Ohio Outdoor News Calendar – Jan. 18, 2019

Share this

Facebook

Google+

Linkedin

Twitter

More

Banquets/Fundraisers

Jan. 18, 2019: Fulton County Sportsmen Club Banquet, 5 p.m., Wauseon. For more info call Greg Ruger, 419-583-7662.

Jan. 19, 2019: Central Ohio WTU Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Aladdin Shrine Circle, Grove City. For more info call Brandon Showen, 937-725-9349.

Jan. 26, 2019: Miami Valley WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Butler County Fairgrounds, Hamilton. For more info call Don Distler, 513-403-7471.

Jan. 26, 2019: Fayette County NWTR Banquet, 5 p.m., American Legion Post 25. For more info call Terry Curry, 614-404-0324.

Feb. 2, 2019: Shelby County WTU Banquet, 4:30 p.m., The Palazzo, Botkins. For more info call Don Wilson, 937-638-2938.

Feb. 7, 2019: Southwest Cuyahoga WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Holy Trinity Banquet Hall, North Royalton. For more info call Tony Perillo, 440-669-3175.

Feb. 9, 2019: Ohio Five Rivers WTU Banquet, 4:30 p.m., The Irish Club, Dayton. For more info call Brandon Showen, 937-725-9349.

Feb. 16, 2019: Appalachian Mountain Hunters WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Ross County Fairgrounds Multipurpose Building, 344 Fairgrounds Road, Chillicothe. For more info call Joe Duty, 740-804-7066.

Feb. 23, 2019: Champaign County Chapter WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Champaign County Fairgrounds, Urbana. For more info call Keith McNutt, 937-508-6291.

Feb. 23, 2019: Sandusky River WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Terra State Community College, Activity Center, Fremont. For more info call Keith Kralik, 419-202-9544.

March 2, 2019: Adams County WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., The Willow, Winchester. For more info call Tyler Sparks, 937-217-1049.

March 9, 2019: West Central Ohio WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Mercer County Fairgrounds, Junior Fair Building. For more info call Steve Feathers, 765-702-3209.

March 16, 2019: RMEF Banquet, 5 p.m., Galaxy Restaurant, Wadsworth. For more info call Catherine Weiss, 330-815-6211.

March 16, 2019: Licking Valley WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Moundbuilders VFW Post 1060, Newark. For more info call Matt Gayheart, 740-334-7256.

March 23, 2019: Southern Ohio WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Southern Ohio Dog & Game Clubhouse, Cincinnati. For more info call Jeff Erdman, 513-200-7439.

March 29, 2019: Big Buckeye WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Pritchard Laughlin Civic Center, Cambridge. For more info call Dave Scurlock, 740-584-9263.

March 30, 2019: Caesar Creek WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Warren County Fairgrounds, Building A, Lebanon. For more info call Kevin Woods, 513-435-4613.

March 30, 2019: Jackson Bowhunters WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Canters Cave, Jackson. For more info call Kenny Moon, 740-418-7404.

April 12, 2019: Zanesville Area Friends of NRA Banquet, 6 p.m., Prophets Park. For more info call Don Pagath, 740-674-6364.

April 18, 2019: Mahoning Valley WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Metroplex Expo Center, Girard. For more info call Dennis Malloy, 330-507-9489.

Tournament/Contest

Jan. 25-27, 2019: Lake Edinboro (PA) Sportsmen’s League Tri-State Coyote hunt. Visit edinborosportsmen.org/coyote.html for more info.

Season Dates

Jan. 31, 2019: Raccoon, fox, opossum, squirrel, weasel, skunk, and ruffed grouse hunting seasons close.

Feb. 3, 2019: Deer archery season closes.

Feb. 28, 2019: Cottontail hunting season closes.

Feb. 28, 2019: Mink, muskrat, and beaver trapping season closes.

Shooting/Archery

Now-April: Hog Creek Game Club Sporting Clay Shoot, 3rd Sun. of the month, 9 a.m. For more info call Justin Schick, 419-234-1969.

* * *

Clark County Sportsman’s Club, 3450 Ballentine Pike, Springfield. For more info call David McLaughlin, 937-631-9552.

Tues., Sun: Open to the public year round.

* * *

Bolivar Sportsman’s Club Shoots, 11286 Bolivar Strasburg Road NW, Bolivar, 44612. www.bolivarsportsmansclub.org for more info.

2nd Sunday Sept.-April: Lucky X Shoots, 7 a.m.

Every Fri: Trap Shoot, 6:30-10 p.m.

* * *

Allen County Archers, H. Kelley, 8 South Seltzer Street, Wapakoneta, 45895. For more info call Howard Kelley, 419-953-2861.

3rd Sat. each Month: 3D Archery Shoot.

* * *

Beaver Creek Sportsman Club, Events, 14480 Washingtonville Road, Washingtonville, 44490. For more info call Glenn, 330-770-8027.

Every Mon.: Turkey Shoot, reg. 6 p.m.

