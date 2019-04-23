CNR students put their efforts into research projects

Marissa Kaminski (r) won the Todd P. Eisele Memorial Scholarship for 2019. Kaminski is studying waterfowl management. On the left is Mike Eisele, co-funder of the scholarship. (Photo by Tim Eisele)

Share this

Facebook

Google+

Linkedin

Twitter

More

Anybody who attended college several decades ago would find it amazing to see what today’s students are doing.

That is particularly true at the UW-Stevens Point College of Natural Resources (CNR).

The UW-Stevens Point CNR puts on a celebration every spring in which undergraduates report on special research projects they conducted during the semester.

Their research is pertinent and well done.

Many of the students receive help from scholarships provided by hunting, fishing and conservation organizations.

Dr. Christine Thomas, CNR dean, said at the April 5 scholarship awards celebration, “This day is the capstone of the best day of the year for the College of Natural Resources.”

The day begins with the research symposium and ends in the evening when partners who provide funds for the scholarships get to meet the student receiving their scholarship.

In April, CNR awarded 236 scholarships totaling $220,000.

Thomas noted the donors are investing in Wisconsin’s natural resources for the next half century, and “they are a partner in this experience.”

Some of the scholarship donors include Bill’s Musky Club, Great Lakes Timber Professionals, Madison Fishing Expo, Muskies Inc. Headwaters Chapter, Trout Unlimited, Walleyes for Tomorrow, Whitetails Unlimited, Wisconsin Taxidermists Association, Wisconsin Conservation Warden Association (five scholarships), and Wisconsin Wildlife Federation (13 scholarships).

Other scholarships honor deceased conservationists, such as the late Herb Behnke, Harold Hettrick, and Jay Reed.

To start a scholarship in honor of a family member, or to just donate to an existing scholarship, contact Stephen Menzel, senior director of development at UW-SP, at (715) 346-2032 or smenzel@uwsp.edu.

Donating to a scholarship makes you a part of a community that cares, believes in science, and has a passion for natural resources.