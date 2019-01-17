Pennsylvania Outdoor News Calendar – Jan. 18, 2019

Banquets/Fundraisers.

Jan. 26, 2019: Delaware River Shad Fishermens Assn. Banquet, 6 p.m., Sewyco Fire Co. Social Hall, Bethlehem. For more info call Rusty Held, 484-239-4723.

Jan. 26, 2019: Uniontown RMEF Banquet, 4 p.m., Park Inn, Uniontown. For more info call John Stone, 724-562-6509.

Jan. 26, 2019: Blue Mountain Fish & Game Assoc. of Walnutport, Banquet, 5:30 p.m., For more info call Keith Hess, 610-657-6030.

Feb. 1, 2019: Penn’s Woods NWTF Banquet, 6 p.m., Italian Club Export. For more info call Jason Straley, 412-855-9774.

Feb. 9, 2019: Harrisburg RMEF Banquet, 5 p.m., Best Western Premier, Harrisburg. For more info call Gene Odato, 717-789-9206.

Feb. 9, 2019: St. Marys RMEF Banquet, 4 p.m., Red Fern Banquet hall. For more info call Carl McConnell, 724-866-1803.

Feb. 16, 2019: Lehigh Valley RMEF Banquet, 4 p.m., Homewood Suites, Center Valley. For more info call Karen, 484-221-1679.

Feb. 17, 2019: Somerset RMEF Banquet, 2 p.m., Bakersville Firehall. For more info call Chuck Conzatti, 814-421-5744.

Feb. 23, 2019: Pocono WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., The Woodlands Inn, Wilkes-Barre. For more info call Bill Bailey, 413-244-2304.

Feb. 23, 2019: Harrisburg Beagle Club, Hunt & Banquet, Marysville Lions Club Park, Marysville. For more info call James Kiser, 717-761-0190.

Feb. 23, 2019: Pittsburgh RMEF Banquet, 3:30 p.m., Double Tree by Hilton, Mars. For more info call Tammy Mowry, 724-822-7390.

March 2, 2019: Red Rock NWTF Banquet, 6:30 p.m., Gate of Heaven Church, Dallas. For more info call Chris, 570-696-2406.

March 2, 2019: Susquehanna NWTF Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Clearfield. For more info call Reed Johnson, 814-592-6683.

March 9, 2019: Sharon RMEF Banquet, 3 p.m., Yankee Ballroom at Yankee Lake. For more info call Terry Tulip, 724-854-9691.

March 9, 2019: Yellow Creek WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Chestnut Ridge Resort, Blairsville. For more info call Stick Lawson, 724-479-2754.

March 16, 2019: NW RMEF Banquet, 3 p.m., Cross Creek Resort, Titusville. For more info call Jessica Buck, 814-968-5758.

March 16, 2019: West Branch WTU Banquet, 4 p.m., Genetti Hotel, Williamsport. For more info call David Huffman, 570-772-0312.

March 16, 2019: Blue Mountain RMEF Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Leesport’s Farmers Market Banquet Hall. For more info call Glenn Balthaser, 610-926-9190.

March 17, 2019: Keystone Elk Country Alliance Banquet, The Royal Inn, Ridgeway. For more info call Tom Wehler, 814-787-7327.

March 23, 2019: Greensburg RMEF Banquet, 4 p.m., Ferrante’s Lakeview Banquet Hall. For more info call Steve Kowatch, 724-516-1015.

March 23, 2019: Pennsylvania Trappers Assoc. Banquet, Red Fern Banquet & Conference Center, Kersey. For more info call Rob Daniels, 814-781-6664.

March 23, 2019: Consolidated Sportsman of Muncy Creek Banquet, 5 p.m., Hughesville Volunteer Fire Dept. For more info call Scott Kilcoyne, 570-447-7960.

March 29, 2019: Blue Mountain Fish & Game Assoc. of Walnutport Banquet, 5:30 p.m. For more info call Keith Hess, 610-657-6030.

March 30, 2019: Erie Co. RMEF Banquet, 4 p.m., Nicks Place, Edinboro. For more info call Carolyn Huff, 724-699-8474.

Tournaments/Contests

Jan. 18-20, 2019: Springville Coonhunters, Coyote Hunt. For more info call Jerry, 570-942-6487.

