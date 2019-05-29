Natural resources management bodies continue to improve working relationship

“It’s the age-old adage that the board and congress, the statutory advisor to the board, continue to work hand-in-hand to move conservation forward and modernize our practices,” said Preston Cole, DNR secretary designee.

Relationships have never been better between the Conservation Congress, Wisconsin DNR, and the Natural Resources Board.

That was clearly evident at the board’s May 22 meeting in Madison, when the board informally met with congress leaders over dinner the night before and then the congress gave its annual report at the board’s meeting.

Dr. Frederick Prehn, NRB chairman, said to congress leaders, “You spend a lot of time on behalf of the natural resources and we thank you for that and for your input.”

The board counts on input from the Conservation Congress to provide thoughts from the public on how proposals will affect citizens.

Larry Bonde, congress chair for the fourth year (and according to him his last as chair), thanked the board for its efforts to reach out to the congress. Three board members attended the Conservation Congress’ 85th annual convention in May.

“I want to reiterate our appreciation for the support this board has given us, and we look forward to working with you closely,” Bonde said.

Bonde also complimented Prehn and Preston Cole, former NRB member and now DNR secretary designee, for their efforts to “open the doors of the DNR wide open” and setting up a new way for citizens from far reaches of Wisconsin to watch and have input into board meetings.

Cole took note to compliment the congress for its new electronic online voting.

“It’s the age-old adage that the board and congress, the statutory advisor to the board, continue to work hand-in-hand to move conservation forward and modernize our practices,” Cole said.

Cole thanked the Conservation Congress and board chairs Hilgenberg and Prehn and board member Gary Zimmer for thoughtful leadership with electronic voting procedures.