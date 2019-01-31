Pennsylvania Outdoor News Calendar – Feb. 1, 2019

Banquets/Fundraisers.

Feb. 1: Penn’s Woods NWTF Banquet, 6 p.m., Italian Club Export. For more info call Jason Straley, 412-855-9774.

Feb. 9: Harrisburg RMEF Banquet, 5 p.m., Best Western Premier, Harrisburg. For more info call Gene Odato, 717-789-9206.

Feb. 9: St. Marys RMEF Banquet, 4 p.m., Red Fern Banquet hall. For more info call Carl McConnell, 724-866-1803.

Feb. 9: Susquehanna River Valley RGS Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Genetti Hotel, Williamsport. For more info call Jeff Fetzer, 570-885-6112.

Feb. 16: Lehigh Valley RMEF Banquet, 4 p.m., Homewood Suites, Center Valley. For more info call Karen, 484-221-1679.

Feb. 17: Somerset RMEF Banquet, 2 p.m., Bakersville Firehall. For more info call Chuck Conzatti, 814-421-5744.

Feb. 23: Pocono WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., The Woodlands Inn, Wilkes-Barre. For more info call Bill Bailey, 413-244-2304.

Feb. 23: Harrisburg Beagle Club, Hunt & Banquet, Marysville Lions Club Park, Marysville. For more info call James Kiser, 717-761-0190.

Feb. 23: Pittsburgh RMEF Banquet, 3:30 p.m., Double Tree by Hilton, Mars. For more info call Tammy Mowry, 724-822-7390.

March 2: Red Rock NWTF Banquet, 6:30 p.m., Gate of Heaven Church, Dallas. For more info call Chris, 570-696-2406.

March 2: Susquehanna NWTF Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Clearfield. For more info call Reed Johnson, 814-592-6683.

March 9: Sharon RMEF Banquet, 3 p.m., Yankee Ballroom at Yankee Lake. For more info call Terry Tulip, 724-854-9691.

March 9: Yellow Creek WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Chestnut Ridge Resort, Blairsville. For more info call Stick Lawson, 724-479-2754.

March 16: NW RMEF Banquet, 3 p.m., Cross Creek Resort, Titusville. For more info call Jessica Buck, 814-968-5758.

March 16: West Branch WTU Banquet, 4 p.m., Genetti Hotel, Williamsport. For more info call David Huffman, 570-772-0312.

March 16: Blue Mountain RMEF Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Leesport’s Farmers Market Banquet Hall. For more info call Glenn Balthaser, 610-926-9190.

March 16: Christian Life Center Banquet, at the Center. For more info call Steve Shuster, 610-274-0478.

March 17: Keystone Elk Country Alliance Banquet, The Royal Inn, Ridgeway. For more info call Tom Wehler, 814-787-7327.

March 23: Greensburg RMEF Banquet, 4 p.m., Ferrante’s Lakeview Banquet Hall. For more info call Steve Kowatch, 724-516-1015.

March 23: Pennsylvania Trappers Assoc. Banquet, Red Fern Banquet & Conference Center, Kersey. For more info call Rob Daniels, 814-781-6664.

March 23: Consolidated Sportsman of Muncy Creek Banquet, 5 p.m., Hughesville Volunteer Fire Dept. For more info call Scott Kilcoyne, 570-447-7960.

March 29: Blue Mountain Fish & Game Assoc. of Walnutport Banquet, 5:30 p.m. For more info call Keith Hess, 610-657-6030.

March 30: Erie Co. RMEF Banquet, 4 p.m., Nicks Place, Edinboro. For more info call Carolyn Huff, 724-699-8474.

April 6: Mountain Laurel TU Banquet, 5 p.m., Holiday Inn Downtown Johnstown. For more info call Gary cooper, 814-266-4763.

Tournaments/Contests

Feb. 8-10: Kellettville Sportsmans Club, Coyote Hunt. For more info call Cougar Bob’s Kellettville Tavern, 814-463-7351.

Feb. 15-17: Rolfe Beagle Club, Statewide Coyote & Fox Hunt. For more info call Chris Double, 814-964-2961.

Archery/Shoot

* * *

Limerick Bowmen, 65 Bragg Road, Schwenks-ville, PA. For more info call 610-287-8850.

1st Sunday: Every Month 3D Shoots 7-noon.

* * *

Falls Township Rifle & Pistol Assoc. Shoots. 354 Newbold Road, Morrisville. For more info call Peter Olivieri, 215-584-0015.

Sundays: 1st Sunday of every month, 7-11 a.m.

* * *

Swatara Archers Schedule of Events. Pine Grove, PA. For more info call 570-345-6254.

3rd Sun. of every month: Archery Shoots, 7-1 p.m.

* * *

West Shore Sportsmen’s Association schedule of Firearms training & other shooting events. 500 Ridge Rd., Lewisberry, PA. For more info, www.shoresportsmen.org or call 717-932-2780.

Sun.: HP Rifle, 9 a.m., 1 Sunday a month.

