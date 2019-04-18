Illinois Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – April 19, 2019

Northwest Zone– Captain Laura Petreikis

In Whiteside County, CPO Palumbo issued a Morrison man a citation and written warnings for unlawfully taking a white-tailed buck with no either sex deer permit, failing to tag immediately upon kill, and deer hunting with no habitat stamp.

In McDonough County, CPO Elliott completed an investigation involving a nonresident hunter who killed a doe during the archery deer season. The hunter admitted to only possessing an either sex permit at the time the deer was harvested. The hunter elected not to tag the deer immediately and later purchased an over-the-counter antlerless only permit to report the deer to be able to continue hunting. Several violations were addressed, and proper enforcement action was taken.

In McDonough County, CPO Elliott completed an investigation involving the unlawful take of a deer during the second firearm season. The hunter admitted to killing two does while only possessing one muzzleloader permit. Several violations were addressed, and proper enforcement action was taken.

In Scott County, CPOs Blakeley and Wichern received a disposition in a case involving a commercial fisherman. The fisherman was found guilty in Scott County Court for failing to check his hoop net for over 144 hours. This will result in his loss of any state commercial fishing contracts for a period of one year.

CPO Palumbo issued multiple citations and written warnings to a Rock Falls man for the unlawful take and sale of a white-tailed deer with the aid of a motor vehicle. The offender observed a deer out in a field while he was driving his truck on a dead-end road southwest of Lyndon. He then left the roadway and took off after the deer, chasing it through the field, until he struck the deer with his truck. The offender then exited the vehicle and hit the deer in the head with a hammer. The deer was loaded into the bed of the truck and paraded around to show it to multiple witnesses. The deer was then sold for US currency. In addition to any fines and fees that are incurred, a civil penalty will be sought for the deer.

CPO Alt responded to a TIP complaint from a late season deer hunter involving the theft of his deer blind, seat and portable gas heater. CPO Alt was assigned a second TIP complaint later the same day from a farmer regarding hunting without permission. The investigations revealed the hunter with the stolen articles was hunting without permission on the neighboring farm where the second complaint originated. The farmer photographed, then confiscated, the unlawfully placed hunting equipment. The farmer wanted to turn the hunting equipment over to the Department and file his complaint. The hunting equipment was returned to the hunter, and the hunting without permission violation was addressed.

CPO Thompson issued a citation and two written warnings to a Fairview man for an encounter that took place during the second firearm season. The violations included failure to tag deer immediately upon kill, unlawful transportation of an uncased bow in a vehicle, and unlawful possession of an untagged deer.

While on patrol near Rice Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area, CPO Thompson observed a red pickup enter the park. The Peoria man stopped to ask if he could ice fish in the park. CPO Thompson immediately detected a strong odor of cannabis emanating from the vehicle. Upon further investigation, two clear plastic baggies containing cannabis were found. The man was issued a citation and a warning.

Northeast Zone – Capt. Jed Whitchurch

n Kane County, CPO Winters met with a subject who harvested a deer without a hunting license. After interviewing the apologetic subject, it appeared to be an accidental oversight, as the subject was relatively new to hunting. Written warnings were issued, and the subject was advised to check his paperwork more carefully.

In McHenry County, CPO Kelley responded to call of an injured/sick deer. The deer was located, and the District Wildlife Biologist was notified. In the opinion of the biologist, the deer exhibited a classic case of chronic wasting disease. The deer was collected so a sample could be sent off to confirm the diagnosis.

In Kendall County, CPO Bergland observed a couple fishing on the fishing pier at Loon Lake. The Lake was posted closed to fishing because it had just been stocked with trout for the spring trout season. They both said that they did not see the sign, and it was discovered that neither one had a fishing license. Citations and warnings were issued.

