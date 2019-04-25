Pennsylvania Outdoor News Fishing & Hunting Report – April 26, 2019

The Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission continued its in-season stocking of trout across the state in recent weeks.

For a schedule, visit www.fishandboat.com.

Anglers are reminded that the catch-and-immediate-release of bass is in effect from April 13 through June 14, and walleyes are out of season from now until May 4.

NORTHWEST REGION

Presque Isle Bay (Erie County) — An excellent perch bite was reported through April 8. Nice sizes and numbers were hitting off the third parking lot; the east, west, north and south piers; and off Dobson Landing and Don Johns.

Lake Erie tributaries (Erie County) — FishErie.com reported April 13 that there were numbers of steelhead near the creek mouths and some smallmouth bass were appearing. Suckers were running in the streams, a little earlier than usual this year.

Kahle Lake (Clarion County) — Bluegills, crappies, and yellow perch were hitting in recent weeks.

Allegheny River (Venango County) — Releases of smallmouth bass were reported from Emlenton downstream to Lock No. 9 in recent weeks. Small tubes and other finesse-type lures, such as hair jigs, grubs, and craws were the tickets. Many bass were in deeper water, although some were coming into 5 and 6 feet of slack water. Walleyes were reported before the season closed. A few northern pike and muskies were hitting near the mouths of the Clarion River and Redbank Creek.

Oil Creek (Venango County) — Participants in the recent Mentored Youth Day caught some nice rainbow trout on spinners.

Pymatuning Reservoir (Crawford County) — Numbers of crappies were reported in the north end bays as of April 8 when water was 45-plus degrees. Many were large – up to 2 pounds for some anglers. Minnows, worked slowly, were productive. Nice-sized perch and walleyes, including limits, also were hitting. The walleye bite moved from around the spillway to the shoreline and inlet creeks, with evenings and night hours productive on slim minnow plugs and jigs. Perch up to 11 inches, were hitting small crappie jigs tipped with minnows.

Canadohta Lake (Crawford County) — Panfish weren’t consistenty active as of April 8. Water was lowered in the wake of a dam leak on this natural lake.

Lake Wilhelm (Mercer County) — Nice numbers of bluegills were reported through early April.

Shenango Reservoir (Mercer County) — Mild weather in early April had northern pike, bass, and panfish hitting. Hybrid striped bass and white bass also were feeding, and taking crankbaits and jigs. Crappies had moved shallow on warm days, but went deeper during cold fronts.

SOUTHWEST REGION

Allegheny River, Monongahela, Ohio rivers (Allegheny County) — Carp, catfish, and releases of smallmouth bass were reported on chicken livers and minnows on the Allegheny in recent weeks. Walleyes up to 30-plus inches were released on the three rivers prior to the closed season.

Big Sewickley Creek, North Fork (Allegheny County) — Numbers of children turned out for the recent Mentored Youth Day, and,despite low, clear conditions, many caught trout.

Dutch Fork (Washington County) — The Delayed Harvest Artificial Lures Only section was yielding nice catches of trout in recent weeks.

10 Mile Creek, Pigeon Creek (Washington County) — Nice catches of muskies were reported on both waterways in recent weeks.

NORTH-CENTRAL REGION

Hamilton Lake (Tioga County) — Numbers of trout were released near the boat launch and small feeder stream. Elsewhere on the lake, fly anglers were catching trout on Stonefly patterns, mop flies and various streamers. Olive or black wooly buggers were particularly productive. Spin fishermen were doing well on white Roostertails, silver Kastmasters, silver Little Cleos and gold Panther Martins. Chain pickerel and crappies were active in recent weeks, especially when milder weather prevailed.

Upper Pine Creek (Tioga County) — A good stonefly hatch was reported in recent weeks, although most trout were biting subsurface on Wooly Buggers, mop flies, and streamers.

Hills Creek Lake (Tioga County) — Nice catches of yellow perch and crappies, and releases of bass were reported in recent weeks. Live minnows were the ticket for crappies and perch, which were in spawning mode. The bass releases were on shiners, crankbaits, and jerkbaits.

