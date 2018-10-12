Minnesota Waterfowl Migration and Hunting Report: ring-necked ducks up, wood ducks and blue-winged teal down

Most areas are seeing an increase in ring-necked ducks and declines in wood duck (above) and blue-winged teal abundance.

Duck hunting has been fair across the state over the past week, according to the most recent Minnesota DNR Waterfowl Migration and Hunting Report, with most areas seeing an increase in ring-necked ducks and declines in wood duck and blue-winged teal abundance.

Species diversity continues to change as more migrant ducks move into the state. Some hunters are doing well in flooded crop fields due to the wet conditions.

Corn and soybean harvest has been stalled by the wet weather. Wetlands conditions remain good; wild rice stands have started to deteriorate. The cool and wet weather trend has continued over the past week.

The daytime high temperatures have remained well below average. The first three weeks of duck season have been the coldest recorded in at least the last 50 years when comparing actual daytime highs to average daytime highs. The weather outlook for this weekend calls for highs in the 30s and 40s in northern Minnesota with lows in the 20s or upper teens. Some shallow wetlands should freeze in northern Minnesota. In southern Minnesota, highs should be in the 40s and 50s with lows at or below freezing. The long-term forecast calls for daytime high temperatures to remain well below average until late next week.

The South zone re-opens on Saturday Oct. 13.

The above report is a compilation of state and federal wildlife manager reports and waterfowl surveys from across Minnesota.