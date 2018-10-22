Campground hosts, volunteers Pat and Jerry Cornelius receive award from Governor Dodge State Park

Pat and Jerry Cornelius (center) accept an award from David Borsecnik and Kathleen Gruentzel at Governor Dodge State Park. (Photo by Jerry Davis)

Who says folks from Illinois aren’t friendly, giving and respectful of their neighbor to the immediate north?

Pat Cornelius and her husband, Jerry, both 73, have been volunteering at Governor Dodge State Park for several months each summer for nine years. Some years their stay, and almost daily work, stretches from Memorial Day to Labor Day, and even beyond.

Their tasks are numerous. They usually know what needs to be done, including helping with special events, filling in for park hosts, cleaning restrooms, moving mud slides from roadways, fixing up spring houses, mowing camp sites, mowing and repairing fire rings and camp signs, and much more.

As special recognition, this year they were recognized as outstanding volunteers for 2018, and received an award and plaque presented by David Borsecnik, DNR Southwest Region parks and recreation management supervisor, along with park superintendent Kathleen Gruentzel.

Pat and Jerry Cornelius spend most of the summer camping at the park, returning to Moline, Ill., about every two weeks to take care of matters back home.

Borsecnik and Gruentzel expressed their appreciation for the two visiting volunteers, who pitch in to do things the park staff might not easily find time to get to.

Pat and Jerry Cornelius said the staff at Governor Dodge State Park, and other parks they have visited, are super, too, and so are the guests who camp, hike, fish, ride horses and generally enjoy what Wisconsin has to offer.

Volunteers and friends of parks are always needed, so check with your favorite park or a park near you.