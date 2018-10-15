Governor’s pheasant opener hunters find some success; Austin selected 2019 host [video]

Hunters take to the field during the Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener. The hunt took place in the northeastern part of Rock County near the town of Kenneth. (Photo and video courtesy of Minnesota DNR)

Share this

Facebook

Google+

Linkedin

Twitter

More

Hunters reported excellent weather for hunting in the Luverne area during the eighth annual Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener on Saturday, Oct. 13, the Minnesota DNR said in a news release following the annual event.

The Luverne area, known for its pheasant habitat and hunter and dog-friendly lodging, hosted hundreds of guests, the release said.

Attendees who hunted ranged in age from 14 to 91. Those hunters encountered wet fields that delayed the fall harvest, yet yielded 26 roosters during the morning hunt.



The weekend festivities included a dog parade and a trick-shooting show as well as the dedication of the Rooster Ridge Wildlife Management Area, which had 121 people on hand.

The Friday evening community banquet had 474 people in attendance. At the banquet, it was announced that the city of Austin will be the host community for the 2019 opener event. DNR commissioner Tom Landwehr made the announcement Friday night on behalf of Gov. Mark Dayton, who was unable to attend due to surgery.

Austin was selected through an application process that considered available hunting land, event facilities, travel recreation opportunities and community support.

The 2019 event, scheduled for Oct. 11-12, will be the ninth annual Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener, which was initiated by Gov. Dayton in 2011. Previous host communities have been Montevideo (2011 and 2016), Marshall (2012 and 2017), Madelia (2013), Worthington (2014), Mankato (2015) and Luverne (2018). The event features the many hunting, recreational and travel opportunities that host communities have to offer visitors. Explore Minnesota and the DNR will assist local partners in planning the event.