Pennsylvania Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – June 7, 2019

NORTHCENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

McKean County Game Warden Jeffrey Orwig reports a Smethport man pleaded guilty to allowing his dog to chase and kill a white-tailed deer.

Potter County Game Warden Mark Fair reports investigating the unlawful killing of a 400-pound male black bear. The bear was killed when an individual attempted to scare the bear off with a .22 caliber long rifle. One of two rounds fired made its way into the bear’s vitals.

Lycoming County Game Warden Harold Cole reports that a Berks County man was found guilty of taking a bear illegally. Cole said motorists reported the incident after the man waved them by, stepped into the middle of the road, then shot once the bear reached the middle of the road. The man requested a hearing and was found guilty of shooting on or across highways and unlawfully taking a black bear. The man was fined $1,450 and must pay a $500 replacement cost for the bear. Cole advised that he would not have been able to prosecute the case without the help of those who reported the incident.

Clearfield County Game Wardens Mark Gritzer and Chris Ivicic apprehended illegal ATV riders crossing an approved trout stream within an area closed to motorized vehicles.

Clearfield County Game Warden Mark Gritzer cited a spring turkey hunter who didn’t have his license with him. The man received a warning for an identical violation in November.

Union County Game Warden Dirk Remensnyder reports an ongoing investigation of a possibly poached turkey found hidden in a brushpile with the breast and beard removed.

Elk County Game Warden Susan Edmiston reports that an East Pittsburgh man has been found guilty in an August 2016 incident in which members of his camp illegally rode ATVs on Forest Game Cooperator lands adjoining the Ridgway Township camp property. The ATVs caused significant damage to a spring seep area. While the man had agreed to make reclamation to the damaged area, no effort had been made by March 2018, so charges were filed. In addition to $431.50 in fines and costs, Magisterial District Judge James Martin also assessed the man $1,000 restitution for property damages.

Tioga County Game Warden Thomas Nelson reports there will be a Hunter-Trapper Education course July 27 at the Ives Run Visitors Center off Route 287 in Tioga County. The course will run from 8 a.m. until approximately 4 p.m. Register at www.

register-ed.com.

Tioga County Game Warden Michael Smith reports encountering unplugged shotguns while patrolling during spring turkey season.

Cameron County Game Warden Wayne A. Hunt reports filing citations against a trapper who left traps set after the close of the season.

SOUTHCENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

Adams County Game Warden Darren J. David reports a multitude of charges have been making their way through the court system, which include those involving taking deer over the limit or out of season, deer taken in a baited area, interference with lawful hunting, hunting from a vehicle, hunting deer at night, damage to property by gunfire, baiting deer to hunt or within a DMA, safety zones, untagged deer, hunting with no license or an invalid license, killing a deer with a pistol during archery season, game lands regulations, possessing invalid licenses or tags, trespassing, trapping violations, drug possession and driving while impaired.

Blair and Bedford counties Game Warden Brandon Pfister reports a New Enterprise man recently pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing game and wildlife. Fines totaled over $600.

Blair and Bedford counties Game Warden Brandon Pfister reports two Bedford County men have been charged for unlawfully killing a deer at night, through use of a vehicle, with a .22-caliber rifle. Both face multiple charges and loss of their hunting privileges for multiple years.

Cumberland County Game Warden Timothy L. Wenrich reports that 25 Canada geese were unlawfully killed in the Mechanicsburg area. “We are actively investigating and seeking help from the public for information that may identify those who committed this violation,” Wenrich said.