* * *

Hocking Valley Sportsmans Club Shoots. For more info call Victor Howdyshell, 740-753-3492.

3rd Sat. of every month: 3D Bow Shoot, 8 a.m. April through Sept.

* * *

Coshocton County Sportsmen’s Club Schedule of Shoots. For more info call Karl Steiner, 740-763-2243.

Every Tues.: Open Trap.

* * *

Kill’um Buck Longrifle Blackpowder Muzzleloader Shoot Club, 2260 E. West Salem Road, Creston, 44217. For more info call Carole Fry, 330-435-4408.

Sunday: Meets the 1st Sun. of the month, 11 a.m.

Shows.

Jan. 18-20, 23-27, 2019: Cincinnati Travel, Sports & Boat Show, Cincinnati Convention Center. For more info www.hartproductions.com.

Jan. 19, 2019: North Coast Fly Fishers, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.. For more info call Jim Gavacs, 216-402-8851.

Jan. 17-19, 2019: Northeast Ohio Sportsman Show, Mt. Hope Event Center, Millersburg, Thurs. 2-9 p.m., Fri. 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. For more info www.ohiosportsmanshow.com

Feb. 8-10, 2019: Columbus Fishing Expo, Ohio State Fairgrounds, Fri. noon-8 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. www.columbusfishingexpo.com for more info.

Feb. 15-24, 2019: Ford Indianapolis Boat, Sport & Travel Show, Indiana State Fairgrounds. For more info www.IndySportShow.com

Feb. 21-24, 2019: Indiana Deer, Turkey & Waterfowl Expo, Indiana State Fairgrounds. For more info www.IndySportShow.com

March 9-10, 2019: Ohio Decoy Collectors & Carvers Assoc. Show, Sat. 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sun. 9 a.m.-3 p.m., For more info call Bob Lund, 419-874-3671.

March 15-17, 2019: Ohio Deer & Turkey Expo, Ohio Expo Center, Fri. 2-9 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Sun. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. www.deerinfo.com for more info.

March 23-24, 2019: Akron/Canton Hunting & Fishing Show, MAPS Air Museum, by Akron/Canton Airport.

Special Events.

Jan. 27, 2019: Columbia Game Club, Flea Market, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Medina County Community Center. For more info call Joe Najm, 440-845-6363.

March 2, 2019: Ohio Charter Captains Conference, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., BGSU-Firelands Campus, Huron. For more info call Tory Gabriel, 419-607-4046.

Meetings

Hubbard Conservation Club meets 2nd Wed. of every month. For more info call Mike 330-534-4895.

Gallia County Conservation Club meets 2nd Wed. of each month, 6:30 p.m., Gallia County Gun Club. For more info call Eric Clary, 740-208-1498.

Tiffin-Seneca Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. 7:30 p.m., Tiffin. For more info call Rob Weaver, 419-618-6489.

Wadsworth Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7 p.m., Wadsworth. For more info call Matthew Porter, 330-331-8406.

Cincinnati Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. 7 p.m., Loveland. For more info call Mary Joyce Thomas, 513-617-7079.

Delta Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Wed. 7 p.m., Delta. For more info call Cassandra Mehlow, 419-250-4301.

Lawrence County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Sat. 5 p.m., Pedro. For more info call Stacie Burton, 740-646-6208.

Lorain County Ely Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Mon. 7 p.m., Penfield Township. For more info call Angel Burt, 440-310-1283.

Central Ohio Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, Columbus. For more info call Tony DiNovo, 740-747-0933.

Monroeville-Huron County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 4th Wed. 8 p.m., Monroeville. For more info call Richard Pheiffer, 419-668-4116.

Anthony Wayne Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Mon. 7 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Kristen Allen Withrow, 513-659-5989.

Dry Fork Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Okeana. For more info call Fred Boehner, 513-899-4592.

Fairfield Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Fairfield. For more info call Robert Kraft, 513-868-3430.

Fremont Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Fremont. For more info call Dan Summersett, 419-202-3618.

Hamilton Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Wed. 6:30 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Frederick Quick, 513-894-2414.

Headwaters Chapter Izaak Walton League Meets monthly Bath Nature Preserve, Bath Township. For more info call Ivan Hack, 440-897-3855.

Hocking County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Logan. For more info call William Cox, 740-385-6632.

Martin L. Davey Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Wed. 7 p.m., Ravenna. For more info call John Nelson, 330-677-5260.

Medina Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Sat. 6:20 p.m., Medina. For more info call Faye Jessie, 330-722-6853.

Mount Healthy Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Wed. 8 p.m., Cincinnati. For more info call Mary Burdett, 513-418-2382.

Seven Mile Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Thurs. 8 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Jeff Burton, 513-726-4362.

Wayne County chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7 p.m., West Salem. For more info call Linda Peterson, 330-603-5617.

Western Reserve Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, Willoughby. For more info call Jim Storer, 440-946-8757.

Tallawanda Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. 7 p.m., Oxford. For more info call Ronald Cox, 513-461-3838.