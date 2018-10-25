Michigan Outdoor News Fishing Report – Oct. 26, 2018

SOUTHEASTERN LP

Lake St. Clair

High winds have kept many anglers at bay on Lake St. Clair. Those braving the conditions reported catching good numbers of fish along the American side of the lake from Selfridge all the way down to the mouth of the Detroit River. Waterfowl hunting has been good.

Lakeside Fishing Shops, (586) 777-7003.

Lake Orion

Bass, northern pike and a couple walleyes have been caught on Lake Orion, but fishing pressure has been light. A few wood ducks and mallards have been found on the pot hole ponds in Bald Mountain State Recreation Area. Bowhunters report pretty good hunting so far and the action should increase with daylight waning, temperatures dropping and leaves falling. Young bucks are chasing does.

Lakes Village Stop/Mobile Gas Station, (248) 693-4565.

Trenton Area

The Detroit River continues to produce some yellow perch for those using minnows on spreaders. Most were fishing around the islands in 10 to 15 feet of water, or down near the mouth of the river in 14 to 18 feet. Walleyes have been caught by anglers trolling, jigging or hand-lining.

Bottom Line Bait & Tackle, (734) 379-9762.

Trenton Lighthouse, (734) 675-7080.

Horse Island Tackle, (734) 692-9839.

Luna Pier Area

With strong winds billowing throughout the area, perch fishing tapered off on Lake Erie. Most boats reported catching 10 to 30 fish when dunking minnows southeast of Stony Point in 26 feet of water or near the Dumping Grounds and the E-Buoy in 23 feet. A couple of anglers found good numbers and jumbo perch closer to shore when the bite slowed in deeper waters. Good action was reported by anglers fishing in 15 feet of water off Toledo Beach Marina and in 16 feet in Brest Bay. Most were using emerald shiners on perch rigs with green, purple and chartreuse spinners and/or beads. The walleye bite continue to pick up with limit catches reported between Brest Bay Marina and Stony Point in 14 feet of water. Those trolling glitter minnow crankbaits 40 feet back reported a good bite. Good bass fishing continued early mornings along the Sterling seawall and canals, the Bolles Harbor and Toledo Beach Marina breakwaters, off Luna Pier, and near the Hot Ponds. Waterfowl hunting has been pretty good and the archery deer season is off to a good start. Young bucks are on the prowl

Luna Pier Harbour Club, (734) 848-8777.

SOUTHWESTERN LP

Coloma Area

Fishing pressure has been light in southwest Lower Michigan. Anglers fishing in the Paw Paw River are still catching decent numbers of coho salmon when fishing with spawn or spinners. Crappies and bluegills are hitting in Paw Paw Lake, but fishing pressure has been very light. Archery deer hunting has been pretty good so far. Bucks are rubbing and scraping.

Ellinee Bait and Tackle, (269) 468-7522

Coldwater Area

Fishing pressure has been very light on lakes in Branch County. The few anglers who are getting out report a good perch bite on Gilead and Perry lakes. Most sportsmen and sportswomen are focusing on hunting now. The archery deer season is off to a good start and waterfowl hunting also has been pretty good. Hunters report that young bucks are starting to chase does.

Hoskins Bait House, (517) 369-1330.

Kalamazoo Area

Inland lake fishing pressure has been very light around Kalamazoo. Salmon are still being caught in the Kalamazoo River, but most are pretty dark. Light numbers of steelhead have been caught on spawn, small spoons, spinners and nightcrawlers. Archery deer hunting has been good with a couple of nice bucks being taken. Bucks are starting to rub and scrape.

D and R Sports, (269) 372-2277.

Grand Rapids Area

The Grand River is still producing some coho up near the dam. Steelhead are moving in and a few more fish have been caught on real and artificial spawn, beads, egg pattern flies or spinners.

Al & Bob’s Sports, (616) 245-9156.

CENTRAL LP

Saginaw Bay Area

Fishing has been slowed on Lake Huron’s Saginaw Bay by rain and high winds. When the weather improved, the fish did not cooperate. A few perch were caught off Linwood in 12 feet of water between the Saganing and Pinconning sand bars in 15 to 20 feet of water, near Spoils Island, the old shipping channel, and the Spark Plug. The archery deer season is off to a good start with several nice bucks being taken by archers. Turkey hunting also has been good, put participation has been light. Waterfowlers are awaiting the arrival of flight birds.

Franks Great Outdoors, (989) 697-5341.

Baldwin Area

Fishing pressure has been light. Salmon are still hitting in the Pere Marquette River. There are some fresh fish but most are turning dark. Steelhead fishing is improving. Archery deer hunting is off to a slow start. There are a lot of acorns this year and deer aren’t interested in bait piles. Grouse hunting has been pretty good and woodcock hunting is improving. Colors are past peak and leaves are starting to fall.

