Ohio Outdoor News Calendar – Feb. 1, 2019

Banquets/Fundraisers

Feb. 2: Shelby County WTU Banquet, 4:30 p.m., The Palazzo, Botkins. For more info call Don Wilson, 937-638-2938.

Feb. 7: Southwest Cuyahoga WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Holy Trinity Banquet Hall, North Royalton. For more info call Tony Perillo, 440-669-3175.

Feb. 9: Ohio Five Rivers WTU Banquet, 4:30 p.m., The Irish Club, Dayton. For more info call Brandon Showen, 937-725-9349.

Feb. 16: Appalachian Mountain Hunters WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Ross County Fairgrounds Multipurpose Building, 344 Fairgrounds Road, Chillicothe. For more info call Joe Duty, 740-804-7066.

Feb. 16: Western Reserve WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., E.O.U.V. Club, Novelty. For more info call Dave Takacs, 440-335-0183.

Feb. 23: Champaign County Chapter WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Champaign County Fairgrounds, Urbana. For more info call Keith McNutt, 937-508-6291.

Feb. 23: Sandusky River WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Terra State Community College, Activity Center, Fremont. For more info call Keith Kralik, 419-202-9544.

March 2: Adams County WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., The Willow, Winchester. For more info call Tyler Sparks, 937-217-1049.

March 2: Hole in the Horn WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Kent American Legion Banquet Facility, Kent. For more info call Dennis Malloy, 330-507-9489.

March 9: West Central Ohio WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Mercer County Fairgrounds, Junior Fair Building. For more info call Steve Feathers, 765-702-3209.

March 16: RMEF Banquet, 5 p.m., Galaxy Restaurant, Wadsworth. For more info call Catherine Weiss, 330-815-6211.

March 16: Licking Valley WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Moundbuilders VFW Post 1060, Newark. For more info call Matt Gayheart, 740-334-7256.

March 23: Southern Ohio WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Southern Ohio Dog & Game Clubhouse, Cincinnati. For more info call Jeff Erdman, 513-200-7439.

March 29: Big Buckeye WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Pritchard Laughlin Civic Center, Cambridge. For more info call Dave Scurlock, 740-584-9263.

March 30: Caesar Creek WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Warren County Fairgrounds, Building A, Lebanon. For more info call Kevin Woods, 513-435-4613.

March 30: Jackson Bowhunters WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Canters Cave, Jackson. For more info call Kenny Moon, 740-418-7404.

April 12: Zanesville Area Friends of NRA Banquet, 6 p.m., Prophets Park. For more info call Don Pagath, 740-674-6364.

April 13: Harrison County DU Banquet, 5 p.m., Ohio American Legion, Scio. For more info call Katie Rodriguez, 330-340-9585.

April 18: Mahoning Valley WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Metroplex Expo Center, Girard. For more info call Dennis Malloy, 330-507-9489.

April 26-27: Buffington Island WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Portland Community Center, Portland. For more info call Jeremy Hupp, 740-416-5490.

April 27: Perry County Disabled Veterans WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Perry Co. Fairgrounds, Colosseum Building, New Lexington. For more info call Kenn McCord, 740-621-3695.

Season Dates

Feb. 3: Deer archery season closes.

Feb. 28: Cottontail hunting season closes.

Feb. 28: Mink, muskrat, and beaver trapping season closes.

March 2: Crow season closes.

Shooting/Archery

Lake Milton Fish & Game, 4374 Bedell Road, Berlin Center, 44401. For more info call Dennis, 330-414-5795.

Feb. 23-24, March 23-24, April 27-28, May 25-26, June 22-23, July 27-28, Aug. 24-25, Sept. 21-22: McKenzie 3D Targets, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

June 29-30: Disabled Veterans 3D Shoot, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Shows.

Feb. 8-10: Columbus Fishing Expo, Ohio State Fairgrounds, Fri. noon-8 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. www.columbusfishingexpo.com for more info.

Feb. 15-24: Ford Indianapolis Boat, Sport & Travel Show, Indiana State Fairgrounds. For more info www.IndySportShow.com.

