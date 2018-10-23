Your Daily Minnesota Outdoor News Update – Oct. 23, 2018 October 23, 2018 Site Staff Share thisFacebookGoogle+LinkedinTwitterMore https://images.outdoornews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/MNN-Tuesday-1023-UplandHunts.mp3 For the sake of the hunting dogs, it might be best to keep expectations in check for the first upland bird hunts of the season. Categories: From The Pages Of ODN Tags: Your Daily Minnesota Outdoor News Update Share thisFacebookGoogle+LinkedinTwitterMoreRelated Post Your Daily Minnesota Outdoor News Update – Oct. 22... From the Pages of Outdoor News – Oct. 20, 2018 Your Daily Minnesota Outdoor News Update – Oct. 19... Your Daily Minnesota Outdoor News Update – Oct. 18...
Leave a Reply