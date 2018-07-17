Outdoor News Features a Recipe for Homemade Duck Breast Prosciutto

The Duck Breast Prosciutto recipe is an excerpt from Solomon’s cookbook, Cured Meat, Smoked Fish & Pickled Eggs.

Plymouth, Minn. —Take a look at any food-related social media site these days, and you’re likely to see a photo of a mouth-watering charcuterie platter piled high with prosciutto. In an upcoming edition of the Outdoor News cooking feature the Taste of the Wild, Karen Solomon demystifies the art of crafting homemade prosciutto with a step-by-step recipe.

“Readers of Outdoor News – and waterfowl hunters in particular – can look forward to a feature that uses duck breasts as the key ingredient in the prosciutto recipe that will be found in the pages of Outdoor News publications July 20,” said Evy Gebhardt, the director of business development for Outdoor News who works closely with the chefs and authors around the country to bring wild game and fish recipes to the pages of the seven state-specific titles of Outdoor News. “While the prospect of ruining their hard-earned harvest experimenting with new recipes may intimidate some outdoors enthusiasts, Karen Solomon’s approach distills the process down in an easy-to follow recipe, including valuable tips for home chefs.”