Tues.: Air Rifle, 6-8 p.m. Starts second Tuesday in September through last Tuesday in July.

* * *

Jefferson Sportsmen’s Assoc. 4707 Sportsman Club Rd, Spring Grove, PA 17362. For more info call 717-229-2608.

Jan. 5, 2019: Block Shoots, 11 a.m.

Now-April : Hog Creek Game Club Sporting Clay Shoot, 3rd Sun. of the Month, 9 a.m. For more info call Justin Schick, 419-234-1969.

Now- Sept.: Saltsburg Sportsman club, archery shoots, 1st Sunday of each month, reg. 7-2- p.m. For more info call the club at 724-639-0360.

Shows

Feb. 2-10: Great American Outdoor Show, Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex, Harrisburg. For more info www.GreatAmericanOutdoorshow.org.

Feb. 2-3: Lancaster Muzzle Loading Rifle Assoc. Gun Show, Sat. 8-4 p.m., Sun. 8-2 p.m., Lancaster Farm & Home Center, Lancaster. For more info call 717-368-4653.

Feb. 15-17: Allegheny Outdoor Sport & Travel Show, Monroeville Convention Center, Monroeville. Fri. noon-8 p.m., Sat. 10-8 p.m., Sun. 10-5 p.m. www.sportandtravel.com for more info.

Feb. 16-17: Pasadena Sportfishing Fishing Expo, 8-2 p.m., Earleigh Heights Fire Hall, Severna Park. For more info call 410-439-3474.

Feb. 22-24: Jaffa Sports Show, Jaffa Shrine Center, Altoona. www.jaffashrine.org/sportsshow. for more info.

Feb. 23-24: Jaeger Arms Promotions Show, Sat. 9-4 p.m., Sun. 9-3 p.m., Forrest Lodge VFW, Sellersville. For more info call John Tidd, 570-470-6404.

Feb. 24: Delaware River Shad Fishermens Assn. Show, Sewyco Fire Co. Social Hall, Bethlehem. For more info call Bert Kromer 610-691-8518.

March 1-3: Erie Outdoor Sport & Travel Expo, Bayfront Convention Center, Erie, Fri. noon-8 p.m., Sat. 10-8 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m. For more info www.eriepromotions.com/erie-sport-show

March 2: Lancaster Hunting & Fishing Show, Lancaster Farm & Home Center. 9-1 p.m. For more info call Ron, 717-687-8101, evenings.

March 3: Alburtis Boy Scout Troop #86 Sportsman’s Flea Market, Alburtis Community Center. 8-1 p.m. for more info call 610-762-9292.

March 9-10: Gun Show, East Berlin Fish & Game, 9-3 p.m. For more info call Rick 717-259-9719.

March 17: Bechtelsville Sportsmans Flea Market, 8-2 p.m., Bechtelsville Fire Company. For more info call Matt Moyer, 610-473-2979.

April 6: PA Trappers Assoc. District #8, Spring Sportsmans Show, 7-5 p.m., Blaine Picnic Grounds. NWTF Sanctioned Calling Contest. For more info call 717-732-8099.

May 4-5: Lehigh Valley Knife Shows, Sat. 9-5 p.m., Sun. 9-3 p.m., Charles Chrin Community Center of Palmer Township. For more info call Bill Goodman, 484-241-6176.

May 17-18: North American Trap Collectors Assoc. Show, North Orwell PA Community Hall. For more info call Bruce McCormick, 607-426-6276.

June 20-23: FTA/UTA Trappers Rendezvous, 8-6 p.m., Rockingham Fairgrounds. For more info call Travis Bandy, 276-210-7105.

Special Events

Feb. 9: Blue Mountain Fish & Game Assoc. of Walnutport Flea Market, 7:30-1 p.m. For more info call Keith Hess, 610-657-6030.

Feb. 17: Hunting & Fishing Sportsman Indoor Flea Market, 8-2 p.m. Pottstown. 610-636-7593.

Feb. 20: Hokendauqua TU Program, 6:30 p.m., Northampton Middle School Rm 205. For more info call 610-262-7598.

Feb. 22: Blue Mountain Fish & Game Assoc. of Walnutport, Bingo, 5:30 p.m. For more info call Keith Hess, 610-657-6030.

March 17: Whitney Point Sportsman’s Assoc, Traditional Black Powder Shoot, Flea Market & Gun Show, 8-3 p.m., at the Club. For more info call George, 607-692-4843.

Now-Sept.: Saltsburg Sportsman Club, Archery Shoots, 1st Sun. of the Month, 7-2 p.m. For more info call 724-639-0360.

* * *

Clark County Sportsman’s Club, 3450 Ballentine Pike, Springfield, OH. For more info call David McLaughlin, 937-631-9552.

Tues., Sun: Open to the Public year round.

* * *

Bolivar Sportsman’s Club Shoots, 11286 Bolivar Strasburg Road NW, Bolivar, 44612. www.bolivarsportsmansclub.org for more info.

2nd Sunday Sept.-April: Lucky X Shoots, 7 a.m.

