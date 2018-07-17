A look back at ICAST: World’s largest sportfishing trade show doesn’t disappoint

ORLANDO, Fla. – More than 15,000 representatives from the domestic and international recreational fishing and boating community converged on the Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) in Orlando, Fla., July 10-13, for the 61st International Convention of Allied Sportfishing Trades, better known as ICAST.

ICAST is produced by the American Sportfishing Association (ASA), the sportfishing industry’s trade association. This was Glenn Hughes’ first ICAST as president of the association.

“This was a fantastic week for the sportfishing industry,” said Hughes. “More exhibitors enjoyed the largest number of attendees in our trade show’s history. Going hand-in-hand with increased participation is the tremendous coverage across all social media channels of the products found only at ICAST. This is great exposure for our exhibitors and for anglers eagerly looking for new products to enhance their fishing experience.

“Ultimately, this show is about showcasing the gear, apparel and accessories that help to make a day on the water both exciting and rewarding.”

ICAST 2019 will be held in the North/South Building at the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Fla., July 9-12, 2019.

From an exhibitor perspective, Bill Shedd, president of American Fishing Tackle Company (AFTCO), a long-time ASA member who recently stepped down from many years as government affairs committee chairman, said, “I’ve been coming to this show for 44 years. I can honestly say this was the best ICAST ever. I saw all the people I wanted to see and the energy, overall, was excellent.”

ICAST, along with the International Fly Tackle Dealer Show and the Marine Accessories Pavilion, encompassed 220,000 net square feet of its new location in the North/South Building. ICAST hosted 626 exhibitors, and there were representatives from 71 countries.