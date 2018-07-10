First case of CWD reported in Wisconsin’s Marinette County

Madison, Wis. — Due to the detection of chronic wasting disease in a captive white-tailed deer, Marinette County is now listed as a CWD-affected county, and a baiting and feeding prohibition is in effect. This represents Marinette County’s first known occurrence of the disease.

Wisconsin law requires that the Wisconsin DNR enact a ban on feeding and baiting of deer in counties or portions of counties within a 10-mile radius of a captive or free-roaming domestic or wild animal that tests positive for CWD or tuberculosis.

As of July, baiting and feeding of deer will be prohibited in 43 Wisconsin counties, including the additions of Marinette and Florence.