In Will County, While attempting to conduct a field interview with a subject about possible permit violations, CPO Honiotes was approached by a neighbor who identified himself as the subject’s father-in-law. When asked about his hunting season, the father-in-law stated that he had shot a small antlerless buck. A check of the records system revealed that he failed to report the harvest. The subsequent interview with the initial subject revealed the family’s hunting habits involved taking multiple deer using each other’s tags. The investigation is ongoing. CPO Vaughan concluded a deer investigation which ended with citations and warning issued for unlawful take of deer without a permit, failure to tag immediately, and no hunting license.

CPO Semenik checked a pair ice fishing on McCollum Lake. Citations and written warnings were issued for unlawfully fishing with too many devices, possession of less than ten grams of cannabis, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

CPO Kelley responded to a call of a raccoon in a live trap in Spring Grove. The animal was released, and the trap was confiscated because there was no tag or owner information on the trap.

CPO Mooi is investigating a report of feeding deer in northern Chicago. Numerous complaints have been received regarding the unlawful activity.

CPO Sanford and Intern Baldyga located an individual fishing without license in possession at DuSable Harbor. The individual was issued a written warning for the violation.

CPO Sanford and Intern Baldyga located four untagged, unattended sport fishing devices at a Lake Michigan harbor. The two owners of the devices were located and educated as to the fishing regulations pertaining to the unattended sport fishing devices. Each received a written warning.

CPO Klemme conducted taxidermy inspections. Several violations were observed, including failure to maintain records for two years and missing information in records and/or on tags. Citations and warnings were issued.

CPO Thornley conducted sport fish enforcement and checked fishermen at the Calumet River. One fisherman was found to be fishing with no fishing license in possession. A written warning was issued for the violation. He also walked on the ice to check three fishermen in an ice shelter. It was determined the owner of the shelter did not have his name or address on the shelter as required. The fisherman was issued a written warning for the violation. No other violations were found.

CPO Snodgrass conducted fishing compliance checks at Montrose Harbor. He found a subject who did not possess a valid spot fishing license, and the subject was issued a written warning for the violation. He informed the subject how to get a fishing license through the DNR website.

CPO Snodgrass located an unattended fishing pole in the water at Busse Lake. After checking several fishermen, he located the owner of the pole who was approximately 50 yards away and out of sight of the pole. CPO Snodgrass educated the subject on leaving his pole out and unattended, and he was issued a written warning.

South Zone – Capt. Jim Mayes

In Jefferson County, CPOs Folden and Haggerty investigated a deer complaint in which the suspect unlawfully harvested a deer in Jefferson County during a closed season. The hunter self-reported the violation when he realized Jefferson County did not have a late winter deer season and after he had reported his harvest. When investigating the matter, the CPOs found that the hunter did not have a permit when he was hunting during the closed season, and he reported the harvested deer using his son’s deer permit. Two citations and one written warning were issued. The citations were for hunting during a closed season and hunting without a valid deer permit. The written warning was for unlawfully using a permit belonging to another person.

In Jasper County, CPO D. Taylor observed a subject using a 150 HP motor on Newton Lake. The Lake is posted as a 25 HP or smaller motor size. A citation was issued for the violation. In a separate incident, CPO D. Taylor conducted a fishing compliance check on Newton Lake. The Indiana resident was using an Illinois resident fishing license and was in possession of a 12- inch largemouth bass. The largemouth bass size limit on Newton Lake is 18 inches. One citation and one written warning were issued.

In Saline County, While patrolling IDNR property, CPO Folden heard Saline County dispatchers send officers to a call of a man with a gun. CPO Folden responded to assist. When the officers arrived, they confirmed that the man was armed. After discussing the matter, officers confirmed that a juvenile had called a neighbor because there was an unidentified car in his driveway. The neighbor (a lawful gun owner) responded with his firearms to investigate the complaint. The occupants of the unidentified vehicle were at the residence to pick up a child from a birthday party and had simply arrived early. No enforcement action was taken. CPO Moody cited a Sullivan man who drove around a barricade and drove approximately one mile along the shoreline of Lake Shelbyville before getting his vehicle buried in the mud in a cove. A backhoe had to be used to dig the vehicle out of the lake bed.