Every Fri: Trap Shoot, 6:30-10 p.m.

* * *

Allen County Archers, H. Kelley, 8 South Seltzer Street, Wapakoneta, 45895. For more info call Howard Kelley, 419-953-2861.

3rd Sat. each Month: 3D Archery Shoot.

* * *

Beaver Creek Sportsman Club, Events, 14480 Washingtonville Road, Washingtonville, 44490. For more info call Glenn, 330-770-8027.

Every Mon.: Turkey Shoot, reg. 6 p.m.

* * *

Hocking Valley Sportsmans Club Shoots. For more info call Victor Howdyshell, 740-753-3492.

3rd Sat. of every month: 3D Bow Shoot, 8 a.m. April thru Sept.

* * *

Coshocton County Sportsmen’s Club Schedule of Shoots. For more info call Karl Steiner, 740-763-2243.

Every Tues.: Open Trap.

* * *

Kill’um Buck Longrifle Blackpowder Muzzleloader Shoot Club, 2260 E. West Salem Rd, Creston, OH 44217. For more info call Carole Fry, 330-435-4408.

Sunday: Meets the 1st Sun. of the month, 11 a.m.

* * *

Dog Events

July 13: PA Beagle Gundog Federation, Breakneck Beagle CLub & Northeast Regional Junior Beagler, Youth Outdoors Day, 10 a.m., Breakneck Beagle Club, Zelienople. For more info call Ryan Grube, 484-764-1687.

Season Dates

Feb. 6: Bobcat hunting season closes in select WMU’s.

Feb. 16: Raccoon and fox hunting season closes.

Feb. 17: Fox, Coyote, opossum, raccoon, skunk & weasel trapping.

Feb. 17: Coyote & fox cable restraint season closes.

Feb. 28: Pheasant season closes in select WMU’s

Feb. 28: Squirrel and rabbit season closes.

March 14: Walleye and sauger season closes.

March 30: Porcupine season closes.

March 30: Trout season opens in Southeast Region.

March 31: Beaver trapping season closes.

Meetings

Oil City Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7:30 p.m., Old Monarch Park, Franklin. For more info call Ray Swidorsky, 814-676-1961.

John Harris Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, sons of Italy Lodge #2857, Harrisburg. For more info call Eugene Rosetti, 717-763-9025.

Izaak Walton League of America Greene Co. Chapter meets 3rd Wed. of each month, Greene Co. Hot Rod’s House of Barbecue Restaurant, Waynesburg, 6 p.m. For more info call Ken Dufalla, 724-377-0901.

Red Rock Chapter NWTF meets the 3rd Monday of each month, 7 p.m,. Farmers Inn, Shavertown. For more info call 570-825-9744.

Izaak Walton League of America York Chapter #67 meets every 3rd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. For more info call Don Robertson, 717-873-4171.

Uniontown Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. 6 p.m., Farmington. For more info call Corky Johnston, 724-438-0309.

Berks County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 8 p.m., Egelman’s Park, Reading. For more info call Cleon Garl, 610-929-0416.

Lebanon County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 6:30 p.m., Jonestown. For more info call Tracy Longenecker, 717-273-7304.

Blue Mountain Rod & Gun Club, Inc. meets every 3rd Monday night, 7:30 p.m., 105 Rutt Rd, Bangor. Eastern PA. For more info call Bill Goodman, 484-241-6176.

North Central PA Branch QDMA meets every 2nd Tues. of every month, 7 p.m., Gander Mountain. For more info call Doug Garrison, 570-658-4646.

Franklin County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Waltonian Meadows, Chambersburg. For more info call Donald Diehl, 717-264-2044.

Lancaster Red Rose Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 6 p.m., Schaefferstown. For mare info call Dean Baker, 717-459-3545.

SE Montg. Cty TU Chapter meets the 2nd Tues. of each month, 7:30 p.m., Pennypack Visitors Ctr, Huntingdon Valley. For more info call Rich Terry 215-675-1536.

Pittsburgh Downriggers meets 4th Tues. of each month, 7:30 p.m., Coraopolis Sportsmen’s Club. For more info call Jon Brogley, 412-335-1095.

Nock Mafia Bass Club. Meets the 1st Sun. of every month, 6 p.m., Silver Creek Athletic Assoc., Springtown. For more info call Steve Kaczinski, 267-374-3665.

Stony Creek Anglers meet 2nd Tues. of the Month, Norristown Manner-Chor Club, 7:30 p.m. For more info call Bruce Hexter, 610-420-0219.

Yellow Breeches Anglers & Conservation Assoc. General Meeting, 1st Tues of each month, except Dec., 7th. Directors Meeting 3rd Tues. of the month. For more info call 717-843-4311 ext. 117.

Bux-Mont Bassmasters. Meets the 1st Weds. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Lansdale. For more info call Bob Lengyel, 215-290-2217.

Women’s Programs

June 15: NWTF Women in the Outdoors, Ontelaunee Rod & Gun Club, New Tripoli. For more info call Rebecca Bitner, 610-462-4869.