Feb. 21-24: Indiana Deer, Turkey & Waterfowl Expo, Indiana State Fairgrounds. For more info www.IndySportShow.com.

March 9-10: Ohio Decoy Collectors & Carvers Assoc. Show, Sat. 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sun. 9 a.m.-3 p.m., For more info call Bob Lund, 419-874-3671.

March 15-17: Ohio Deer & Turkey Expo, Ohio Expo Center, Fri. 2-9 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Sun. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. www.deerinfo.com for more info.

March 23-24: Akron/Canton Hunting & Fishing Show, MAPS Air Museum, by Akron/Canton Airport.

May 4-5: Lehigh Valley Knife Shoes, Sat. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun. 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Charles Chrin Community Center, Easton. For more info call Bill Goodman, 484-241-6176.

Sept. 28-29: Lehigh Valley Knife Shoes, Sat. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun. 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Charles Chrin Community Center, Easton. For more info call Bill Goodman, 484-241-6176.

Special Events.

March 2: Ohio Charter Captains Conference, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., BGSU-Firelands Campus, Huron. For more info call Tory Gabriel, 419-607-4046.

March 2: East Knox Lions Club, Gun Show, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Floral Valley Community Center, Howard. For more info call Chris Fletcher, 740-599-6617.

April 4-7: Holy Mackerel Fishing Tackle Flea Market, Thurs. & Fri. 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Sat. 8 a.m. -6 p.m., Sun. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., The Lodge of New Russia Township, Oberlin. For more info call 440-988-9264.

Meetings

Hubbard Conservation Club meets 2nd Wed. of every month. For more info call Mike 330-534-4895.

Gallia County Conservation Club meets 2nd Wed. of each month, 6:30 p.m., Gallia County Gun Club. For more info call Eric Clary, 740-208-1498.

Tiffin-Seneca Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. 7:30 p.m., Tiffin. For more info call Rob Weaver, 419-618-6489.

Wadsworth Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7 p.m., Wadsworth. For more info call Matthew Porter, 330-331-8406.

Cincinnati Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. 7 p.m., Loveland. For more info call Mary Joyce Thomas, 513-617-7079.

Delta Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Wed. 7 p.m., Delta. For more info call Cassandra Mehlow, 419-250-4301.

Lawrence County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Sat. 5 p.m., Pedro. For more info call Stacie Burton, 740-646-6208.

Lorain County Ely Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Mon. 7 p.m., Penfield Township. For more info call Angel Burt, 440-310-1283.

Central Ohio Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, Columbus. For more info call Tony DiNovo, 740-747-0933.

Monroeville-Huron County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 4th Wed. 8 p.m., Monroeville. For more info call Richard Pheiffer, 419-668-4116.

Anthony Wayne Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Mon. 7 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Kristen Allen Withrow, 513-659-5989.

Dry Fork Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Okeana. For more info call Fred Boehner, 513-899-4592.

Fairfield Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Fairfield. For more info call Robert Kraft, 513-868-3430.

Fremont Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Fremont. For more info call Dan Summersett, 419-202-3618.

Hamilton Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Wed. 6:30 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Frederick Quick, 513-894-2414.

Headwaters Chapter Izaak Walton League Meets monthly Bath Nature Preserve, Bath Township. For more info call Ivan Hack, 440-897-3855.

Hocking County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Logan. For more info call William Cox, 740-385-6632.

Martin L. Davey Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Wed. 7 p.m., Ravenna. For more info call John Nelson, 330-677-5260.

Medina Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Sat. 6:20 p.m., Medina. For more info call Faye Jessie, 330-722-6853.

Mount Healthy Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Wed. 8 p.m., Cincinnati. For more info call Mary Burdett, 513-418-2382.

Seven Mile Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Thurs. 8 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Jeff Burton, 513-726-4362.

Wayne County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7 p.m., West Salem. For more info call Linda Peterson, 330-603-5617.

Western Reserve Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, Willoughby. For more info call Jim Storer, 440-946-8757.

Tallawanda Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. 7 p.m., Oxford. For more info call Ronald Cox, 513-461-3838.