‘That is what fishing is all about’ [video]

Share this

Facebook

Google+

Linkedin

Twitter

More

When you catch the fish of a lifetime but then your dad instincts kick in …

Check out this heartfelt video – here posted by VTRND via ViralHog – of a father helping his young son catch the fish of a lifetime.

It’s making the rounds on social media, with Facebook views, likes, shares and comments galore, including this one on the Outdoor News Facebook page:

“This is what fishing is all about.”

Indeed.