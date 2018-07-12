Illinois Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – July 13, 2018

Northwest Zone– Captain Laura Petreikis

In Carroll County, while conducting recreational boat safety inspections, CPO Jones checked a Lanark man who was in possession of his limit of largemouth bass. The man had one bass that was not the legal length. CPO Jones took a photograph of the short bass and released it back into the Mississippi River. A citation was issued to the man.

In Henry County, while patrolling the Hennepin Canal by UTV, CPO Posateri observed a man fishing. As she approached the man, he laid down the fishing pole and said he was not fishing. She showed him the binoculars and asked him why he put his fishing pole down. The man said he did not have a fishing license. He was issued a citation for fishing without a license.

In Stephenson County, CPO Murry responded to a residence where a deer had birthed a fawn near a garage. When the resident opened the garage for the morning, the fawn entered the garage and laid down under some equipment. The fawn had become stuck to a sticky mouse trap that was under a lawn mower. CPO Murry was able to cut the fawn’s hair from the mouse trap and place the fawn outside where it had been born. The fawn ran around for a couple minutes, then ran off toward its mother who was in a nearby tree line.

In Fulton County, CPO Thompson conducted boating and sport fishing compliance checks at Rice Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area. A compliance check was conducted after observing a couple of young men fishing, and one of the individuals did not have his fishing license. The subject falsified his age by two years in an attempt to escape the requirement, and a citation was issued. A written warning was issued for no fire extinguisher on a motorboat.

In Hancock County, CPO Wheatley filed charges on a South Carolina man for failing to report a deer harvest, unlawful taking of white-tailed deer during closed season, and possession of freshly killed species during closed season. The subject was found to have shot a buck with a shotgun during archery only season. The 15-point rack was seized as evidence.

In Macoupin County, CPO Gushleff conducted a boat inspection at a boat ramp. A fishing party came into the dock, and he inspected their safety equipment on the vessel. An 8-year-old child was in the boat without a life vest while the boat was underway. The operator of the boat, who was also the owner, failed to produce a life vest for his other adult passenger. The operator was issued a citation and written warning for the infractions.

Northeast Zone – Capt. Brett Scroggins

In Lake County, CPO Kelley responded to a complaint about an injured opossum. The animal was located and taken to a local rehabber. It is anticipated that it will be released soon. In a separate incident, CPO Kelley responded to a call about an injured Canada goose. The goose was found to have an impacted digestive system. While a local rehabber thought the outlook for the goose was grim, it recovered and appears to be on the mend.

In McHenry County, CPOs VanWiltenburg and Kelley, along with Sgt. Schreiber, responded to a serious personal injury boat accident on the Fox River. According to witnesses, a personal watercraft was operating in a careless manner when it ran into the port side of a 28-foot boat that was traveling northbound. The operator of the personal watercraft suffered life-threating injuries and was rescued by the occupants of the boat he hit, as well as a friend of his that swam out from shore. EMS personnel were waiting at the shoreline, and he was quickly transported to the hospital where he was stabilized. He was then air lifted to another hospital.

In Grundy County, Sgt. Wollgast and Grundy County Sheriff’s Deputies handled an incident where an intoxicated driver harassed a semi-truck driver before crashing through the gate for Heidecke Lake bank fishing. The intoxicated driver and passenger were later apprehended as they were trying to drive down nearby railroad tracks. The driver had a revoked license because of three previous DUI convictions. His vehicle was seized, and he was taken to the Grundy County Jail where he refused chemical testing. Two warrants were issued by a judge for the seizure of his blood and breath, but the man resisted law enforcement personnel and hospital staff in the execution of the warrants. He was confined to the Grundy County Jail on four felony charges for DUI, driving while revoked, and obstruction. He was also charged with numerous driving offenses and DNR site violations. Full restitution will be requested for the damage to Heidecke Lake property.

