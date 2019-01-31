Pennsylvania Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – Feb. 1, 2019

SOUTHCENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

Bedford County Game Warden Jeremy Coughenour reports that a Fishertown man was cited for multiple violations after he allowed his juvenile son to alight from a vehicle and kill an antlered deer from the road. The crime was witnessed and reported by a concerned hunter. The father pleaded guilty to all charges and was fined $800, plus fees. He also faces revocation of his hunting privileges.

Cumberland County Game Warden John Fetchkan reports that several illegal deer investigations are ongoing in three districts. During the second week of rifle deer season, three hunters with loaded rifles were encountered less than 60 yards from a residence, and were only a foot or two off the road.

Perry County Game Warden Kevin P. Anderson Jr. reports that a Perry County man recently pleaded guilty to shooting an antlered deer with a rifle during archery season. A concerned hunter reported the violation after witnessing it while waiting for the deer to come into archery range. The report helped to solve the case.

Blair and Huntingdon counties LMO Chris Skipper reminds those traveling seasonally opened state game lands roads do so at their own risk. The roads are not plowed or otherwise maintained during inclement weather. Roads may be closed by the Game Commission if road conditions prove too dangerous or compromise road integrity.

Juniata County Game Warden Eric Kelly reports multiple geese were unlawfully killed in Milford Township with single-projectile ammunition.

NORTHEAST REGION

From the Game Commission

Bradford County Game Warden Blake Barth reports an individual was cited in November for hunting through the use of bait was found guilty after a summary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jonathon Wilcox in Troy.

Columbia County Game Warden Rick Deiterich reports that several persons were cited for not wearing the required amount of fluorescent orange material while deer hunting.

Columbia County Game Warden Rick Deiterich reports that several persons were cited for having loaded firearms in or on vehicles during the past deer firearms season.

Sullivan County Game Warden Rick Finnegan reports that a vehicle was recently found broken down and abandoned on State Game Land 142 in Bradford County. The owner of the vehicle is facing several charges.

Lackawanna County Game Warden Aaron Morrow reports the two Lackawanna County men were charged with the unlawful taking and possession of four white-tailed deer and other offenses. On the last day of the rifle deer season, each defendant shot and killed two deer at the same baited location.

Lackawanna County Game Warden Aaron Morrow reports that a Lackawanna County man and a Luzerne County man each were charged with multiple offenses related to unlawfully taking deer.

Monroe County Game Warden Bryan Mowrer reports a Monroe County man was cited for unlawfully taking a 6-point buck on Dec. 19, during closed season with an unlawful device – a .22 mag rifle.

Monroe County Game Warden Bryan Mowrer reports citing a Stroudsburg man for unlawfully taking an antlerless deer during the rifle deer season. After receiving a report of a safety-zone violation, wardens Mowrer and Mark Kropa found a spent .270 casing 45 yards from the caller’s home, and blood 70 yards from the home. The violator was found with a loaded gun in a UTV and the untagged deer in a pickup truck. The deer was seized and violator has been cited.

Susquehanna County Game Warden Mike Webb reports that overall hunting pressure was low this past deer season and some fields were seen with 20 or more deer in them, with no hunters around. Several citations were filed for a variety of violations including loaded firearms in vehicles and unlawfully killed deer.