Jan. 25-27, 2019: Lake Edinboro (PA) Sportsmen’s League Tri-State Coyote Hunt.www.edinborosportsmen.org/coyote.html for more info.

Feb. 8-10, 2019: Kellettville Sportsmans Club, Coyote Hunt. For more info call Cougar Bob’s Kellettville Tavern, 814-463-7351.

Feb. 15-17, 2019: Rolfe Beagle Club, Statewide Coyote & Fox Hunt. For more info call Chris Double, 814-964-2961.

Archery/Shoot

* * *

Limerick Bowmen, 65 Bragg Road, Schwenks-ville, PA. For more info call 610-287-8850.

1st Sunday: Every Month 3D Shoots 7-noon.

* * *

Falls Township Rifle & Pistol Assoc. Shoots. 354 Newbold Road, Morrisville. For more info call Peter Olivieri, 215-584-0015.

Sundays: 1st Sunday of every month, 7-11 a.m.

* * *

Swatara Archers Schedule of Events. Pine Grove, PA. For more info call 570-345-6254.

3rd Sun. of every month: Archery Shoots, 7-1 p.m.

* * *

West Shore Sportsmen’s Association schedule of Firearms training & other shooting events. 500 Ridge Rd., Lewisberry, PA. For more info, www.shoresportsmen.org or call 717-932-2780.

Sun.: HP Rifle, 9 a.m., 1 Sunday a month.

Tues. : Air Rifle, 6-8 p.m. Starts second Tuesday in September through last Tuesday in July.

Jefferson Sportsmen’s Assoc. 4707 Sportsman Club Rd, Spring Grove, PA 17362. For more info call 717-229-2608.

Jan. 5, 2019: Block Shoots, 11 a.m.

Shows

Jan. 19, 2019: Northern Ohio Fly Fishing Expo, 9-4 p.m., Days Inn & Suites, Richfield. For more info call Jim Gavacs, 216-402-8851.

Jan. 24-27, 2019: Early Bird Sports Expo, Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, Bloomsburg. Thurs. 4-9 p.m., Fri. 10-9 p.m., Sat. 10-8 p.m., Sun. 10-5 p.m. For more info www.earlybirdexpo.com

Feb. 2-10, 2019: Great American Outdoor Show, Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex, Harrisburg. For more info www.GreatAmericanOutdoorshow.org.

Feb. 2-3, 2019: Lancaster Muzzle Loading Rifle Assoc. Gun Show, Sat. 8-4 p.m., Sun. 8-2 p.m., Lancaster Farm & Home Center, Lancaster. For more info call 717-368-4653.

Feb. 15-17, 2019: Allegheny Outdoor Sport & Travel Show, Monroeville Convention Center, Monroeville. Fri. noon-8 p.m., Sat. 10-8 p.m., Sun. 10-5 p.m. www.sportandtravel.com for more info.

Feb. 16-17, 2019: Pasadena Sportfishing Fishing Expo, 8-2 p.m., Earleigh Heights Fire Hall, Severna Park. For more info call 410-439-3474.

Feb. 22-24, 2019: Jaffa Sports Show, Jaffa Shrine Center, Altoona. www.jaffashrine.org/sportsshow. for more info.

Feb. 24, 2019: Delaware River Shad Fishermens Assn. Show, Sewyco Fire Co. Social Hall, Bethlehem. For more info call Bert Kromer 610-691-8518.

March 1-3, 2019: Erie Outdoor Sport & Travel Expo, Bayfront Convention Center, Erie, Fri. noon-8 p.m., Sat. 10-8 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m. For more info www.eriepromotions.com/erie-sport-show

March 2, 2019: Lancaster Hunting & Fishing Show, Lancaster Farm & Home Center. 9-1 p.m. For more info call Ron, 717-687-8101, evenings.

March 3, 2019: Alburtis Boy Scout Troop #86 Sportsman’s Flea Market, Alburtis Community Center. 8-1 p.m. for more info call 610-762-9292.

March 9-10, 2019: Gun Show, East Berlin Fish & Game, 9-3 p.m. For more info call Rick 717-259-9719.

April 6, 2019: PA Trappers Assoc. District #8, Spring Sportsmans Show, 7-5 p.m., Blaine Picnic Grounds. NWTF Sanctioned Calling Contest. For more info call 717-732-8099.