In Cook County, while on patrol at William W. Powers State Recreation Area, CPO Stanbary stopped to aid two painted turtles that were crossing the road. An oncoming vehicle was motioned to stop, and he advised the driver about the turtles. At that time, he noticed drug paraphernalia on the console of the vehicle. The turtle assistance turned into an arrest after he discovered the driver had a suspended license. The driver was issued a civil cannabis citation and cited for driving while license suspended. Additional cannabis was found inside the vehicle, and it was seized. The driver is due in court next month. In a separate incident at William W. Powers State Recreation Area, CPO Stanbary issued three citations to persons who were found to be in possession of alcohol in a restricted area. Six other warnings were issued during the patrol for separate IDNR land use violations.

In Cook County, CPO Ausmus was contacted by the state herpetologist about a permit violation with an American alligator. A photo was provided that showed the alligator being handled by a young child without the required tape or banding on its mouth. The reptile handler was contacted, and he admitted that he did not know about the requirement for the special use herptile. The handler was issued a citation and has a mandatory court appearance.

In Vermilion County, CPO Cottrell cited two Indiana residents and a Champaign County resident who were camping at Kickapoo State Recreation Area for unlawful possession and consumption of alcohol where restricted.

South Zone – Capt. Jim Mayes

In Clark County, CPO Wellum received a complaint of untagged commercial fishing equipment on the Wabash River. CPOs Wellum and Greuel performed an investigative detail from a johnboat. Several commercial nets were examined, but all were tagged and legal.

In Moultrie County, CPOs Moody and Barnes cited a Mattoon man and a Hindsboro woman on Lake Shelbyville Fish and Wildlife Management Area property for various violations. They drove around a barricade, drove off-road through two corn fields, and drove into the Fishhook waterfowl area where they eventually buried their car in the mud. The man also received citations for possession of cannabis and drug paraphernalia.

In Shelby County, CPO Moody cited a Shelbyville man for illegal dumping on state property. The man was running a cleanup service and charged a Sullivan woman to remove 24 large garbage bags of household trash. He then dumped the bags on Hidden Springs State Forest property. Also, while checking fishermen at the Lake Mattoon Dam, CPO Moody arrested a Mattoon woman on an outstanding warrant out of Moultrie County for battery. A Mattoon man was also cited for possession of cannabis and no valid fishing license.

In Monroe County, CPO Schachner attended a local “animal swap fair.” One subject was warned, and two others cited, for unlawful possession/purchase of red fox. A fourth subject was warned for unlawful sale of red fox to unpermitted subjects and was cited for failure to maintain furbearing mammal records. There were additional written warnings issued for possession of game birds without a game bird breeder’s permit and for attempted sale of a wild caught native turtle.

In Randolph County, CPO Schachner checked two boats at a local state managed lake which has minimum length limits on several fish species. One of the minimum lengths is for bluegill. The occupants of the first boat possessed 19 undersized bluegills and one undersized bass. The fishermen claimed ignorance of the size regulations but admitted familiarity with the fishing digest regulations. They had a fishing digest in plain view on the boat next to their seat, and they admitted they were there specifically for the bluegill. The occupants of the second boat possessed seven undersized bluegills and had several boat safety equipment violations. Two citations and two warnings were issued for possession of undersized fish, and multiple written warnings for registration violations and safety equipment were issued. The fish that were still alive were released; however, most of the fish were not alive and were donated to two local needy residents.

In Randolph County, CPO Sievers completed the investigation into the unlawful impersonation of a police officer that was occurring at the Wood Duck Marina. Charges are being filed through the Randolph County State’s Attorney’s Office.

