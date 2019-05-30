Illinois hunters harvest more turkeys

Illinois DNR
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois hunters harvested a preliminary statewide total of 15,189 wild turkeys during the 2019 Spring Turkey Season.

This year’s total is up compared with the 2018 statewide turkey harvest of 13,494. The statewide preliminary total includes the 2019 youth turkey season harvest of 1,364 birds, compared with the 2018 youth harvest of 1,143 turkeys. The statewide record total was set in 2006 when 16,569 turkeys were harvested.

Spring turkey hunting was open in 100 of Illinois’ 102 counties. The 2019 season dates were April 8-May 9 in the South Zone and April 15-May 16 in the North Zone. The youth season was March 30-31 and April 6-7 statewide.

Turkey hunters this spring took a preliminary total of 6,607 wild turkeys during all season segments in the South Zone, compared with 5,507 last year in the south. The North Zone preliminary harvest total this year was 8,582 wild turkeys, compared with 7,987 in northern counties in 2018.

The top five counties for spring wild turkey harvest in the South Zone in 2019 were Jefferson (480), Randolph (383), Marion (328), Union (310), and Pope (310). The top five North Zone counties for spring turkey harvest this year were Jo Daviess (541), Fulton (402), Pike (381), Hancock (344), and Adams (331).

A table with county preliminary harvest totals for the 2019 season, and 2018 comparable harvest totals, is below.

County

2019

2018
Adams

331

335
Alexander

163

136
Bond

153

115
Boone

66

56
Brown

227

240
Bureau

212

182
Calhoun

201

193
Carroll

179

221
Cass

254

218
Champaign

20

18
Christian

53

38
Clark

179

160
Clay

231

189
Clinton

111

88
Coles

50

33
Crawford

227

177
Cumberland

64

44
DeKalb

12

16
DeWitt

42

37
Douglas

7

3
Edgar

80

64
Edwards

98

86
Effingham

120

102
Fayette

259

216
Ford

9

13
Franklin

183

148
Fulton

402

337
Gallatin

103

151
Greene

170

139
Grundy

56

66
Hamilton

227

195
Hancock

344

295
Hardin

121

25
Henderson

142

141
Henry

107

82
Iroquois

80

61
Jackson

295

283
Jasper

136

103
Jefferson

480

355
Jersey

169

164
Jo Daviess

541

583
Johnson

220

184
Kane

1

3
Kankakee

51

49
Kendall

17

16
Knox

263

262
Lake

5

6
LaSalle

115

129
Lawrence

128

130
Lee

89

90
Livingston

34

26
Logan

39

40
Macon

36

22
Macoupin

270

223
Madison

220

151
Marion

328

267
Marshall

65

89
Mason

182

168
Massac

83

86
McDonough

149

121
McHenry

86

87
McLean

62

72
Menard

98

80
Mercer

234

219
Monroe

141

135
Montgomery

162

142
Morgan

130

122
Moultrie

36

22
Ogle

165

181
Peoria

139

118
Perry

218

216
Piatt

14

9
Pike

381

309
Pope

310

263
Pulaski

107

102
Putnam

43

9
Randolph

383

303
Richland

117

90
Rock Island

203

191
Saline

102

89
Sangamon

124

113
Schuyler

237

253
Scott

101

58
Shelby

118

117
St. Clair

140

112
Stark

13

19
Stephenson

184

185
Tazewell

77

54
Union

310

248
Vermilion

127

123
Wabash

58

37
Warren

61

64
Washington

144

117
Wayne

303

261
White

139

136
Whiteside

162

158
Will

80

67
Williamson

249

211
Winnebago

169

165
Woodford

63

67

Total

15,189

13,494