CPO Moody cited a Blue Mound man, as well as a Sullivan man, at Shelbyville Wildlife Management Area for “mudding” and tearing up the property. CPO Moody cited a second Sullivan man for the same activity. That individual got his truck buried in the mud.

CPO Schachner received the disposition on a citation issued to a violator for wanton waste of useable meat from waterfowl. The subject pled guilty and was fined $500.

CPO Compton received information that a subject may have unlawfully killed an eight-point buck prior to purchasing his deer tag. After an investigation into the incident, the subject was charged with unlawful take of a deer, and the deer head and deer meat was seized.

CPO Lewis observed a pickup truck stopped in the roadway; and as he approached the vehicle, the driver got out and began urinating on the road. When the driver the saw CPO Lewis, he quickly jumped back into the truck and threw a beer can behind the seat. The driver failed the field sobriety testing. A deputy with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office arrived to assist and transport the driver to the jail for processing. The driver was charged with DUI (BAC of 0.65 percent), improper parking on the roadway, and illegal transportation of alcohol.

CPO Lewis investigated a complaint about a deer hunter who did not report her harvest on the same day. The investigation revealed the hunter shot the deer on the Sunday of the first firearm season but did not report the harvest until the following day. Not only had she checked the deer in late, but she also used an archery tag and called in as a bow kill. The hunter advised she had forgotten to call in the harvest until Monday. She stated she did not know what to do, so she checked it in as a bow kill. Because the investigation revealed her husband was equally responsible for the incorrect harvest report, CPO Lewis cited him for entering the false information.

CPO Liebl was notified of a vehicle stuck in the mud at Horseshoe Lake State Park. The abandoned vehicle had several issues that were concerning, including the driver door being open, the keys still in the ignition, and a purse, wallet, and cell phone still in the vehicle. The owner of the vehicle was the same as the identification found in the purse. Local police were asked to do a welfare check at the woman’s residence. It was discovered that no one had seen or heard from the woman in two days. Although not reported missing at that time, relatives immediately became concerned with the news of her vehicle being found. Searches using drones, planes, ATVs, and over 50 officers and volunteers discovered no one in the area. The subject’s body was located two days later, and the investigation is ongoing.

CPO Vasicek’s case involving three nonresident subjects who had multiple permit and licensing violations for deer hunting, along with other associated violations, has been closed. The individuals pled guilty in Union County Court. Fines and fees totaled $4,868, including over $1,000 toward the Conservation Police Operations Fund. The seized firearm was also forfeited to the DNR.

CPO Smith conducted waterfowl enforcement. A compliance check of a boat’s emergency equipment was performed, and it was found to be short one life jacket. Also, a child under the age of 13 was not wearing a life jacket. A citation was issued to the boat operator for the offense. A second boat was checked, and the registration was expired. A written warning was issued.

CPO Sievers was contacted by a railroad company because their locomotive stuck a bald eagle approximately two miles north of Chester. It was reported that the eagle was stuck on the train. The train stopped in Chester, but the eagle was no longer on the locomotive. CPO Sievers walked the stretch of tracks were the train had stopped, but he did not locate the eagle.

CPO Sievers completed his investigation regarding the unlawful tree stands in Turkey Bluffs Fish and Wildlife Area. Eight illegal tree stands were removed from the Department property. Four hunters claimed five of the stands, and the five stands were returned to the hunters. The hunters received a total of four citations and one written warning. The three remaining tree stands are considered abandoned property and will be disposed of by the DNR.

CPO Sievers responded to an injured bird of prey in Sparta. The injured bird was a Barred owl, and the tail feathers had been eaten off. Due to the bird’s condition, the bird was euthanized.

CPO Roper conducted a waterfowl enforcement detail at Carlyle Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area, and he cited three individuals for attempting to enter the area before the 4:30 a.m. entry time. One citation was issued to an individual for unlawfully being in possession of lead shot, and another individual was cited for unlawfully being in possession of an unplugged shotgun.