In Randolph County, CPO Sievers received a complaint from the St. Mary’s Police Department in Missouri. Six pig carcasses had been dumped in the Middle Mississippi River Refuge parking area for Horse Island at the bridge to Kaskaskia Island. CPO Sievers and the St. Mary’s officer interviewed a suspect from St. Mary. The man admitted to dumping the pig carcasses. The man was informed that he was in violation for pollution of the waterway since the parking lot was in the flood plain. He was also violating the dead animal disposal act and dumping illegally on federal property. CPO Sievers contacted the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Refuge Officer since it was on the Middle Mississippi River Refuge. A citation for the pollution of the waterway was issued, and the man agreed to properly dispose of the pig carcasses.

In St. Clair County, CPO Sievers responded to a complaint of a person trying to give away four baby raccoons. The raccoons were not in the possession of the person who was trying to give them away. The baby raccoons were above a drop ceiling in a place of business and fell through the ceiling tile. A female employee took possession of the raccoons with intent to release them into the wild once they were older. The female had paid for and taken an online course to be a licensed wildlife rehabilitator; however, she was not licensed by the IDNR. The female was issued a written warning for the unlawful possession of wildlife and educated on how to become a legally licensed wildlife rehabilitator. A licensed wildlife rehabilitator was contacted, and the female agreed to transfer the raccoons to that individual.

In Washington County, CPO Sievers received a complaint of a subject in possession of baby foxes. The subject was identified, and he met with her at her residence. The female stated that she found them behind her house, and one of them had an injured leg. She fed them until they were healthy; then released them into the woods behind her house. She was issued a written warning and educated that injured or baby animals must be transferred to a licensed Illinois wildlife rehabilitator.

In Franklin County, CPO Folden was called to assist the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department on the Highway 154 bridge over Rend Lake. A man had jumped from the Highway 154 bridge and got onto a boat. When he arrived, the man was being cited by Rend Lake Corp of Engineers officers for jumping from the bridge. CPO Folden saw a boat with a young boy (10 years old) in it, and the boy was not wearing a life jacket. The subject identified the boat with the boy in it as the one he was operating prior to jumping from the bridge. CPO Folden observed signs of impairment, and the subject reported that he had not drank any alcohol after leaving his boat to jump from the bridge. The man was arrested for operating a watercraft while under the influence of alcohol (BAC of 0.95%). He was also cited for the youth not wearing a life jacket when required.

In Franklin County, while at the sailboat harbor at Rend Lake, CPO Folden observed a ski boat make a quick turn on the main lake, quickly come off plane, and stop. He observed the boat through binoculars, and he could see that the operator was drinking something. The boat then came back onto plane and traveled toward the sailboat harbor, violating the no wake area in the harbor. The operator placed the boat into neutral, went to the stern as the boat was coasting forward, and began relieving himself into the lake. A female occupant in the boat then took control of the boat and engaged the throttle, and the man fell into the water. CPO Folden went to the end of the dock and verbally instructed the new operator to put the boat into neutral, and the man was instructed to get back on the boat. The man climbed back into the boat and brought the boat up to the dock. Obvious signs of impairment were observed.

In Jefferson County, CPO Jourdan cited a man for several fishing violations at the Rend Lake Spillway. The man was using a throw net to catch sport fish and had 97 striped bass, 16 bluegill, and two crappies. The daily limit for striped bass is 20. The violations were fishing without a license, take of sport fish with an illegal device (use of a throw net within 1,000 yards downstream of Rend Lake Dam), and over the daily limit of striped bass.

In Crawford County, CPO Taylor responded to a call regarding a child that was bitten by a raccoon and taken to the hospital for treatment. The grandmother stated she raised three raccoons from babies, and they were playing on the porch with her grandchild when the child was bitten. The raccoons where nowhere to be found, and the grandmother was issued a citation for retaining live raccoons.

In Perry County, CPO Lewis located a fisherman on property owned by a local coal company. He observed the fisherman carrying a bucket of fish and then dumping the fish in a ditch. During the initial contact with the fisherman, he advised CPO Lewis he had been fishing; however, he did not catch enough to keep, so he threw them back. CPO Lewis went to where he observed the fisherman dump the fish and found 29 crappies and 14 largemouth bass.