Illinois Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – Oct. 19, 2018

Northwest Zone– Captain Laura Petreikis

In Lee County, CPOs Francisko and Posateri, along with Sgt. Petreikis, conducted snowmobile enforcement. The detail resulted in the issuance of numerous citations and written warnings. The following violations were detected: failure to transfer snowmobile registration to new owner within 15 days of purchase; operation of snowmobile without Illinois snowmobile registration; operation of snowmobile without registration card in possession; operation of snowmobile without proof of insurance; and operation along a roadway without a valid driver’s license or snowmobile safety course card.

In Bureau County, while checking dove hunters, CPO Wagner cited one individual for dove hunting with a shotgun capable of holding more than three shells and hunting without valid hunting license. In a separate incident, CPOs Wagner and Finn observed an individual walk away as they approached the dove field. After a short investigation, the individual was found to be a nonresident with no hunting license or habitat stamp. The individual was also found to have illegally harvested doves. Several citations and warnings were issued, and the individual’s shotgun was seized.

In LaSalle County, CPO Filipiak checked dove hunters on opening weekend at the four public dove fields at Matthiessen State Park. Twelve citations were issued for the following: failure to remove all expended shell casings after hunting hours were over; hunting doves with lead shot where restricted; dove hunting with a shotgun capable of holding more than three shells; no valid hunting license; and no valid hunting license, parental responsibility. Thirty written warnings were also issued.

In Putnam County, CPOs Finn and Filipiak found two individuals hunting ginseng without permission. Both subjects had ginseng harvesting licenses; however, both were trespassing and harvesting without permission. It was determined that the subjects had been trespassing in the area for three days. They were also found to be in possession of immature plants. They received six citations each and thee warnings each. Both were fingerprinted and released with a mandatory court date in Putnam County. All the illegally harvested ginseng was seized.

In Fulton County, On the opening weekend of teal season, CPOs Gerard, Thompson, and Lazzell conducted waterfowl enforcement at Rice Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area. Three different groups of hunters were observed shooting before legal shooting hours. Two teal and two wood ducks were unlawfully taken by the hunters. After conducting interviews and compliance checks, the violations uncovered included nine counts of attempting to take waterfowl before legal shooting time, two counts of unlawful take of wood duck during closed season, one count of unlawful possession of lead shot, and one count of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. A total of 12 citations and two written warnings were issued.

In Peoria County, CPO Gilmer worked with an intern to pull 300 yards of illegal trammel net in Peoria Lake. The nets require a commercial fishing gear tag for every 100 yards. There was only one tag instead of the required three tags, and the nets had not been checked for a couple of weeks. The law requires trammel nets to be checked every 24 hours. There were 374 fish pulled from the net, including six different dead fish species and eight dead turtles. The commercial fisherman was issued citations, and a court date was given for the offense.

In Cass County, CPO Fraser received a complaint of a dove hunter unlawfully killing a hawk at Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area. Several witnesses were interviewed based on hunter sign in sheets, and he was able to identify the man with the help of the witnesses, along with a photo from the original complainant. An interview of the suspect was completed, and the man eventually confessed to shooting the hawk. The violator was issued two citations and a warning; and his shotgun was seized. The violator also faces a hunting license suspension due to previous violations.

In Logan County, CPO Gilmer issued a written warning to a woman who was keeping a squirrel as a pet. He explained the dangers of the spread of disease. The woman stated she did not want her grandkids to suffer from anything like that, and the squirrel was released into the wild.

Northeast Zone – Capt. Brett Scroggins

In Kane County, while investigating a TIP complaint at the Montgomery dam on the Fox River, CPOs Kelly and VanWiltenburg observed two individuals using a cast net to catch bait. As the men left the River to return to their vehicle, CPO VanWiltenburg found they had also netted and kept several bluegill and one largemouth bass. Citations and written warnings were issued.

In Kankakee County, CPO Farber addressed a complaint regarding subjects hunting doves from a motor vehicle. The St. Anne Police Department received the initial complaint and conducted a stop on the vehicle that was allegedly hunting from the roadway. Two male passengers were found to be in possession of uncased, loaded, high-powered air rifles. One of the men admitted he was attempting to take doves from the roadway and took responsibilities for both air rifles. The poacher was found to be hunting without a license, habitat stamp, or HIP registration. Citations were issued for hunting doves from the roadway and hunting doves without a hunting license. Several written warnings were also issued.

In Will County, CPO Reid observed an individual with a 9mm pistol shooting at a series of targets that the individual had set up in one of the parking areas at the Des Plaines State Fish and Wildlife Area. The man was recklessly placing rounds into the woods where unsuspecting individuals could be walking, and he was arrested for unlawfully discharging the pistol.

