Celebrate shooting sports in Ohio on Aug. 11

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio DNR wants us to celebrate shooting sports.

And the agency is offering a special day to do just that – celebrate.

Recreational shooters young and old are invited to experience one of Ohio’s premier public shooting ranges on Saturday, Aug. 11, during Ohio’s Free Range Day, according to the DNR. On this day, the shooting range permit requirement will be waived at all ODNR Division of Wildlife Class “A,” “B,” and “C” shooting ranges.

The ODNR Division of Wildlife is partnering with the National Shooting Sports Foundation as part of a continued effort to provide more opportunities for recreational shooters. New shooters can gain hands-on experience with firearms at no charge from certified instructors at one of five ranges from noon-4 p.m. Staff will offer on-site instruction to new or beginning shooters and will provide equipment, ammunition, and hearing and eye protection free of charge.

The following ranges will have ODNR Division of Wildlife staff on-site to assist new shooters:

Deer Creek Wildlife Area, corner of State Route 207 and Cook Yankeetown Road NE, Mt Sterling 43143

Grand River Wildlife Area

6693 Hoffman Norton Road, Bristolville 44491 (rifle and pistol)

State Route 88 east of State Route 534 (shotgun)

Spring Valley Wildlife Area, 3450 Houston Road, Waynesville 45068

Woodbury Wildlife Area, 41384 State Route 541, Warsaw 43844

Cardinal Shooting Center, 3389 County Road 225, Marengo 43334

The ODNR Division of Wildlife shooting ranges provide the public with comfortable, safe places to shoot archery or firearms. A complete list of range facilities may be found at wildohio.gov.

Free Range Day is being offered as part of the National Shooting Sports Foundation Inc.’s National Shooting Sports Month.