Illinois hunters harvest more turkeys

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois hunters harvested a preliminary statewide total of 15,189 wild turkeys during the 2019 Spring Turkey Season.

This year’s total is up compared with the 2018 statewide turkey harvest of 13,494. The statewide preliminary total includes the 2019 youth turkey season harvest of 1,364 birds, compared with the 2018 youth harvest of 1,143 turkeys. The statewide record total was set in 2006 when 16,569 turkeys were harvested.

Spring turkey hunting was open in 100 of Illinois’ 102 counties. The 2019 season dates were April 8-May 9 in the South Zone and April 15-May 16 in the North Zone. The youth season was March 30-31 and April 6-7 statewide.

Turkey hunters this spring took a preliminary total of 6,607 wild turkeys during all season segments in the South Zone, compared with 5,507 last year in the south. The North Zone preliminary harvest total this year was 8,582 wild turkeys, compared with 7,987 in northern counties in 2018.

The top five counties for spring wild turkey harvest in the South Zone in 2019 were Jefferson (480), Randolph (383), Marion (328), Union (310), and Pope (310). The top five North Zone counties for spring turkey harvest this year were Jo Daviess (541), Fulton (402), Pike (381), Hancock (344), and Adams (331).

A table with county preliminary harvest totals for the 2019 season, and 2018 comparable harvest totals, is below.

County 2019 2018 Adams 331 335 Alexander 163 136 Bond 153 115 Boone 66 56 Brown 227 240 Bureau 212 182 Calhoun 201 193 Carroll 179 221 Cass 254 218 Champaign 20 18 Christian 53 38 Clark 179 160 Clay 231 189 Clinton 111 88 Coles 50 33 Crawford 227 177 Cumberland 64 44 DeKalb 12 16 DeWitt 42 37 Douglas 7 3 Edgar 80 64 Edwards 98 86 Effingham 120 102 Fayette 259 216 Ford 9 13 Franklin 183 148 Fulton 402 337 Gallatin 103 151 Greene 170 139 Grundy 56 66 Hamilton 227 195 Hancock 344 295 Hardin 121 25 Henderson 142 141 Henry 107 82 Iroquois 80 61 Jackson 295 283 Jasper 136 103 Jefferson 480 355 Jersey 169 164 Jo Daviess 541 583 Johnson 220 184 Kane 1 3 Kankakee 51 49 Kendall 17 16 Knox 263 262 Lake 5 6 LaSalle 115 129 Lawrence 128 130 Lee 89 90 Livingston 34 26 Logan 39 40 Macon 36 22 Macoupin 270 223 Madison 220 151 Marion 328 267 Marshall 65 89 Mason 182 168 Massac 83 86 McDonough 149 121 McHenry 86 87 McLean 62 72 Menard 98 80 Mercer 234 219 Monroe 141 135 Montgomery 162 142 Morgan 130 122 Moultrie 36 22 Ogle 165 181 Peoria 139 118 Perry 218 216 Piatt 14 9 Pike 381 309 Pope 310 263 Pulaski 107 102 Putnam 43 9 Randolph 383 303 Richland 117 90 Rock Island 203 191 Saline 102 89 Sangamon 124 113 Schuyler 237 253 Scott 101 58 Shelby 118 117 St. Clair 140 112 Stark 13 19 Stephenson 184 185 Tazewell 77 54 Union 310 248 Vermilion 127 123 Wabash 58 37 Warren 61 64 Washington 144 117 Wayne 303 261 White 139 136 Whiteside 162 158 Will 80 67 Williamson 249 211 Winnebago 169 165 Woodford 63 67 Total 15,189 13,494