May 4-5, 2019: Lehigh Valley Knife Shows, Sat. 9-5 p.m., Sun. 9-3 p.m., Charles Chrin Community Center of Palmer Township. For more info call Bill Goodman, 484-241-6176.

June 20-23, 2019: FTA/UTA Trappers Rendezvous, 8-6 p.m., Rockingham Fairgrounds. For more info call Travis Bandy, 276-210-7105.

Special Events

Feb. 9, 2019: Blue Mountain Fish & Game Assoc. of Walnutport Flea Market, 7:30-1 p.m. For more info call Keith Hess, 610-657-6030.

Feb. 17, 2019: Hunting & Fishing Sportsman Indoor Flea Market, 8-2 p.m. Pottstown.

Feb. 22, 2019: Blue Mountain Fish & Game Assoc. of Walnutport, Bingo, 5:30 p.m. For more info call Keith Hess, 610-657-6030.

Season Dates

Jan. 26, 2019: Deer archery & flintlock (antlered/antlerless) season closes in WMU’s 2B, 5C & 5D.

Jan. 26, 2019: Deer (antlerless) extended regular firearms season closes in Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia Counties.

Feb. 6, 2019: Bobcat hunting season closes in select WMU’s.

Feb. 16, 2019: Raccoon and fox hunting season closes.

Feb. 17, 2019: Fox, Coyote, opossum, raccoon, skunk & weasel trapping.

Feb. 17, 2019: Coyote & fox cable restraint season closes.

Feb. 28, 2019: Pheasant season closes in select WMU’s

Feb. 28, 2019: Squirrel and rabbit season closes.

Meetings

Oil City Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7:30 p.m., Old Monarch Park, Franklin. For more info call Ray Swidorsky, 814-676-1961.

John Harris Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, sons of Italy Lodge #2857, Harrisburg. For more info call Eugene Rosetti, 717-763-9025.

Izaak Walton League of America Greene Co. Chapter meets 3rd Wed. of each month, Greene Co. Hot Rod’s House of Barbecue Restaurant, Waynesburg, 6 p.m. For more info call Ken Dufalla, 724-377-0901.

Red Rock Chapter NWTF meets the 3rd Monday of each month, 7 p.m,. Farmers Inn, Shavertown. For more info call 570-825-9744.

Izaak Walton League of America York Chapter #67 meets every 3rd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. For more info call Don Robertson, 717-873-4171.

Uniontown Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. 6 p.m., Farmington. For more info call Corky Johnston, 724-438-0309.

Berks County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 8 p.m., Egelman’s Park, Reading. For more info call Cleon Garl, 610-929-0416.

Lebanon County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 6:30 p.m., Jonestown. For more info call Tracy Longenecker, 717-273-7304.

Blue Mountain Rod & Gun Club, Inc. meets every 3rd Monday night, 7:30 p.m., 105 Rutt Rd, Bangor. Eastern PA. For more info call Bill Goodman, 484-241-6176.

North Central PA Branch QDMA meets every 2nd Tues. of every month, 7 p.m., Gander Mountain. For more info call Doug Garrison, 570-658-4646.

Franklin County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Waltonian Meadows, Chambersburg. For more info call Donald Diehl, 717-264-2044.

Lancaster Red Rose Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 6 p.m., Schaefferstown. For mare info call Dean Baker, 717-459-3545.

SE Montg. Cty TU Chapter meets the 2nd Tues. of each month, 7:30 p.m., Pennypack Visitors Ctr, Huntingdon Valley. For more info call Rich Terry 215-675-1536.

Pittsburgh Downriggers meets 4th Tues. of each month, 7:30 p.m., Coraopolis Sportsmen’s Club. For more info call Jon Brogley, 412-335-1095.

Nock Mafia Bass Club. Meets the 1st Sun. of every month, 6 p.m., Silver Creek Athletic Assoc., Springtown. For more info call Steve Kaczinski, 267-374-3665.

Stony Creek Anglers meet 2nd Tues. of the Month, Norristown Manner-Chor Club, 7:30 p.m. For more info call Bruce Hexter, 610-420-0219.

Yellow Breeches Anglers & Conservation Assoc. General Meeting, 1st Tues of each month, except Dec., 7th. Directors Meeting 3rd Tues. of the month. For more info call 717-843-4311 ext. 117.

Bux-Mont Bassmasters. Meets the 1st Weds. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Lansdale. For more info call Bob Lengyel, 215-290-2217.