Pennsylvania Outdoor News Fishing Report – Oct. 26, 2018

The Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission is stocking select streams and lakes with trout.

For a schedule, visit www.fishandboat.com.

NORTHWEST REGION

Lake Erie — Walleyes were reported in 80 to 90 feet on the east side and in 60 to 70 feet out of Walnut Creek, as conditions allowed in recent weeks, with anglers doing well on watermelon-colored harnesses with silver or gold blades. Large white bass, freshwater drum, and yellow perch were hitting on spoons jigged vertically in 60 feet. One tackle shop reported seeing a 34-pound catfish. Perch were reported off McCord’s Point.

Lake Erie tributaries (Erie County) — Steelhead up to 9-plus pounds were in the east side streams as of Oct. 8, but not in big numbers. As of Oct. 8, lower Walnut Creek and Elk Creek were yielding fish up to 13 pounds, but anglers were waiting for more water to trigger runs.

Presque Isle Bay (Erie County) — Some crappies were hitting in Misery Bay and Marina Lake in early to mid-October. A few were caught off the East and West piers until perch moved in. Nice perch were reported from the Water Works, Dobbins, and Liberty Park. The North Pier yielded a 20-inch walleye. Northern pike also were reported in the bay.

Lake Pleasant (Erie County) — This small natural lake was yielding perch and bluegills on minnows, and trout were hitting on pastebaits in recent weeks.

French Creek (Erie, Crawford, Venango, Mercer counties) — Heavy rains earlier this month wreaked havoc on conditions, but during fishable periods, anglers reported catching a few nice walleyes.

Pymatuning Reservoir (Crawford County) — Just a few walleyes were reported in early October, with blade baits producing in the early morning and late evening hours. Muskies were hitting along with nice numbers of perch and catfish. The causeway was yielding bluegills along with perch. One angler reported catching both largemouth and smallmouth bass with the largemouths coming on jigs near shoreline trees.

Conneaut Lake (Crawford County) — Some perch, bluegills, northern pike, and small bass were reported in recent weeks.

Shenango Reservoir (Mercer County) — Hybrid stripers were hitting in recent weeks, and crappies were schooling and moving to fall areas. The white bass bite was hit or miss with nice catches coming for anglers who could locate schools. Northern pike and walleyes were expected to show up in cooler weather. The river below the dam was yielding smallmouth bass on minnows and small stick baits, but anglers are reminded that there is an EPA warning to not consume any fish taken in this water because of PCB contamination.

Allegheny River (Venango County) — Nice numbers of bass up to 3 and 4 pounds were reported Oct. 8 as conditions allowed. Stick worms, small tubes, small swimbaits, and spinnerbaits were effective. A few walleyes also were hitting.

SOUTHWEST REGION

Ohio River — Flathead catfish up to 30 pounds were reported in high water earlier this month.

Cross Creek Lake (Washington County) — Largemouth bass and crappies were hitting in recent weeks. The crappies were moving shallow as water cooled and biting soft plastics and live minnows. Sizes were running to 15 inches.

NORTHCENTRAL REGION

Fishing Creek (Clinton County) —Nice flow and color were reported Oct. 10, and anglers were catching trout on nymphs and streamers. Effective patterns included Green Weenies (12-16), Caddis Larvae (12-16), Frenchies (14-18), Stonefly Nymphs (brown, 8-12), and Sculpins (olive, black, 4-8).

Foster Joseph Sayers Lake (Centre County) — Bass and crappies were hitting plastic worms, jigged, and live baits in recent weeks.

Spring Creek (Centre County) — As conditions allowed in mid-October, anglers were catching trout on nymphs (Hot Spot Sow Bugs, 14-16), Green Weenies (12-16), Walt’s Worms (12-16) and Mop Flies. Trout also were taking olive or black streamers (6-10) along the banks.

