more info call Tim Kraskey, 612-298-0909.

Lake Country Retriever Club meets the 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m., Minnesota Horse & Hunt Club. For more info www.lcretrieverclub.org

LeSueur County PF Chapter 214. Meets the 1st Wed. of the month, Sept.-May, 7:30 p.m., American Legion, Montgomery. For more info call Ken Mader, 507-661-4841.

Scott County Pheasants Forever Chapter #125 meets 2nd Thurs. of each month, Oct.-April, 7 p.m., No meeting in March,The Ridges at Sand Creek Golf Course. For more info call James Legg 507-665-6300.

Monticello Rod & Gun Club. Meets last Thurs. of the Month, 7 p.m. www.monticellorodandgun.org for more info.

Rapids Archery Club meets the 2nd Mon. of each month at the archery building located at the Bunker Hills Regional Park. For more info call Dan, 763-427-0808.

Mississippi Longtails PF meets first Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., The Point on Hwy’s 61 & 10 in Hastings. For more info call Dan Richmond, 651-730-4434.

Dakota County Sportsman’s Club meets every 3rd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Rosemount American Legion. For more info call Jerry Wicklund, 612-384-4584.

Minnesota Decoy and Wildfowl Carving Club. Meets 1st Tues of every month, 7 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, Mpls. For more info call Phillip Nelson, 763-226-7619.

Fishers of Men Twin Cities meets the 1st Thurs. of each month, 7 p.m., Lutheran Church of The Master. For more info call John Cummins, www.fishersofmenclub.org or 612-670-0707.

Twin Cities Walleyes Unlimited meets the 1st Thurs of the Month, 7 p.m., Bloomington Events Center. For more info call Joe Roach, 612-440-7171.

St. Cloud Chapter of Muskie’s Inc. Meets the 3rd Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., Waite Park American Legion. For more info call Ken Schmitt, 320-290-6272.

Jaques Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Wildwood Library, Mahtomedi. For more info call John Siekmeier, 651-291-1829.

Walter J. Breckenridge Izaak Walton League meets 4th Tues. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Brooklyn Park. For more info call Mary Ellen Vetter, 763-561-1761.

PERM

PERM Monthly meeting in Elk River, 1st Monday of the month, 7:30 p.m. at Cinema Professional Building, Elk River. For info call 763-441-6869. www.perm.org