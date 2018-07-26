Sharp-tailed grouse hunting: 25 permits up for grabs in Unit 8 in NW Wisconsin

MADISON — Twenty-five harvest permits have been made available for Game Management Unit 8 for the 2018 season, which will run from Oct. 20 to Nov. 11.

“This limited season should provide those grouse enthusiasts with a chance to pursue the species while not impacting the long-term sustainability of the population,” said Mark Witecha, upland wildlife ecologist for the Wisconsin DNR.

Those interested in hunting sharp-tailed grouse in Unit 8 must submit an application. The application period is Aug. 1-31. Applications cost $3 and permits will be available at any licensing agent and online at GoWild.wi.gov.

Those who are unsuccessful in the drawing will receive a preference point, which increase the odds of drawing a permit during the next sharp-tailed grouse season. Preference points acquired in past sharp-tailed grouse season drawings are valid for the 2018 drawing.

Sharp-tailed grouse are found primarily in large blocks of barrens habitat on public lands in northwest Wisconsin. The barrens habitat is recognized internationally as a key conservation opportunity area. Sharptails are a popular game bird species also well-known for their dramatic breeding displays. The birds attract many visitors to the northwestern part of the state each year.

Wisconsin’s Sharp-tailed Grouse Management Plan provides a framework to combine habitat development for barrens-dependent wildlife species with working forests. The goal is to expand the suitable habitat for sharp-tailed grouse and reconnect isolated populations where possible.

“Biologists will continue to assess the status of our sharp-tailed grouse population on an annual basis,” said Witecha.

For more information, click here.