Hammond Lake (Tioga County) — Anglers were releasing bass near the docks on silver and shad-colored jerkbaits in recent weeks.

Tioga spillway (Tioga County) — Yellow perch and crappies were hitting on live minnows. Smallmouth bass were released on medium shiners, as well as twister tails and small swimbaits.

Foster Joseph Sayers Lake (Centre County) — Yellow perch, crappies, bluegills and pumpkinseeds were hitting wax worms, minnows, nightcrawlers, and various flies, such as squirmy wormies in orange and green in recent weeks. Hunter Run Cut was producing nice numbers of panfish.

Spring Creek (Centre County) — Water was in the mid-40s as of April 10 and yielding trout on nymphs, such as sucker spawn (10-14), black Zebra midges (18-22), Walt’s Worms (12-16), and olive scuds (14-18). Blue-Winged Olive nymphs and emergers (18-22) and Blue-Winged Olive dry flies (18-22) also were effective. Suckers were running in early to mid-April, with catches coming below shallow riffles on sucker spawn.

Fishing Creek (Clinton, Lycoming counties) — Water was in the mid-40s as of mid-April and blue-winged olives, grannoms, and midges were hatching. Trout were hitting on orange egg patterns, orange mop flies, and other nymphs, such as Iron Lotus (16-18), Pat’s Rubberlegs (8-12), Frenchies (14-18), and flashback Pheasant Tails (14-18). Sculpins and black/olive streamers (4-8) also were effective.

SOUTH-CENTRAL REGION

Little Juniata River (Huntingdon County) — TCO Fly shop reported April 13 that rain had bolstered flow and given water some color. Tenperatures were in the 40s. Grannom Caddis (12-14) were hatching early in the day. Fish were rising occasionally to Blue-Winged Olives (18-22). Midges (20-26) also were present. Effective patterns included Elk Hair Caddis black (12-14), Walt’s Worms (12-16) and CDC Black Caddis (12-14).

Canoe Creek (Blair County) — Numbers of trout were reported here and at other waterways on the usual baits, such as wax worms, meal worms, red worms, small minnows and paste baits during the recent Mentored Youth Day.

Holman Lake (Perry County) — Rainbow trout were hitting pastebaits in recent weeks. Panfish were reported on meal worms and wax worms.

NORTHEAST REGION

Lake Wallenpaupack (Pike County) — Anglers were catching chain pickerel and releasing bass. Water was in the low 40s in early April, but warming temperatures were expected to make crappies and bluegills active.

West Branch Wallenpaupack Creek (Pike County) — The Delayed Harvest Artificial Lures Only section was yielding trout in recent weeks.

Lake Took-A-While, Harvey’s Lake (Luzerne County) — Panfish and releases of largemouth bass were reported in recent weeks, with soft plastics and crankbaits fished deep and slow effective on bass.

SOUTHEAST REGION

Octoraro Lake (Chester County) — Jim Neary’s Bait and Tackle reported April 13 that largemouth bass were being released on spinnerbaits and crankbaits, and crappies were in spawn mode, moving to the edges and biting everything put in front of them. A few catfish were reported on crawlers.

Delaware River — Brinkman’s Bait and Tackle reported April 13 that the striper spawn had started and fish were on the move and hitting bunker and blood worms. Numbers of perch were reported, along with catfish. Shad were becoming more active around Trenton, N.J.

Schuylkill River — Brinkman’s reported that nice-sized carp and catfish were hitting in recent weeks.

Swabia Creek, Jordan Creek (Lehigh County) — Good catch rates of trout were reported in recent weeks.

Pennypack Creek (Bucks County) — A nice trout bite was reported in recent weeks.

Delaware Canal (Bucks County) — Anglers were catching nice numbers of trout in the Yardley and Washington Crossing Thompson-Neely sections in recent weeks.

New Jersey — Brinkman’s reported that as of April 13, stripers were hitting near Barnegat Bay, Rariton Bay, and the backwaters around Atlantic City. Black fish and cod also were being caught.

Compiled by Deborah Weisberg