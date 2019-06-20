Outdoor News & Kinetic Performance Dog Food present the 2019 Huntin’ Buddy Photo Contest

Outdoor News Inc., publisher of locally written fishing and hunting outdoor newspapers in seven Great Lake States, together with Kinetic Performance Dog Food, invited people to submit photos for the annual Huntin’ Buddy Photo Contest. Click here to enter your hunting buddy now!

1/6 Here is my 8 month old yellow Lab Boomer with a nice Rooster from Pheasant Ridge , i picked up Boomer from Dokkens Kennels in May 2018 has a 7 week old fat yellow fur ball, he spent 2 weeks getting gun broke at Dokkens in early September 2018 and then after that I did all the traing myself, this is just 1 of the 114 Pheasants he retrieved his first year of hunting. He is a great home companion and absolutely Bird crazy, can wait for fall to chase some wild birds and do a little waterfowl hunting.

2/6 Due to our age, this will be our last huntin buddy. It shows the enthusiasm of a Brittany. This was taken at a pheasants forever youth hunt

3/6 At only 8 months old, Winger makes one of several impressive retrieves on North Dakota ducks, during October 2018. This retrieve was of a nice drake redhead.

4/6 Bauer is a 5 year old German Shorthair that is always working/hunting in all types of weather. This day was after a warm day of hunting in southern Minnesota. Our hunting party was all finished hunting, but he decided to stay close to the truck in case we were going back out.

5/6 Fritz and Remi bring such a joy to our little family. They are wonderful companions both at home and also in the field. Watching them run and hunt with us is something we look forward to each fall!



6/6 My yellow lab, Luna is a pheasant hunting specialist who has spent 11 seasons chasing roosters all over the midwest. This special image was shot in December during the last golden light on her 12th birthday. Luna goes everywhere with me, from work to fishing trips to bird hunts, shes my constant companion. My best hunting memories have been with her and hopefully a few more will be when the grizzled, lttle girl turns 13.



The annual promotion by Outdoor News encourages bird dog enthusiasts in Minnesota to submit a photo of their hunting dog, and in 2019 – for a chance to win a year’s supply of Kinetic Performance Dog Food. The winning photo will also be crafted into a custom painting of their canine companion by Outdoor News artist, Ron Nelson. The winning photo is showcased on the cover of the August 9, 2019 edition of Minnesota Outdoor News. Copies will be available at the main entrance at Game Fair, which kicks off August 9th in Anoka, Minn.

Game Fair is an outdoors gathering that brings families together with hunting dog events, shotgunning, archery and outdoor seminars, and the Outdoor News Huntin’ Buddy contest celebrates that pure bond between a hunter and their dog.

This is the sixth year that Kinetic has partnered with Outdoor News in promoting the annual photo contest.

Congratulations to Rich Viskere, the 2018 winner!

