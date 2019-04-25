Ohio Outdoor News Calendar – April 26, 2019

Share this

Facebook

Google+

Linkedin

Twitter

More

Banquets/Fundraisers

April 26-27: Buffington Island WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Portland Community Center, Portland. For more info call Jeremy Hupp, 740-416-5490.

April 27: Perry County Disabled Veterans WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Perry County Fairgrounds, Colosseum Building, New Lexington. For more info call Kenn McCord, 740-621-3695.

May 4: Clark County Friends of NRA Banquet, 5:30 p.m., The Champion Center, Clark County Fairgrounds. For more info call Pete Bollinger, 937-471-2909.

Shooting/Archery

May 19, June 16, July 21: Leipsic Fishing & Hunting, 3D Bowshoot, 9 a.m. reg. For more info call Josh Palte, 419-969-4805.

* * *

Lake Milton Fish & Game, 4374 Bedell Road, Berlin Center, 44401. For more info call Dennis, 330-414-5795.

April 27-28, May 25-26, June 22-23, July 27-28, Aug. 24-25, Sept. 21-22: McKenzie 3D Targets, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Now-May 30: Buckeye Outdoor Youth Education & Shooting Center, Mon. & Thurs. 5-8:30 p.m., Copley Trap Range, Copley. For more info call Harvey Betchel, 330-620-6909.

June 29-30: Disabled Veterans 3D Shoot, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

* * *

Apache Bowhunters Schedule. For more info www.apachebowhunters.com or call Jerry, 614-878-3507.

April 28: Round Robin.

May 5: Hunters Challenge.

June 1: ODNR.

June 2: IBO Warm Up.

July 21: OPA Money Class.

Aug. 3-4: OSTA.

Aug. 25: Bonus Target.

Sept. 14-15: Two Day.

Season Dates

April 29: Spring wild turkey northeast zone opens.

May 1: Walleye bag limit six (Lake Erie)

May 19: Spring wild turkey season closes south zone.

May 26: Spring wild turkey season closes northeast zone.

Education/Seminars.

May 2: Black Swamp Bucks Unlimited, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Oakwoods Park Findlay, Wood Duck Workshop. For more info call Nate Riker, 419-306-1595.

May 3-5: Lake & Trails Organization Hunter Ed, FFA Camp Muskingum. For more info call Ellen Bertel, 216-559-7285.

Shows.

May 4-5: Lehigh Valley Knife Shows, Sat. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun. 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Charles Chrin Community Center, Easton. For more info call Bill Goodman, 484-241-6176.

Aug. 2-3: Deerassic Classic Giveaway & Outdoor Expo, Cambridge. www.DeerassicClassic.com for more info.

Sept. 28-29: Lehigh Valley Knife Shows, Sat. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun. 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Charles Chrin Community Center, Easton. For more info call Bill Goodman, 484-241-6176.

Tournaments/Contest

April 26: Veterans Walleye Tournament, Port Clinton Yacht Club, Port Clinton. For more info call Tim, 419-573-2868.

Meetings

Hubbard Conservation Club meets 2nd Wed. of every month. For more info call Mike 330-534-4895.

Gallia County Conservation Club meets 2nd Wed. of each month, 6:30 p.m., Gallia County Gun Club. For more info call Eric Clary, 740-208-1498.

Tiffin-Seneca Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. 7:30 p.m., Tiffin. For more info call Rob Weaver, 419-618-6489.

Wadsworth Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7 p.m., Wadsworth. For more info call Matthew Porter, 330-331-8406.

Cincinnati Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. 7 p.m., Loveland. For more info call Mary Joyce Thomas, 513-617-7079.

Delta Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Wed. 7 p.m., Delta. For more info call Cassandra Mehlow, 419-250-4301.

Lawrence County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Sat. 5 p.m., Pedro. For more info call Stacie Burton, 740-646-6208.

Lorain County Ely Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Mon. 7 p.m., Penfield Township. For more info call Angel Burt, 440-310-1283.

Central Ohio Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, Columbus. For more info call Tony DiNovo, 740-747-0933.

Fairport Harbor Rod & Reel Assoc, meets the 3rd Thurs. every month, 6-30 Club Grounds. For more info call Dale Mullen, 440-413-9689.

Monroeville-Huron County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 4th Wed. 8 p.m., Monroeville. For more info call Richard Pheiffer, 419-668-4116.

Anthony Wayne Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Mon. 7 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Kristen Allen Withrow, 513-659-5989.

Dry Fork Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Okeana. For more info call Fred Boehner, 513-899-4592.

Fairfield Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Fairfield. For more info call Robert Kraft, 513-868-3430.

Fremont Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Fremont. For more info call Dan Summersett, 419-202-3618.

Hamilton Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Wed. 6:30 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Frederick Quick, 513-894-2414.

Headwaters Chapter Izaak Walton League Meets monthly Bath Nature Preserve, Bath Township. For more info call Ivan Hack, 440-897-3855.

Hocking County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Logan. For more info call William Cox, 740-385-6632.

Martin L. Davey Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Wed. 7 p.m., Ravenna. For more info call John Nelson, 330-677-5260.

Medina Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Sat. 6:20 p.m., Medina. For more info call Faye Jessie, 330-722-6853.

Mount Healthy Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Wed. 8 p.m., Cincinnati. For more info call Mary Burdett, 513-418-2382.

Seven Mile Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Thurs. 8 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Jeff Burton, 513-726-4362.

Wayne County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7 p.m., West Salem. For more info call Linda Peterson, 330-603-5617.

Western Reserve Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, Willoughby. For more info call Jim Storer, 440-946-8757.

Tallawanda Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. 7 p.m., Oxford. For more info call Ronald Cox, 513-461-3838.

Little Miami NWTF, meets the 2nd Wed. of every month. For more info call 513-276-5162.