Baldwin Bait & Tackle, (231) 745-3529.

Ed’s Sport Shop, (231) 745-4974, www.edsports.com.

Grand Haven Area

Windy conditions have kept fishing boats off Lake Michigan. Pier fishing was too dangerous because of rough water. When they could get out, pier anglers were getting some cohos on spawn bags. Waterfowl hunting has been fair, but should improve with cooler temperatures in the forecast. The archery deer season got off to a slow start but is picking up steam. Bucks are getting restless and the action should improve in the coming weeks.

Lakeview Marine & Tackle, (616) 842-2770.

THE THUMB

Caseville Area

Fishing has been pretty good on Lake Huron with offshore anglers catching a good numbers of lake trout and walleyes. Perch fishing has been slow, but should pick up – usually around Halloween. Waterfowl hunting has been very good with wet, windy weather keeping birds moving. The archery deer season is off to a good start. Bucks are starting to rub, scrape and chase does. Turkey hunting has been good, too.

Walsh Gun & Tackle, (989) 856-4465.

Harbor Beach Area

Walleye fishing has been pretty good in Lake Huron, off the breakwalls in the harbor. Archery deer hunting has been good and there are a lot of turkeys in the Thumb.

Frank’s Place Bait & Tackle, (989) 864-5634.

Port Huron

The archery deer season got off to a pretty good start and bucks are starting to scrape and rub. Fishing has been spotty on Lake Huron. A fair number of walleyes have been caught and those fish should move back into the St. Clair River any time now and should remain good throughout the fall. Lexington Harbor is full of Atlantic salmon, but the fish aren’t hitting.

Anderson’s Pro Bait, (810) 984-3232.

NORTHWESTERN LP

East Jordan Area

Fishing pressure has been light on Lake Charlevoix, but those getting out report a good perch bite near Boyne City. Look for the weeds in 20 feet of water. A few coho salmon have been caught at Petoskey in the Bear River and lake trout are hitting orange spinners and cut spawn at the mouth of the Boyne River. The south end of Intermediate Lake is producing a very good walleye bite. Anglers fishing with jigs and nightcrawlers report the best success. Grouse and woodcock hunting has been fair, and should improve as the leaves fall and the flight birds continue to arrive. Fall colors are peaking and leaves are falling fast. Bucks are chasing does.

Tom’s Bait & Tackle, (231) 536-3521.

Traverse City Area

Perch fishing is picking up steam in East and West Grand Traverse Bays. The best bites have been on wigglers and minnows fished in 60 to 80 feet of water. Bowers Harbor has produced a good bite. Walleye fishing has been good in 6 to 12 feet of water on South Lake Leelanau and Long Lake. Swimbaits have been the ticket. Grouse and woodcock hunting has been pretty good. Flight birds are starting to arrive. The archery deer season is off to a decent start.

WildFishing Guide Service, www.wildfishing.com.

Frankfort Area

Steelhead have started to move in around the piers and along the shore line of Lake Michigan. The bite was best after 9 a.m. when using fresh spawn. A few small coho have been caught off the piers. On the Betsie River, chinook salmon are still being caught at the Homestead Dam, but they’re spawned out and deteriorating.

Tackle Box, (231) 352-7673.

NORTHEASTERN LP

Houghton Lake Area

Fishing pressure has been very light on Houghton Lake with high winds keeping boats off the water. Fair numbers of pike and crappies are hitting at Reedsburg Dam and the county dam on the Muskegon River. Waterfowl hunting has been slow, but should improve when the flight birds arrive. Grouse and woodcock hunting has been fair, and archery deer hunting has been slow. There are a lot of acorns this year and deer and slow to warm up to bait.

Lyman’s on the Lake, (989) 422-3231.

Higgins Lake Area

Fishing pressure has been very light on Higgins Lake. Grouse hunting has been fair and woodcock are starting to arrive. The archery deer season is off to a decent start. Deer numbers are in good shape. Fall colors are past peak and leaves are falling.

Higgins Lake Sport & Tackle, (989) 821-9517.

Rogers City Area

Windy conditions made for rough water on Lake Huron and very few anglers have been able to get out. The Ocqueoc River still had some salmon. Those using artificial spawn or crankbaits reported a good chinook bite at Ocqueoc Falls.

Adrian’s Sport Shop, (989) 734-2303

Oscoda Area

Trout and salmon fishing has been very slow on Lake Huron. Pier anglers have caught a couple of walleyes on jigs and bodybaits. A few Atlantic salmon were caught in the lower Au Sable between the Whirlpool and Foote Dam. Those drifting skein and streamer flies, or beads under a float were catching fish. A couple of chinook were caught by those casting Rapalas and swinging streamers, but the fish are very dark. Grouse and woodcock hunters report decent flush rates and flight birds are starting to arrive.

