Report: Duck, waterfowl hunter numbers continue to dwindle

While wetlands conditions remain good, hunting pressure is extremely low and will likely decline further with the deer opener this weekend. (Minnesota DNR)

Share this

Facebook

Google+

Linkedin

Twitter

More

Duck hunting was very slow across the state over the past week, the Minnesota DNR said in its weekly Waterfowl Migration and Hunting Report.

According to the report, very few ducks are present in northern Minnesota, with duck numbers only slightly better in central and southern Minnesota. There are some small pockets of mallards, diving ducks, and even a few wood ducks still present in central/southern Minnesota, the report said, adding that Canada goose numbers continue to increase slightly each week in most areas.

About 75 percent of the corn has been harvested and soybean harvest is 90 percent completed. And while wetlands conditions remain good, hunting pressure is extremely low and will likely decline further with the deer opener this weekend. Field hunters have been having better success than water hunters in many areas.

The weather forecast calls for snow over the weekend in northern Minnesota with high temperatures near 40 and lows just above freezing. In southern Minnesota, rain is expected with highs in the mid-40s and lows in the mid-30s. The extended forecast calls for cold temperatures beginning the middle of next week, with overnight lows in the upper teens in the north and mid-20s in the south.

Most of northern Minnesota should be frozen by next weekend, except for the large fishing lakes/rivers. Many lakes in central/southern Minnesota could also be ice-covered by next weekend.