In Cook County, while patrolling state lands, CPO Sanford observed four individuals fishing from the bank. He approached the individuals to conduct a fishing compliance check and noticed one of the individuals was in possession of alcohol where prohibited. Upon completion of the compliance check, CPO Sanford learned none of the individuals possessed a valid sport fishing license. The individual in possession of the alcohol was issued a citation for the violation, and a written warning was issued for the fishing license violation. The other three individuals were issued written warnings for the fishing license violation.

In Cook County, while on patrol, CPO Sanford observed a man fishing from the bank of Lake Michigan. As CPO Sanford approached the individual to conduct a fishing compliance check, the individual placed his fishing device on the ground and began to walk away. He was asked to show his sport fishing license, and he stated he did not have a license. After a brief conversation, the man stated he was targeting salmon; but he did not possess the required Lake Michigan salmon stamp. The man was also in possession of a snagging device, where prohibited. The man was issued a citation for fishing without a valid sport fishing license, and written warnings were issued for no salmon stamp and unlawful possession of a snagging device.

In DeWitt County, CPO Wright responded to a dove hunting complaint regarding hunters shooting killdeers instead of doves. After observing the individuals and checking them after their hunt, no violations were found.

South Zone – Capt. Jim Mayes

In Monroe County, CPO Schachner investigated a complaint of a subject illegally attempting to sell three raccoon kits. He contacted the subject and discovered she transferred the raccoon kits to a licensed rehabilitator the day before; however, she also illegally possessed a mature raccoon (which was living in a cage with trash and filth), as well as possessing ferrets without a noncommercial ferret permit. The raccoon was seized and transferred to a licensed rehabilitator. A second subject who illegally sold her the raccoons, which were taken from the wild as kits, was identified. The second subject also possessed an adult raccoon, which had been acquired legally. However, her furbearing mammal breeders permit was expired. Both subjects were issued citations for selling/purchasing raccoons in 2018, and they were given a mandatory court appearance. Each of them also received multiple warnings for: removal of raccoons from the wild, illegal sale/purchase of raccoons in 2017, possession of raccoon without furbearing mammal breeders permit, and possession of ferrets without a noncommercial ferret permit.

In Gallatin County, CPO Williams responded to a complaint of a subject squirrel hunting without permission. The subject was no longer at the reported hunting site when CPO Williams arrived, but a witness was able to provide the identity of the hunter. The subject was later located at their residence, and a citation was issued.

In Hamilton County, CPO Folden completed an investigation on a complaint from a local landowner in which the landowner stated the neighboring property owner crossed onto his property and caused damage. The damage was caused while planting food plots and clearing trees to place a large deer stand near the property line. CPO Folden identified the violator and issued a citation for causing damage to another person’s property while engaged in hunting activities. This citation was issued per the advice of the Hamilton County State’s Attorney, and the violator was ordered to pay the landowner an agreed amount of money.

In Effingham County, CPO Smith received a tip that an individual was spotted walking into a wooded area carrying a shovel and bag, and the person was suspected of digging ginseng out of season. CPO Smith arrived at the location and met the individual as he was exiting the woods. The man had a pruning tool and machete on his person, but no ginseng root was found. The man said he was clearing an area in front of his tree stand where he deer hunts. No violations were found.

In Jasper County, CPO Taylor checked a group of dove hunters and found one of the hunters was hunting with a shotgun capable of holding more than three shotgun shells. The subject was issued a citation for the violation.

In Marion County, CPO Buhnerkempe received a complaint from a farmer about ATVs damaging his crops. He responded to the scene and observed muddy tire tracks in the bean field. He found matching tire tracks at a nearby residence; and after conducting interviews, a suspect confessed. Appropriate enforcement action was taken.

In Richland County, While on patrol at East Fork Lake with CPO Taylor, CPO Roper observed a boat with people onboard who were fishing. A safety inspection and fishing compliance check was conducted. The operator of the boat was issued a written warning for not having the boat battery securely strapped down and not having a serviceable fire extinguisher.

In Jackson County, CPO Somers was patrolling at Kinkaid Lake when he observed a pontoon boat creating a wake in the posted no wake zone. The boat was stopped, and the operator had bloodshot eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. The operator failed all phases of the field sobriety testing and was found to have a BAC of 0.119 percent. In a separate incident, CPO Sommers observed three fishermen fishing near the spillway at Kinkaid Lake. One fisherman was observed unlawfully snagging, and all three fishermen were found to be in violation.

In Lawrence County, Prior to ginseng season, CPO Taylor observed a vehicle parked in an area in Red Hill State Park where subjects park to dig ginseng. He walked a short distance into the woods and observed a male subject walking back towards the vehicle. The subject was asked if he had been digging ginseng, and the man initially denied digging ginseng. After talking with the subject, he pulled out six ginseng roots and admitted to digging them in the Park. Further conversation with the subject revealed that he had 37 more roots at his home that he had dug prior to the season. The man was issued one citation for digging ginseng prior to the season and one citation for digging ginseng in a state park.