Wellman’s Sport Center, (989) 739-2869.

EASTERN UP

Pickford Area

Pike action off Cedarville has been fair in Snows Channel and Muskie Bay. Anglers trolling crankbaits in 8 to 12 feet of water report a good bite at the Middle Entrance and between Sand Bay and Peck Bay. A few yellow perch were caught by those drifting worms or shiners from Conners Point to Urie Bay or in 12 to 18 feet between Island Number 8 and Government Island.

Wilderness Treasures, (906) 647-4002.

Drummond Island Area

A 10-day blow and lots of rain really put a damper on hunting and fishing on Drummond Island. Maxton Bay was producing a good perch bite before the wind blew in and action should be good when the weather settles down. Look for fish in 10 to 12 feet of water.

Johnson’s Sport Shop, (906) 493-6300.

Curtis Area

Fishing pressure has been very light on Manistique Lakes with high winds and rain keeping anglers grounded. Those who braved the weather have caught fair numbers of walleyes, pike and perch. Bear hunting has been good in the area with a couple of 400-pounders registered. Fair numbers of grouse have been found, but the high wind has limited opportunity. The archery season has been fair, but should improve as colder temperatures and shorter days settle in.

Mick’s Bait Shop, (906) 586-6040.

CENTRAL UP

Marquette Area

Recent heavy rain had the rivers running high and stained with lots of debris floating downstream, which made fishing very difficult. When they could get out, boat anglers were catching a mixed bag of lakers, browns, cohos and chinook in front of the Chocolay and Carp rivers, just outside the Lower Harbor in 50 feet of water or less, and slightly north near the White Rocks. A few lake trout have been caught off the Lower Harbor breakwall. As the water continues to cool and the fish come in shallow to spawn, shore and river anglers should see more action. Bear hunting had been good and the archery season is off to a pretty good start. Leaves are falling and grouse and woodcock hunting is heating up.

Gander Mountain, (906) 226-8300.

Escanaba Area

Fishing has been slow and fishing pressure light on Lake Michigan’s Bays de Noc. Smallmouth bass are hitting on the east side of Big Bay de Noc along the steep bluffs. Sucker minnows have produced the best results. A few smallies have also been caught in Little Bay de Noc. Light numbers of walleyes are hitting in Little Bay de Noc. Most of the fish are in 40 to 50 feet of water in the upper end of the bay. A few pike have been caught, but they are scattered throughout the bay in 10 to 40 feet of water. Waterfowl hunting has been decent and flight ducks should be arriving with a push of cold weather. Archery deer hunters report decent numbers. Fall colors were peaking, but heavy wind is blowing leaves off the trees. Grouse and woodcock hunting should improve.

Bay View Bait & Tackle, (906) 786-1488.

Iron Mountain Area

Fishing pressure has been light, but the walleye bite has been good on the Menominee River. High winds and heavy rain kept most anglers off the water. Hunting has been slow. Grouse numbers are down, but woodcock numbers are good. Flights are arriving. Bear hunting has been fair. Deer hunters are seeing a lot of bucks.

Northwoods Wilderness Outfitters, (906) 774-9009.

WESTERN UP

L’Anse Area

High winds and heavy rain have stalled hunting and fishing. Brown trout and a few salmon have been caught on spawn and worms fished in the Silver, Huron and Slate rivers. Anglers on Keweenaw Bay trolling the river mouths are picking up kings and cohos along with a few splakes and browns. Orange and watermelon have been hot colors when fished in 20 feet of water. Bear hunting has slowed, but grouse and woodcock hunting has been good – better than last year. Archery deer season has been pretty good, too, and hunters report seeing good numbers of bucks. Indian Country is holding a big buck contest during gun season and hunters must be registered by Nov. 14.

Indian Country Sports, (906) 524-6518.

Bergland Area

Fishing has improved on Lake Gogebic. Shore anglers are reporting some nice catches of walleyes using minnows while others have had good success trolling stickbaits over the mud. Good numbers of northern pike are also in the mix. Cold windy weather with snow mixed in continues to hamper those out on the water. Recent snow has brought down most of the leaves now and better reports are coming in from grouse hunters in the area. Woodcock numbers have been up with flight birds passing through and many hunters getting a limit.

Bear’s Nine Pines Resort, (906) 842-3361.

Iron River Area

A few muskies have been caught on some of the local lakes, but pressure has been light. Grouse hunters are flushing good numbers of birds. Bear hunting has been pretty good. One hunter tagged a 478.5-pounder.

Luckey’s Sport Shop, (906) 265-0151.

The DNR contributed to this report.