Outdoor News Radio – April13, 2019

Share this

Facebook

Google+

Linkedin

Twitter

More

Rob Drieslein reminds listeners of the Outdoor News Junior Pro Team 2019 Minnesota Fishing Opener Contest, then he and Tim Spielman preview the upcoming trout and walleye openers, as well as the April 17 beginning of Minnesota turkey hunting. They also recap the 2019 Minnesota Waterfowl Association Symposium and Hall of Fame induction.

“Tackle” Terry Tuma then recaps the 2018-19 hard-water season, offers ice-out crappie tips for the massive slabs of spring, and shares reports from Mississippi River walleye fishing.

Rob Drieslein had just returned from Alaska so he and Tim Lesmeister spent a segment bantering about downhill skiing, off-road biking, and other “off-season” recreational opportunities on the Kenai Peninsula. They wrapped up this week’s program chatting about a survey that the Minnesota DNR has pitched to turkey hunters recently that tackles questions like whether a .410 has enough power enough to kill a gobbler.