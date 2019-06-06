Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s donating more than 55,000 rods and reels across North America in challenge to get more kids outside

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Noted conservationist and Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris is challenging families everywhere to put down their digital devices and head outside to discover the joys of fishing this summer.

Morris, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s are donating more than 55,000 rods and reels to not-for-profit partners that help kids from all backgrounds connect to the great outdoors to kick off the Gone Fishing initiative.

The nationwide movement is part of an annual call-to-action that aims to introduce the sport to millions of kids, according to a news release. Activities include donations, nonprofit partnerships and a variety of free in-store activities at all Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s locations the weekends of June 8-9 and 15-16. Since the program’s inception, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s have donated more than 400,000 items to youth-focused nonprofit organizations across North America.

Gone Fishing kicked off with a national donation day on Thursday, June 6, with Morris, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s donating more than 55,000 rods and reels to nonprofit organizations that connect kids to the outdoors and help get more kids outside. Customers brought in gently used rods and reels this spring in exchange for discounts on new gear; each piece is refurbished to ensure they are fish-ready for kids. This year marks the largest donation in the event’s history.

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s locations across the U.S. and Canada are hosting free activities and special giveaways during Gone Fishing designed for anglers of all ages and skill levels. Family-friendly events hosted on these consecutive June weekends (June 8-9, June 15-16).

For more information about Gone Fishing and a complete list of related events, visit basspro.com/gonefishing.

— Bass Pro Shops