Penns Creek (Clinton County) —TCO Fly Shop reported Oct. 14 that water was dropping, off-color, and in the high 50s. Hatches included October Caddis (12-14), Tan Caddis (14-16), Midges (20-24), Blue-Winged Olives (14-18), and terrestrials.

SOUTHCENTRAL REGION

Pinchot Lake (York, Adams counties) — Catfish and striped bass were hitting chicken livers and crawlers from the bank at boat mooring area No. 2 in recent weeks.

Juniata River (Juniata County) — Nice smallmouth bass were hitting on shiners, nightcrawlers, and artificials such as dark-colored tubes and twisters with 1⁄8- or ¼-ounce jigheads around the Mifflintown Bridge and the Mifflintown PFBC access area in recent weeks. Channel and flathead catfish also were reported.

Little Juniata River (Huntingdon County) — Levels were dropping and clearing and water was in the high 50s, according to TCO Fly Shop Oct. 14. Nymphs and streamers were productive. Hatches included October caddis (12-14), tan caddis (14-16), blue-winged olives (18-22), and midges (20-26).

Holman Lake (Perry County) — This Little Buffalo State Park lake was yielding some nice rainbow trout, perch and bluegills in recent weeks, with small crawlers and minnows effective along with powerbait fished on the bottom for the trout. Some rainbows were caught by anglers trolling small spinners.

Raystown Lake (Huntingdon County) — Largemouth bass were reported in recent weeks, with one angler doing well on an underspin.

NORTHEAST REGION

Lake Wallenpaupack (Pike County) — Largemouth and smallmouth bass, chain pickerel and some rockbass were reported as of Oct. 14, with a variety of lures, including chatterbaits, buzzbaits, and spinnerbaits effective.

Beltzville Lake (Carbon County) —Smallmouth bass up to 4 pounds and largemouth bass were reported through Oct. 12. Anglers were catching stripers by trolling before dawn or after sunset.

Lackawanna Lake, Merli Sarnowski Lake, Roaring Brook (Lackawanna County) — Following the recent stocking, anglers were catching trout in the 14- and 15-inch range through mid-October.

SOUTHEAST REGION

Delaware River — Brinkman’s Bait and Tackle reported Oct. 13 that some anglers were catching carp in high, muddy, debris-filled water. One angler caught a 12½-pounder on a crawler. The river at North Trenton was about 10 feet above normal.

Core Creek State Park Lake (Bucks County) —Brinkman’s reported that anglers were knocking bass out of the park, with smallmouths hitting in numbers on crankbaits. This lake was recently stocked with trout.

Pennypack Creek (Bucks County) — Trout were hitting in nice numbers on live baits and artificials in recent weeks.

Octoraro Lake (Chester County) — Jim Neary’s Bait and Tackle reported Oct, 13 that crappies were starting to come into the rocks and were hitting off dead trees on minnows and 1⁄8-ounce plastic jigs. Smallmouth bass up to 3 pounds and largemouth bass up to 4 and 5 pounds were biting on spinners, crankbaits and swimbaits. The walleye bite was overall quiet. Channel catfish up to 5 pounds were taking large shiners and dough baits. Anglers were targeting carp on whole kernel corn and dough balls.

Nockamixon Lake (Bucks County) — Anglers reported releasing a few muskies up to 41 inches on artificials. Largemouth bass up to three-plus pounds were biting on rattle-trap type lures, crankbaits, and plastic worms. Channel catfish were hitting cut baits.

Chambers Lake (Bucks County) — Perch and sunfish were reported in recent weeks, with boaters doing better than shore anglers. Fathead minnows fished four to six feet below a pencil bobber or from a boat were effective.

New Jersey — Sea bass season opened Oct. 8, and Brinkman’s reported anglers were crushing fish 5 to 8 pounds off-shore and in two and three pound sizes closer to shore. Trigger fish and porgy also were reported. Bluefish were hit and miss, but numbers of blowfish were being caught. Runs of false albacore and bonita also were reported.

Compiled by Deborah Weisberg