Pennsylvania Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – June 21, 2019

SOUTHWEST REGION

From the Game Commission

Allegheny County Game Warden Dan Puhala reports an individual is facing several charges after trapping beavers in a safety zone while on or near a beaver hut. Several local residents reported the incident and, after an investigation, the person responsible was identified and charged. Anyone witnessing a wildlife crime is urged to contact the Game Commission via Operation Game at www.pgc.pa.gov or 1-888-PGC-8001. Reports also can be made to your local Game Commission region office.

Allegheny County Game Warden Zeb Campbell reports an ATV rider was cited for operating an ATV on a Pennsylvania Game Commission cooperative Hunter Access property. They also were warned for not having insurance or registration on the ATV. The rider stated that, “Everyone has been riding on the property for years.” A closed to motorized vehicle sign was pointed out to the rider. ATV riders need to know where they’re riding and that they have permission to be there, as well as have valid insurance and registration.

Allegheny County Game Warden Zeb Campbell reports many violations occur at state game lands shooting ranges. A reminder to all using these ranges that a hunting license, a furtaker license or range-permit is required to use the range.

Beaver County Game Warden Matt Kramer reports 46 volunteer Hunter-Trapper Education instructors attended update training at the Rochester Sportsmen Club. The instructors received updated information and training related to the Hunter-Trapper Education course. In addition, several instructors were honored for their outstanding service to this vital program.

Beaver County Game Warden Matt Kramer reports two Freedom area men recently were charged with shooting a squirrel out of season. The pair were target shooting with a pellet gun when they noticed the squirrel in the area. The men intended to eat the squirrel, but decided it was too small to eat. Citations were filed at the locate Magisterial District Judge’s office.

Fayette County Game Warden Charles T. Schuster reports an individual was cited for using pole traps to capture avian predators.

Fayette County Game Warden Charles T. Schuster reports an individual was cited for shooting a firearm at the State Game Land 51 shooting range without possessing a valid hunting license, furtaker license or shooting range permit.

Fayette and Westmoreland counties Game Warden Andy Harvey reports hearing many gobblers throughout his district this year during the spring gobbler season. He noticed that birds seemed extremely vocal on the roost, then were quiet once they landed on the ground.

Fayette and Westmoreland counties Game Warden Andy Harvey reports a Fayette County man pleaded guilty to removing the head of a road-killed bear and taking it to his residence. The individual did not purchase a permit and did not report the bear to the Game Commission.

Greene County Game Warden Christopher Bence reports it is important to leave young animals, such as fawns, rabbits and birds alone, and not tamper with them. The parents of these young animals know where they are and are watching them even if you don’t see them around.

Greene County Game Warden Christopher Bence reports several ATV riders have been caught and charged for illegally riding their machines on State Game Land 302 and surrounding Hunter Access properties.

Somerset County Game Warden Shawn Barron reports six Meyersdale teens received citations for participating in disorderly conduct and driving an SUV and a pickup in an area that was closed to motorized vehicles. The teens were discharging firearms and detonating exploding targets on the Shaw Mines property, which is enrolled in the Hunter Access program.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Bill Brehun said two Ligonier Township men have been charged for using a state game lands shooting range without having a valid hunting license, furtaker license or range permit. Additionally, these persons were charged for loading and discharging more than six rounds from their firearms, and for shooting from a location other than an established shooting station.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Bill Brehun reports an individual was found in Derry Township, not only transporting a harvested gobbler out of the woods without completing and attaching the tag to the bird’s leg, but also neglecting to ensure that his shotgun magazine tube was plugged. Charges have been filed.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Bill Brehun reports seven juveniles were found unlawfully entering a restricted access area on Hunter Access property. In addition, it was found they had cut down 10 trees and caused damage to over 50 more. After an unlawful fire was properly extinguished, all axes and machetes were collected that were used to cause the damage and all parents and guardians were notified. Each juvenile could have been fined between $7,000 to $14,000. Knowing any fines would have been paid by the parents, the landowner provided an alternative punishment – the juveniles and their parents participated in a trash clean-up of the area. It is yet too early to know if the 50 plus trees will die from the damages.

SOUTH-CENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

Cumberland County Game Warden Timothy L. Wenrich said a man pleaded guilty to unlawfully shooting a fox.

Snyder County Game Warden Harold J. Malehorn reports filing two citations against an individual – one for hunting on Sunday, the other for killing a turkey in a closed season.

Snyder County Game Warden Harold J. Malehorn reports filing a citation against an individual for shooting an immature bald eagle.

Franklin County Game Warden Trevor Shauf reports handling multiple incidents of bears getting into birdfeeders and damaging property. “We were able to trap a male bear out of Waynesboro and relocate him to State Game Land 76,” he said.

Franklin County Game Warden Trevor Shauf reports citing an individual for hunting through the use of bait in spring turkey season, but said the majority of hunters he checked were in compliance with the law.